Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

CII Confederation of Indian Industry : Industry participation fundamental to India's newspace liftoff to new heights The International Conference & Exhibition on Space 2021 on the theme ‘Building Newspace in India, organised by CII, brought to the fore the new business avenues for Indian industry in India's newspace economy

09/16/2021 | 12:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

India's space sector has the potential to gain double digit share of the $440 billion global space economy that itself is expected to scale the $1 trillion level by 2040. The opening up of the sector to private participation has set in motion a new wave of entrepreneurship in areas like building and launching launch vehicles and satellites, developing satellite-based services and ground-level systems, undertaking R&D, and supporting mission services. The 3-day International Conference & Exhibition on Space 2021 on 'Building Newspace in India', hosted on the CII Hive virtual platform during September 13-15, 2021, directed laser focus on the growth catalysts for the Indian newspace economy.

In this emerging scenario, the Indian National Space and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe) under the leadership of Dr Pawan Goenka, Chairman Designate, IN-SPACEe and NC Member, CII is expected to play a pioneering role in furthering the joint efforts of ISRO and Indian industry and start-ups to leverage the emerging commercial opportunities in the space sector.

While the opening up of the sector has paved the way for several startups to enter the newspace economy, the experts addressing the conference called for a gamut of calibrated measures, such as:

Promote downstream activities: Startups may be encouraged to tap into the greater commercial opportunities extant in the downstream activities of space technology and applications.

Build collaborations to leverage potential of geospatial applications: The space economy is powered by geospatial applications in diverse areas like energy security and sustainable development, food and water security, forestry, urban development, insurance, understanding of oceans and atmospherics and flood warning, among others. The range of geospatial applications depends upon high resolution data obtained from across the globe, necessitating collaborative approach (since geospatial data cannot be generated from one location) and promoting private sector participation in this area.

Attract private investments in space R&D: Government has launched a number of initiatives like Science & Technology clusters to attract local talent and the Finance Ministry has promised a Rs 50 crore fund to support R&D activities in the space sector.

Space manufacturing hub: India could become a global hub for space manufacturing. There is scope for collaborative research in areas like 3D printing, friction stir welding, flow forming, composite manufacturing, etc.

Step up tech development: India's newspace sector needs more power-efficient systems and a lot of computing potential is to be added to ground stations.

Support space life-sciences: Space life-sciences promises to deliver breakthroughs in the ability to live and work safely in space, treat medical conditions on earth, transform agricultural practices, and carefully consider the ethical dimensions of space explorations and settlements.

Level playing field & support systems: Private players are poised to become 'co-travellers' in the space journey with ISRO, but it is imperative for facilitate adequate financing of startups in the newspace economy, and provide a level-playing field for all the stakeholders. The need for space laws and space insurance are among the other prerequisites to promote private participation in this sector.

Boost domestic demand, create a robust ecosystem: It is imperative to create a sustainable domestic demand for space technologies, applications and services so that startups are not dependent on overseas markets for their growth. Also, a robust domestic space ecosystem will have to be developed, that is linked with the global space ecosystem.

Spinoffs from human space mission: The mission will have spinoffs like regeneration and recycling of resources, space waste management, development of inter-connected large structures in space, space farming, manufacturing in space, bioastronautics, etc.

Testing sub-systems: Companies importing sub-systems would need access to larger sub-systems where those imported sub-systems can be tested and approved.

Space tourism: India could take the lead in developing human-centric training mechanisms through multiple centres.

The International Conference & Exhibition on Space 2021 was being organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in association with Antrix Corporation, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).

16 September 2021

Disclaimer

CII - Confederation of Indian Industry published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 16:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:36pMore money on way for Bernard Madoff victims, total payouts top $18 billion
RE
12:36pGM extends EV Bolt production halt to mid-October
RE
12:34pDutch online grocer Picnic raises $706 mln from investors, Gates Foundation
RE
12:33pU.S. to award Newark flights to low-cost carrier to spur competition
RE
12:23pFreddie Mercury NFTs go on sale for AIDS charity
RE
12:22pA FLEXIBLE MONETARY POLICY AIDED ECONOMIC RECOVERY FROM THE PANDEMIC : Dr Patra, RBI Deputy Governor RBI remains committed to maintain liquidity surplus till credit demand recovers: Dr Patra, RBI Deputy Governor
PU
12:22pInsuring a Billion Lives by Improving Awareness, Assurance, Availability and Affordability
PU
12:22pCII CONFEDERATION OF INDIAN INDUSTRY : Industry participation fundamental to India's newspace liftoff to new heights The International Conference & Exhibition on Space 2021 on the theme ‘Building Newspace in India, organised by CII, brought to the fore the new business avenues for Indian industry in India's newspace economy
PU
12:19pProbe found 'undue pressure' from World Bank leaders to boost China business rankings
RE
12:11pRUPERT MURDOCH : Rupert Murdoch hires Piers Morgan in global TV, newspaper and book deal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Continental spin-off Vitesco struggles in market debut
2Inflation and China fears weigh on UK markets
3IG adds far fewer traders as pandemic volatility settles
4Ryanair 'couldn't care less' about another Boeing order as it lifts gro..
5Dow Jones Industrial Average : World shares lower as U.S. stocks, oil p..

HOT NEWS