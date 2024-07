SINGAPORE (Reuters) - China International Capital Corp's head of Southeast Asia and Singapore CEO Stephen Ng has said the bank is seeing more strategic opportunities for Chinese corporate clients in Vietnam.

Ng was speaking at the Reuters Next forum in Singapore on Tuesday.

To view the live broadcast of the World Stage go to the Reuters NEXT news page:

(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui and Sameer Manekar in Singapore; writing by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)