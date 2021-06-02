CI Capital Intelligence Cyprus : Gulf Bank's KWD100mn Subordinated Bond Issue Rating Withdrawn Due to Early Redemption

02 June 2021 | Country: Kuwait | Bank: Gulf Bank KSCP | Country:| Bank:

Overview

Capital Intelligence (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has withdrawn the 'BBB+' issue rating assigned to Gulf Bank's KWD100mn Tier 2 Subordinated bond. The Bank has exercised the call option and this issue was redeemed on 30 May 2021. The Outlook on the rating was Stable.

Attachments

Rating Announcement (CRA)

PDF Download Available



Sign up here as a Member to view the CRA or to purchase the related report.