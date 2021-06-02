CI Capital Intelligence Cyprus : Gulf Bank's KWD100mn Subordinated Bond Issue Rating Withdrawn Due to Early Redemption

02 June 2021 | Country: Kuwait | Bank: Gulf Bank KSCP
Overview
Capital Intelligence (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has withdrawn the 'BBB+' issue rating assigned to Gulf Bank's KWD100mn Tier 2 Subordinated bond. The Bank has exercised the call option and this issue was redeemed on 30 May 2021. The Outlook on the rating was Stable.
