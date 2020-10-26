CIO Leadership: HMG Strategy Smashes Registration Records for its Global Women in Technology Summit on Oct. 26

WESTPORT, Conn., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the world's #1 digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, has eclipsed previous registration records for its digital summits with its inaugural Global Women in Technology Summit on October 26.



The summit, designed by and for the top female technology leaders, is a unique platform that’s been created to recognize the accomplishments of global female technology executives. The event will be focused on topics aimed at driving the advancement of women in tech who are driving change in the C-suite while identifying opportunities to strengthen woman-to-woman mentorship across the full spectrum of a STEM career.

“The All-Star lineup we have assembled for our first-ever Global Women in Technology Summit – combined with an unprecedented and compelling agenda that’s been shaped by our impressive roster of chairwomen – promises to make this a must-attend event for CIOs and technology executives,” says Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy.

The chairwomen who have been instrumental in creating the agenda for the 2020 HMG Live! Global Women in Technology Summit include:

Bhavani Amirthalingam , SVP, Chief Digital Information Officer, Ameren

, SVP, Chief Digital Information Officer, Ameren Robin Brown , CIO, Protein Group, Cargill

, CIO, Protein Group, Cargill Mamatha Chamarthi , CIO, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

, CIO, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Sujatha Chandrasekaran , SVP, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Dignity Health

, SVP, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Dignity Health Archana Deskus , SVP & CIO, Intel Corporation

, SVP & CIO, Intel Corporation Cindy Finkelman , CIO, FactSet Research Systems

, CIO, FactSet Research Systems Nancy Flores , Chief Information and Technology Officer, McKesson Corporation

, Chief Information and Technology Officer, McKesson Corporation Ursuline Foley , Board Member & Strategic Advisor, Provident Bank

, Board Member & Strategic Advisor, Provident Bank Jennifer Hartsock , Vice President and CIO, Baker Hughes

, Vice President and CIO, Baker Hughes Patty Hatter , SVP Global Customer Services, Palo Alto Networks

, SVP Global Customer Services, Palo Alto Networks Sheila Jordan , Chief Digital Officer, Honeywell

, Chief Digital Officer, Honeywell Rashmi Kumar , SVP & CIO, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

, SVP & CIO, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Susan Malisch , VP & CIO, Loyola University Chicago

, VP & CIO, Loyola University Chicago Gerri Martin-Flickinger , EVP CTO, Starbucks

, EVP CTO, Starbucks Wendy Pfeiffer , CIO, Nutanix

, CIO, Nutanix Bernadette Rotolo , SVP, Head of Global Systems, Warner Music Group

, SVP, Head of Global Systems, Warner Music Group Janet Sherlock , CIO, Ralph Lauren Corporation

, CIO, Ralph Lauren Corporation Cynthia Stoddard , SVP & CIO, Adobe

, SVP & CIO, Adobe Jennifer Wesson Greenman, CIO, Cancer Treatment Centers of America Global

CIO, Cancer Treatment Centers of America Global Gabrielle Wolfson , CIO & CDO, Quest Diagnostics

, CIO & CDO, Quest Diagnostics Angela Yochem , EVP Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Novant Health

, EVP Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Novant Health Sigal Zarmi, Managing Director – Head of Transformation, Morgan Stanley

Topics that will be explored at the Global Women in Technology Summit Powered by Zoon include:

Leading Courageously When Your Confidence Has Been Shaken : As leaders, we’ve all had moments when our confidence has been shaken. But this can be particularly daunting for female executives when they participate as members of a male-dominated C-suite. Adding to this is that many female executives are empathetic leaders, which can potentially be a double-edged sword for women. In this panel discussion of high-ranking female technology executives, speakers will share their lessons learned and advice on how to overcome moments of self-doubt.

: As leaders, we’ve all had moments when our confidence has been shaken. But this can be particularly daunting for female executives when they participate as members of a male-dominated C-suite. Adding to this is that many female executives are empathetic leaders, which can potentially be a double-edged sword for women. In this panel discussion of high-ranking female technology executives, speakers will share their lessons learned and advice on how to overcome moments of self-doubt. Reimagining the Business – Leading and Innovating in Times of Radical Change . When the world changed, companies across most industries had to develop radically new business models and digital services in order to survive and move forward. This includes driving a culture of speed and digital fluency throughout the organization. Here, a panel of top global female technology executives will share their perspectives on how they led this radical change in business innovation and cultural transformation.

. When the world changed, companies across most industries had to develop radically new business models and digital services in order to survive and move forward. This includes driving a culture of speed and digital fluency throughout the organization. Here, a panel of top global female technology executives will share their perspectives on how they led this radical change in business innovation and cultural transformation. Reflections on Career-Defining Moments – Stories of Career Ascent Strategies. Nearly every senior executive has experienced a point in time in their career ascent that has helped to define them. For female executives, these junctures have often given them the confidence to reach higher and pursue their ultimate goals. In this panel, female executives will share their first-hand accounts of positive and difficult moments that helped shape their careers, along with motivational and inspiring messaging for female technology executives to path their own path.



“Women are a powerful yet underrepresented group in the technology sector who often face unique barriers to advancement,” said Jennifer Wesson Greenman, CIO, Cancer Treatment Centers of America Global who is both a Chairperson and a speaker at the upcoming summit. “I’m honored to participate in the HMG Global Women in Technology Summit so that I can learn from other female technology executives and contribute to the professional growth of my colleagues across all industries.”

Strategic Partners for the 2020 HMG Live! Global Women in Technology Summit include Darktrace, Globant, Slack, Softtek, and Zoom.

