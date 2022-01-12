Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CIM Group Provides $147.65 Million Loan for 319,000-Square-Foot Office Building in Medford, Massachusetts

01/12/2022 | 09:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CIM Group, a community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner, operator, lender and developer, announced today that a CIM-managed fund has closed a $147.65 million loan to The Davis Companies (Davis) and Partners Group for One Cabot, a 318,993-square-foot office in Medford, Massachusetts.

One Cabot is situated in the growing life science corridor of Charleston-Somerville-Medford. Loan proceeds will be used to finance the recapitalization and partial conversion of the building from all office use to a first-class office/R&D/life science facility.

Located at 1 Cabot Road, the four-story building currently comprises 279,185 square feet of office space and 39,808 square feet of data center space. Since its acquisition in 2014, Davis has undertaken a comprehensive capital improvement program of One Cabot’s common areas and amenities, which include a full-service café, newly renovated fitness studio, outdoor patio and game area, collaboration spaces, and bike storage.

The property sits directly off Route 16 and nearby Interstate 93 and benefits from direct public transportation access to the MBTA Orange Line subway, offering easy connectivity to downtown Boston, Cambridge, the surrounding suburbs, and Boston Logan International Airport. Additionally, One Cabot benefits from being just minutes away from best-in-class retail amenities, including Assembly Row in Somerville and Station Landing.

CIM Group is an active lender that through its CIM Real Estate Debt Solutions business recently closed a $148 million loan for a 460,000-square-foot office campus in Tysons Corner, Virginia. CIM Group seeks to provide senior and subordinate transitional bridge loans for commercial real estate projects with strong sponsors.

CIM Group applies its broad experience as an owner, operator, and developer of all types of commercial real estate to its lending strategy, and believes this helps differentiate the company from many other debt providers. Through mortgage and mezzanine loans, affiliates of CIM provide bridge and construction financing to owners and developers of commercial real estate in major markets across the United States and works with borrowers to offer an array of lending solutions.

To learn more about CIM Group’s credit strategies, visit www.cimgroup.com/crecs.

About CIM Group

CIM is a community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner, operator, lender and developer. Since 1994, CIM has sought to create value in projects and positively impact the lives of people in communities across the Americas by delivering more than $60 billion of essential real estate and infrastructure projects. CIM’s diverse team of experts applies its broad knowledge and disciplined approach through hands-on management of real assets from due diligence to operations through disposition. CIM strives to make a meaningful difference in the world by executing key environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and enhancing each community in which it invests. For more information, visit www.cimgroup.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
09:40aGBCORP Elaborately Explicates Its Two Major Projects, Multiutility Higher Variant of Electric Vehicles And Most Advanced Hydrogen Extraction Plant
NE
09:39aBasketball Legend and Solar Evangelist Bill Walton Issues Letter to Governor Newsom Calling on Him to Reject the CPUC Proposed Decision on Rooftop Solar
PR
09:39aRealizeit Announces the Release of Its Intelligent Ingestion Migration Toolkit
BU
09:38aPJSC RUSHYDRO : RusHydro's subsidiary signs a service agreement with PJSC RusHydro
EQ
09:37aBiogen tumbles after Medicare lays out Aduhelm coverage plan
AQ
09:37a[solidcore] Partners with Bilt Rewards to offer Signature Classes to 109 Million Renters Across the U.S.
GL
09:36aSONO TEK : Reports Increased Sales and Strong Backlog for Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 and Continues to Expect Record Annual Sales for FY2022 - Form 8-K
PU
09:36aBARRICK GOLD : Media Briefing…Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
PU
09:36aBANCA IFIS S P A : presents the 2022-2024 Business Plan
PU
09:36aIMV : Announces First Patient Dosed in the VITALIZE Phase 2B Clinical Study Evaluating its Lead Compound, MVP-S, in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with r/r DLBCL - Form 6-K
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3Just Eat Takeaway maintains 2022 forecasts as orders climb
4SAP SE : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
5TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer with strong Q4 billings growth of 20%, prelim..

HOT NEWS