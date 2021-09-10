CHRONEXT AG prévoit une IPO et une -4

Information to Distributors: Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements contained within: (a) EU Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial instruments, as amended ("MiFID II"); (b) Articles 9 and 10 of Commission Delegated Directive (EU) 2017/593 supplementing MiFID II and (c) local implementing measures (together, the "MiFID II Product Governance Requirements"), and disclaiming all and any liability, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which any "manufacturer" (for the purposes of the MiFID II Product Governance Requirements) may otherwise have with respect thereto, the Shares have been subject to a product approval process by each underwriter established in the EEA, which has determined that the offered shares (the "Shares") are: (i) compatible with an end target market of retail investors and investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) eligible for distribution through all distribution channels as are permitted by MiFID II (the "Target Market Assessment"). Notwithstanding the Target Market Assessment, Distributors should note that: the price of the Shares may decline and investors could lose all or part of their investment; the Shares offer no guaranteed income and no capital protection; and an investment in the Shares is compatible only with investors who do not need a guaranteed income or capital protection, who (either alone or in conjunction with an appropriate financial or other adviser) are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of such an investment and who have sufficient resources to be able to bear any losses that may result therefrom.

The Target Market Assessment is without prejudice to the requirements of any contractual, legal or regulatory selling restrictions in relation to the Offer. Furthermore, it is noted that, notwithstanding the Target Market Assessment, the underwriters established in the EEA will only procure investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties. For the avoidance of doubt, the Target Market Assessment does not constitute: (a) an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for the purposes of MiFID II; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group of investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever with respect to the Shares.

Information to Distributors: Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements of Chapter 3 of the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook (the "UK Product Governance Requirements"), and disclaiming all and any liability, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which any "manufacturer" (for the purposes of the UK Product Governance Requirements) may otherwise have with respect thereto, the Shares have been subject to a product approval process, which has determined that the Shares are: (i) compatible with an end target market of retail investors and investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties, each as defined in paragraph 3 of the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook; and (ii) eligible for distribution through all per-mitted distribution channels (the "UK Target Market Assessment"). Notwithstanding the UK Target Market Assessment, distributors should note that: the price of the Shares may decline and investors could lose all or part of their investment; the Shares offer no guaranteed income and no capital protection; and an investment in the Shares is compatible only with investors who do not need a guaranteed income or capital protection, who (either alone or in conjunction with an appropriate financial or other advisor) are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of such an investment and who have sufficient resources to be able to bear any losses that may result therefrom.

The UK Target Market Assessment is without prejudice to the requirements of any contractual, legal or regulatory selling restrictions in relation to the Offer. Furthermore, it is noted that, notwithstanding the UK Target Market Assessment, the underwriters established in the UK will only procure investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties. For the avoidance of doubt, the UK Target Market Assessment does not constitute: (a) an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for the purposes of Chapter 9A or 10A respectively of the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group of investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever with respect to the Shares.

Each distributor is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Shares and determining appropriate distribution channels.

Cette publication peut contenir des déclarations prévisionnelles spécifiques, par exemple des déclarations comprenant des termes tels que "croire", "supposer", "s'attendre à", "prévoir", "projeter", "peut", "pourrait", "sera" ou des expressions similaires. Ces déclarations prospectives sont soumises à des risques connus et inconnus, à des incertitudes et à d'autres facteurs qui peuvent entraîner une divergence substantielle entre les résultats réels, la situation financière, le développement ou les performances de CHRONEXT AG et ceux qui sont explicitement ou implicitement présumés dans ces déclarations. Dans le contexte de ces incertitudes, les lecteurs ne doivent pas se fier aux déclarations prévisionnelles. CHRONEXT AG n'assume aucune responsabilité quant à la mise à jour des déclarations prévisionnelles ou à leur adaptation à des événements ou développements futurs.

À l'exception de ce qui est requis par la loi applicable, CHRONEXT AG n'a pas l'intention ou l'obligation de mettre à jour, maintenir à jour ou réviser cette publication ou toute partie de celle-ci après la date du présent document.

Aucun des membres du syndicat bancaire ou aucune de leurs entreprises respectives, sociétés affiliées ou aucun de leurs administrateurs, dirigeants, employés, conseillers, agents, partenaires d'alliance ou toute autre entité ou personne n'accepte de responsabilité ou d'obligation quelconque pour, ou ne fait de déclaration, de garantie ou d'engagement, explicite ou implicite, quant à la véracité, l'exactitude, l'exhaustivité ou l'équité des informations ou opinions contenues dans cette annonce (ou l'omission de toute information dans l'annonce) ou de toute autre information relative au groupe, à ses filiales ou sociétés associées, qu'elle soit écrite, orale ou sous forme visuelle ou électronique, et quelle que soit la manière dont elle est transmise ou mise à disposition, ou pour toute perte quelle qu'elle soit résultant de l'utilisation de cette annonce ou de son contenu ou de toute autre circonstance liée à cette annonce. En conséquence, chacun des membres du syndicat bancaire et les autres personnes susmentionnées déclinent, dans toute la mesure permise par la loi applicable, toute responsabilité, qu'elle soit de nature délictuelle ou contractuelle, ou qu'ils pourraient autrement être reconnus avoir en ce qui concerne cette annonce et/ou toute autre déclaration similaire.

^[1] Sur la base des données de l'entreprise collectées depuis 2017.

^[2] McKinsey - The State of Fashion, juin 2021

^[3] Selon les estimations de l'entreprise, basées sur un modèle propre calculant, entre autres, les chiffres des exportations de montres.

^[4] McKinsey - The State of Fashions, juin 2021

^[5] Bain & Company Altagamma

^[6] Sur la base des données de l'entreprise collectées depuis 2017.

^[7] Bain & Company Altagamma

^[8] Bain & Company Altagamma

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fin du communiqué aux médias

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1232554 2021-09-10

Bildlink: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1232554&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 10, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)