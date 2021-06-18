CIO Leadership: Fearlessly Reinventing the Business Will Drive the Discussion at the 2021 HMG Live! Toronto CIO Executive Leadership Summit on June 21
WESTPORT, Conn., June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Toronto CIO Executive Leadership Summit on June 21. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive digital events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative business technology leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that technology executives face today – and into the future.
“CEOs are counting on CIOs and technology executives to identify new ways to grow the business and create new go-to-market models,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO at HMG Strategy. “CIOs and technology executives can draw upon their unique view across the enterprise along with how people, processes and technology can be brought together to create new business services and new customer experiences.”
HMG Strategy is also excited to have special guest speaker and bestselling author Stephen M.R. Covey share his insights on why a high-trust culture can operate with greater efficiency and at less cost along with recommendations for CIOs and technology executives to cultivate trust with the CEO, the Board and across the organization.
Top-tier CIOs and technology executives speaking at this event will include:
Ron Bennett, Global VP of IT, Linamar Corporation
Roman Coba, VP Technology and CIO, Federated Co-operatives Limited
Ed Corno, Chief Technology Leader, IBM Corporation
Stephen M.R. Covey, Global Authority on Trust, Leadership and Culture, The Franklin Covey Global Speed of Trust Practice
Martin Davis, CIO & Strategic Advisor, DUNELM Associates Ltd
Robert Falzon, Head of Engineering, Office of the CTO, Check Point Software Technologies Inc.
Raymond Gilbert, Managing Partner, Causal Effects, Inc.
Jameeka Green Aaron, CISO, Auth0
Meredith Harper, VP, CISO, Eli Lilly and Company
Michael Katz, Principal Security Specialist, Infoblox
Kyoko Kobayashi, Managing Partner, CIOs Beyond Borders Group
Michael LaVallee, Managing Partner, Jobplex
Kin Lee-Yow, CIO, CAA Club Group of Companies
Samantha Liscio, Chief Technology Information Officer, Canada’s CIO of the Year 2020, Public Sector, NIHR Clinical Research Network
Gina Loften, Chief Technology Officer, Microsoft U.S.
Laura Money, EVP & CIO, Sun Life Financial
Kelly Shen, Senior Managing Director, Chief Technology & Data Officer, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board
Andrew Vezina, VP & CISO, Equitable Bank
Valued Partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Toronto CIO Executive Leadership Summit include Akamai, Auth0, BetterCloud, Check Point Software Technologies, The CIO Association of Canada, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Infoblox, Illumio, RingCentral, Rubrik, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Toronto, Skybox Security, and Zscaler.
HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! New York Global Innovation Summit on June 24. Timely topics to be discussed at this event will include the role that business technology executives can play in reimagining how the business operates, applying security innovation to address the evolving threat landscape, along with real-world use cases for applying hot technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, the Internet of Things, computer vision and augmented reality.
Zheng Yang, PhD, Head of Technology and Data Innovation, Healthcare Affair and Patient Engagement, Boehringer Ingelheim
Valued Partners for the 2021 HMG Live! New York Global Innovation Summit include Akamai, Auth0, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, FPT Corporation, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Incorta, Illumio, NPower, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM New York Metro, Skybox Security, Softtek, Starburst, Zendesk and Zscaler.
HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Financial Services CIO Executive Leadership Summit on June 30. Timely topics to be discussed include what’s required to cultivate a connected culture into the future – including one that embraces diversity, equity and inclusion, along with recommendations for leveraging advanced technologies and partnership that are enabling competitive differentiation and speed to market.
Sandeep Bose, Unit CIO, Credit & Fraud Risk, American Express
Stefanie Causey, Associate Partner, Salesforce Innovation Unit - Financial Services Sector, IBM Global Business Services
Ariel Evans, CEO, Cyber Innovative Technologies
Cindy Finkelman, Former CIO, FactSet Research Systems
Jameeka Green Aaron, CISO, Auth0
Vipin Gupta, CIO, Toyota Financial Services
Loren Hudizak, Chrome Customer Engineer, Google Chrome Enterprise
Michael Katz, Principal Security Specialist, Infoblox
Beni Lopez, Managing Director, Industrial and U.S. Market, Softtek
David Mahon, Global CISO, Deloitte
Praful Mainker, Exec Director, Data Science, Consumer and Community Bank Compliance, JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Raj Marwah, SVP, Strategy and Business Innovation, Wells Fargo
Manav Misra, Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Regions Financial Corporation
Christopher Parkin, Head of Industry Marketing, Adobe Document Cloud, Adobe
Mel Reyes, Global Head of IT and Security, Getaround
Roland Selby, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, NPower
Sangy Vatsa, EVP, Global Chief Technology and Digital Officer, FIS Global
Anthony Vigilante, Managing Director, Chief Security Officer, MacKay Shields
Valued Partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Financial Services CIO Executive Leadership Summit on June 30 include Adobe, Akamai, Auth0, DarkTrace, Forescout Technologies, Google Chrome Enterprise, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Infoblox, Illumio, Nutanix, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM New York Metro, Skybox Security, Softtek and Zscaler.
HMG STRATEGY’S 2021 GLOBAL LEADERSHIP INSTITUTE AWARDS
The HMG Strategy 2021 Global Leadership Institute Awards honor exemplary technology leaders and leadership teams who are delivering exceptional value to their organizations. This award recognizes those who have reimagined and reinvented themselves to place their organizations on the fast track to groundbreaking transformation in dynamic times. Technology executives and their teams who receive these awards are being recognized for accomplishments in the following areas: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Leading into the C-suite; Creating New Go-to-Market Business Models; Modernizing Enterprise Architecture; and Building a Culture of Trust.
World-class technology executives who were recognized for their contributions to their companies and to the industry at the 2021 HMG Live! Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit on June 17 include:
Ricardo Lafosse, CISO, The Kraft Heinz Company
HMG STRATEGY’S CUSTOM WEBINARS AND DIGITAL ROUNDTABLES
On June 22, HMG Strategy will be hosting the HMG Security Innovation Webinar. Research conducted by HMG Strategy reveals that one of the top focus areas for CISOs and security leaders is working with the CEO and the executive team to enable innovation and grow the business. In this exclusive webinar, HMG Strategy President and CEO Hunter Muller asks the CEOs and leaders of innovative cybersecurity technology companies about the challenges they solve for clients, the innovation they deliver to companies, and how their solutions are differentiated in the market.
Speakers for this highly interactive event include Ritesh Agrawal, CEO, Airgap Networks Inc., Anthony DeCristofaro, President & CEO, FileFlex, and Nikhil Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO, ArmorCode.
About HMG Strategy
HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. Our regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven research from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent. HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-driven research services such as its CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) program which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.
HMG Strategy also produces the HMG Security Innovation Accelerator Panel, a new webinar series that’s designed to connect enterprise CISOs and security leaders with the most innovative cybersecurity companies from across the world.
The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.
