CIO Leadership: Cultivating a Connected Culture to Foster Engagement and Fuel Business Success Will Drive the Discussion at the 2021 HMG Live! St. Louis CIO Executive Leadership Summit on April 20

04/13/2021 | 05:24pm EDT
WESTPORT, Conn., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World's #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting the 2021 HMG Live! St. Louis CIO Executive Leadership Summit on April 20. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive digital events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative business technology leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that technology executives face today – and into the future.

The 2021 HMG Live! St. Louis CIO Executive Leadership Summit will focus on building an inclusive culture that works for all employees, clearly communicating the most pressing cyber risks to the CEO and the Board, and technologies that tech leaders are leaning on to spark innovation and drive success for their companies.

“Successful leaders have learned how to communicate clearly and transparently,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “Communicating with the executive team and the Board, with our immediate teams, and with our customers truly leads the way to success.”

HMG Strategy is also excited to have special guest speaker and bestselling author Stephen M.R. Covey share his insights on why a high-trust culture can operate with greater efficiency and at less cost along with recommendations for CIOs and technology executives to cultivate trust with the CEO, the Board and across the organization.

Prominent technology executives speaking at the 2021 HMG Live! St. Louis CIO Executive Leadership Summit include:

  • Adrian Butler, CIO, Casey's General Stores
  • Stephen M. R. Covey, Global Authority on Trust, Leadership and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice
  • Adam Fletcher, CISO, Blackstone
  • Paris Forest, Sr. Director IT, Boeing, The Boeing Company
  • Peter Hogan, CTO, Post Holdings
  • Jennifer Hopper, CIO, Save A Lot
  • Kristin Johnson, CHRO, Edward Jones
  • Dilip Krishna, Managing Director, Deloitte Advisory
  • Shavon Lindley, CEO, ion Learning
  • Matthew Modica, VP & CISO, BJC Healthcare
  • Karl Mudra, CIO, Delta Dental of Missouri
  • Lisa Nichols, CEO, Technology Partners
  • Lamont Orange, CISO, Netskope
  • Sherry Ryan, Partner, Fortium Partners
  • Bob Schukai, Executive Vice President, Technology Development, Fintech & New Infrastructure, Mastercard
  • Jason Smith, CIO, Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis
  • Kristine Swan, VP of IT Business Partnering - Digital Farming, Bayer Crop Science
  • Christine Miller Way, Director, Client Experience Channel, Edward Jones
  • José Zeilstra, CEO, Gender Fair

Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! St. Louis CIO Executive Leadership Summit on April 20 will include Auth0, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Illumio, IIvanti, NPower, PagerDuty, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, Sonatype, Technology Partners, and Zscaler.

To learn more about 2021 HMG Live! St. Louis CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Bay Area CIO Executive Leadership Summit on April 22. Topics to be discussed at this event will include leading authentically and maintaining a sense of organizational culture in a remote work environment, creating and executing a winning IT strategy, and recommendations from tech leaders on how to approach the topic of cyber security with the C-suite and board.

Prominent technology executives speaking at this event include:

  • Ashwin Ballal, Ph.D., SVP & CIO, Medallia
  • Andrew Bray, VP, Global IT, Dialog Semiconductor
  • Stephen M. R. Covey, Global Authority on Trust, Leadership and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice
  • Tom Cullen, CIO, JUUL Labs
  • Beth Devin, Strategic Consultant & Advisor, HearstLab, Hearst Corporation
  • Stuart Evans, Director of the Emirates, Carnegie Mellon University i-Lab
  • Kostas Georgakopoulos, Global CTO & CISO, Mondelēz International
  • Anjana Harve, SVP & CIO, Fresenius Medical Care North America
  • Sineesh Keshav, CTO, ProLogis
  • Michael LaVallee, Managing Partner, Jobplex
  • Shehzad Merchant, CTO, Gigamon
  • Thomas Rodden, CIO, Varian Medical Systems
  • Trevor Schulze, SVP & CIO, RingCentral
  • Mallik Tatipamula, CTO, Group Function Technologies & Architectures, Ericsson
  • Sylvie Veilleux, CIO, Dropbox
  • Jennifer Wesson Greenman, Chief Information Officer, Cancer Treatment Centers of America Global
  • Laura Whitt-Winyard, Global CISO, DLL Group

Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Bay Area CIO Executive Leadership Summit on April 22 will include Auth0, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Gigamon, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Illumio, Ivanti, Onapsis, PagerDuty, Palo Alto Networks, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, Sonatype, and Zscaler.

To learn more about 2021 HMG Live! Bay Area CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

Additionally, HMG Strategy will be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit on April 29. Topics to be discussed at this event will include how and why to apply a change management lens to new technology implementations, how to communicate cyber security risks and recommendations to the C-suite and board, and insights into how CIOs and technology leaders are working with their executive teams to advance their digital business models.

Prominent technology executives speaking at this event include:

  • Martin Bally, CISO, Stellantis
  • Ricardo A. Bartra, SVP & CIO, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company
  • Stephen M. R. Covey, Global Authority on Trust, Leadership and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice
  • Rocco Grillo, Managing Director - Global Cyber Risk Services, Alvarez & Marsal
  • Steven John, CIO at Aramark Uniform Services, AmeriPride Services, and Aramark Refreshment Services, Aramark
  • Tammylynne Jonas, Global CIO, Self Esteem Brands, LLC
  • Harold Knutson, Board President, SIM Minnesota
  • Prakash Kota, SVP, CIO, Autodesk
  • Elwin Loomis, Head of Digital, Bremer Bank
  • Aimee Martin, Director, Information Security, Compliance and PMO, Vista Outdoor Inc.
  • Saunya Peterson, Founder, Riveter42
  • Greg Thayer, CISO, Comm-Works
  • Dee Thibodeau, CEO, Charter Solutions
  • Jennifer Wesson Greenman, Chief Information Officer, Cancer Treatment Centers of America Global
  • David Whitaker, CIO, General Dynamics, OTS

Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit on April 29 will include Auth0, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Genesys Works, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Illumio, Ivanti, PagerDuty, Palo Alto Networks, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Minnesota, Sonatype, and Zscaler.

To learn more about 2021 HMG Live! Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

To learn about HMG Strategy’s upcoming CIO & CISO Summits, click here.

UPCOMING WEBINARS & DIGITAL ROUNDTABLES

HMG Strategy has also received exceptional interest in its webinars through the strength of the 400,000+ technology executives in its community and the quality of the content it delivers. HMG Strategy has scheduled multiple 30-to-60-minute webinars over the next few months with an arsenal of innovative technology companies such as Azul Systems, Citrix, Code42, Darktrace, HCL Technologies, Illumio, Ivanti, Moveworks, Nutanix, Okta, OutSystems, PagerDuty, RangeForce, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, UiPath, Zoom, Zscaler, and Zylo.

HMG Strategy will host a digital roundtable powered by Zylo on April 14th entitled ‘Are You Truly Optimizing Your Organization’s SaaS Spend?’ In this interactive roundtable discussion, Zylo Co-Founder and CEO Eric Christopher, Dutt Kalluri, SVP of Global Technology at Broadridge, and top CIOs and technology executives will discuss effective strategies to optimize SaaS investments by improving adoption and utilization of the applications that are in use. We’ll also examine successful approaches to monitoring and tracking SaaS applications that employees are using along with best practices to empower employees to access approved SaaS applications.

To learn more about this roundtable and to register for the event, click here.

On April 20, HMG Strategy will be hosting a webinar powered by Illumio on ‘Ransomware and Your Remote Workforce: Extending Zero Trust to the Endpoint.’ In this timely discussion, Katey Wood, Illumio’s Director of Security and Compliance Product Marketing will share how well businesses are protecting their remote workforces against Ryuk and other ransomware – and how companies will be positioned to address these threats once employees begin returning to the office and splitting their time between hybrid work environments.

To learn more about this webinar and to register for this event, click here.

On April 21, HMG Strategy will be hosting a digital roundtable powered by Nutanix entitled ‘How Financially Smart is Your Hybrid Cloud Strategy?’ In this interactive roundtable discussion with CIOs and technology executives, Tim McCallum, Director of Customer Success Finance at Nutanix, and Dara Meath, Divisional CIO and Head of Digital at Conair, will share the business benefits that companies realize from using hybrid cloud environments, including the ability to pivot quickly to address speed-to-market requirements – along with how a hybrid cloud environment can deliver CAPEX savings.

To learn more about this roundtable and to register for the event, click here.

On April 27th, HMG Strategy will be hosting a webinar powered by Azul Systems on ‘Rationalizing Your Organization’s Java TCO.’ In this event, which features Simon Ritter, Deputy CTO at Azul Systems, we’ll explore the ramifications of price hikes for Java support, techniques for organizations to dramatically lower their Java licensing and support costs along with the security requirements for transitioning to a more cost-effective approach.

To learn more about this webinar and to register for the event, click here.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s distinctive executive roundtables and webinars, click here.

ABOUT HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. Our regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven research from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent. HMG Strategy also produces the HMG Security Innovation Accelerator Panel, a new webinar series that’s designed to connect enterprise CISOs and security leaders with the most innovative cybersecurity companies from across the world.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here.

Tom Hoffman
203-221-2702
TomHoffman@hmgstrategy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/676f443a-0566-459a-964d-2d28ebfe396c


Primary Logo

2021 HMG Live! St. Louis CIO Executive Leadership Summit

Join the top CIOs and technology executives from the Greater St. Louis area and around North America as we explore the role of technology leaders in cultivating a connected culture to drive business success.

© GlobeNewswire 2021
