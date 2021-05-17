CI Security Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2021

CI Security Wins Editor's Choice in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) & CISO of the Year - Mike Hamilton in 9th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #RSAC 2021

Critical Insight from CI Security, which defends critical systems for essential organizations and midmarket companies by Managed Detection and Response (MDR), is proud to announce the following award(s) from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine:

Editor's Choice in Managed Detection and Response (MDR)

CISO of the Year - Mike Hamilton

“We’re thrilled to receive these prestigious cybersecurity awards from Cyber Defense Magazine,” said Garrett Silver, CEO of Critical Insight by CI Security. “This shows just how important it is to the InfoSec community to defend organizations with critical missions, so they can thrive. Hospitals delivering patient care, cities treating our water supplies, and manufacturers powering our economy are under attack; we work to defend them so they can focus on their day job.”

Michael Hamilton, winner of CISO of the Year said, “It’s truly an honor to be part of a community that fights the good fight for the infrastructure that’s critical to our lives.”

“We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber crime. CI Security is absolutely worthy of these coveted awards and consideration for deployment in your environment,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

We’re thrilled to be a member of this group of winners, located here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/.

Please join us virtually at the #RSAC RSA Conference 2021, https://www.rsaconference.com/usa today, as we share our red carpet experience and proudly display our trophy online at our website, our blog and our social media channels.

About CI Security

CI Security provides Critical Insight Managed Detection Response (MDR) services, combining purpose-built technology with expert security analysts to perform full-cycle threat detection, investigation, response, and recovery. CI is an American Hospital Association preferred provider for MDR and for the Critical Insight Healthcare Security Program. CI Security helps customers gain critical insight into their security posture through the MDR platform and Information Security consulting services. Find out more at https://ci.security.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s ninth year of honoring global InfoSec innovators. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking “What’s Next?” so we are looking for Next Generation InfoSec Solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 5 Million monthly readers and growing, and thousands of pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information for B2B and B2G with our sister magazine Cyber Security Magazine for B2C. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

