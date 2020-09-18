CIMA Launches REEFS Help Mailbox

Current Year's News Releases Date: Fri, 18 September 2020

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands (Friday, 18 September 2020) The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority ('CIMA' or 'the Authority') has launched a new mailbox system to allow industry users to better communicate issues relating to its online filing portal known as Regulatory Enhanced Electronic Forms Submission ('REEFS').

Effective immediately, reports should be made as follows:

Technical

All technical issues that may require expertise of our IT staff must be reported to REEFShelp@cima.ky. This email address is intended to be used for technical related issues only.

Regulatory

Matters of a regulatory nature such as REEFS field data requirements and validation errors (see illustration here) should be sent to the respective divisions, where appropriate persons have been assigned to handle such requests. Below is a list of designated email addresses, which users can refer to when reporting regulatory issues:

Banking Supervision Division - REEFS_Banking@cima.ky

Compliance Division - REEFS_Compliance@cima.ky

Fiduciary Services Division - REEFS_Fiduciary@cima.ky

Insurance Supervision Division - REEFS_Insurance@cima.ky

Investments Supervision Division - REEFS_Investments@cima.ky

Policy & Development Division - REEFS_Policy@cima.ky

Securities Supervision Division - REEFS_Securities@cima.ky

'As part of our agile approach to improve the value of REEFS, the mailbox system offers a more synchronized process for managing and responding to issues identified by industry users,' said Managing Director, Mrs. Cindy Scotland.

She added, 'Given the expected increase in filing for private funds, I trust that this new arrangement will enhance the online submission of information by licensees and registrants, as well as improve internal operations for both CIMA and its industry users going forward.'