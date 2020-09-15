Log in
CIM Group : Completes Gallery Tower -- First New Hotel Constructed in Downtown Las Vegas in More Than 10 Years Adding 495 Rooms to Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino

09/15/2020 | 02:48pm EDT

With tower addition hotel offers more than 1,100 rooms

CIM Group announced today the completion of Gallery Tower, an eight-story hotel tower that adds 495 contemporary guest rooms to Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino. Gallery Tower is the first new ground-up hotel constructed in more than 10 years in Downtown Las Vegas and is set to debut on September 22, offering Downtown Grand Hotel’s guests a total of 1,124 rooms in an assortment of room configurations including three new 1,500-square-foot penthouse suites. Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino spans two full city blocks between Casino Center Boulevard and North 4th Street, and East Ogden and East Stewart Avenues.

The 250,000-square-foot Gallery Tower features Downtown Grand’s industrial chic aesthetic and derives its name from the property’s art collection, featuring works by local and nationally recognized artists which are showcased throughout the property. The centerpiece of the collection is a one-of-a-kind interactive augmented reality in-room experience featured in select guestrooms. Gallery Tower expands the range of Downtown Grand’s comfortable, quality accommodations in the pedestrian-friendly downtown Las Vegas, an area that continues to evolve as a hub for business as well as entertainment. The new building rises above the reconfigured porte-cochere on the east side of the property creating a grand arrival area. Gallery Tower has direct access to, as well as rooms with views to, the Downtown Grand’s popular rooftop pool deck along with a direct connection into the hotel’s ground floor casino, dining and entertainment venues.

Drawing on its extensive development and operating expertise, CIM Group redeveloped and repositioned Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino to offer a boutique hotel experience when the hotel opened in 2013. CIM established Downtown Grand as a popular destination for locals and visitors with its variety of dining options, entertainment programming and a lively casino and gaming venue as well as Downtown Las Vegas’ first roof top pool deck, Citrus.

About CIM Group

CIM is a community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner, operator and lender. Since 1994, CIM has led more than $60 billion of projects in metropolitan communities across the Americas on behalf of its own account and for its partners and co-investors. CIM’s broad in-house expertise includes decades of research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing and property management experience in real assets located in and serving densely populated communities, net-lease assets and other associated credit strategies. Using its disciplined approach and extensive in-house expertise, CIM seeks to create value in projects, which ultimately enhances communities. For more information, visit www.cimgroup.com.


© Business Wire 2020

