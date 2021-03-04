CHSI Technologies Excited to Announce Rebrand to Insurium

Insurium is a Market-Leading SaaS InsurTech Provider Delivering Commercial Insurance Software Configured Like Their Clients’ Business, to Grow Their Clients’ Business

CHSI Technologies, the market-leading SaaS InsurTech platform for policy and claims life cycle management, billing, real-time decision support and analytics, announced its exciting rebrand to Insurium. Insurium’s market-leading cloud-based platform provides a 360-degree view of the insurance process life cycle, all in one place. The company’s solutions include Insurium Policy Administration, Insurium Claims Management, Insurium Agent Portal and Insurium Insured Portal. Their products are flexible, so clients select the features that fit today and will scale with their business as it grows.

The company has been undergoing a comprehensive effort to align its brand identity with its passion for what they do and how they help their clients. The company’s new name Insurium is the combination of Insurance + Premium, their industry focus and what they help their clients generate. While the company’s name and look changed, its commitment to its clients’ success and building the best technology solutions with best-in-class support will never change. Insurium remains client focused as they continue to build core insurance software that aligns with their clients’ business goals for today and tomorrow. The Insurium team will continue to operate out of its Denver, CO and Henderson, NV offices and will remain focused on blending insurance expertise with best-in-class SaaS solutions.

Insurium enables commercial insurance carriers, Self-Insured Groups, captives, public entity pools, and risk and claims managers to:

Drive Premium and Retention

Digitally Enhance Business

Issue and Bill Policies Faster

Streamline and Automate Processes

Stay Secure and Compliant

Provide Data, Reporting, and Analytics

“I am so excited and proud of our rebrand to Insurium,” stated Chris Stites, CEO of Insurium. He further emphasized, “This is a monumental accomplishment for our business, and it has been a full team effort to align our brand identity with what we do every day for our clients. Whether it’s helping them generate new or renewal premium, reduce combined ratios, or deliver greater services, the Insurium team remains passionate about creating something extraordinary, and we thank our team and our clients for their partnership and support along our journey!”

2020 delivered record growth numbers including a 450% increase in sales bookings year-over-year. Insurium is well-positioned to deliver on its forecasted triple-digit growth in 2021 with its rebranded go-to-market engine and upcoming product releases.

About Insurium

Insurium, backed by Bow River Capital, is a market-leading SaaS InsurTech platform for policy and claims life cycle management, billing, real-time decision support and analytics. The company enables commercial insurance companies to compete and win by delivering the best technology solutions, tailored for their business. Insurium’s market-leading cloud-based platform provides its clients with a 360-degree view of the insurance process life cycle, all in one place. Supporting commercial insurance carriers, Self-Insured Groups, captives, public entity pools, and risk and claims managers, a partial client list includes Diamond Insurance Group, Trean Corporation, Brentwood Services Administrators, Inc., Manufacturing Technology Mutual Insurance Company (MTMIC), Housing Authorities Risk Retention Pools (HARRP), UBIC Workers Compensation Insurance and Gallagher. Learn more at www.insurium.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

