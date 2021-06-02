Log in
CI Capital Intelligence Cyprus : Gulf Bank's KWD100mn Subordinated Bond Issue Rating Withdrawn Due to Early Redemption

06/02/2021 | 09:41am EDT
02 June 2021 | Country: Kuwait | Bank: Gulf Bank KSCP

Overview

Capital Intelligence (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has withdrawn the 'BBB+' issue rating assigned to Gulf Bank's KWD100mn Tier 2 Subordinated bond. The Bank has exercised the call option and this issue was redeemed on 30 May 2021. The Outlook on the rating was Stable.

Disclaimer

CI - Capital Intelligence (Cyprus) Limited published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 13:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
