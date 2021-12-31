CIO Leadership: HMG Strategy, the World's #1 Executive Leadership Network, Looks Ahead to its 15th Year of Spectacular Growth, Unique Thought Leadership, and Community Gratitude

The world's leading digital platform for 400,000+ CXOs and business technology executive, is excited to announce the rollout of several distinctive technology leadership advisory services for 2022

WESTPORT, Conn., Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the world's #1 digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is enthusiastically looking ahead to its 15th consecutive year of growth and success, fueled by its distinctive events for global technology executives, the continued growth and loyalty of the 400,000+ technology executives in its community, a grateful approach to community give-back and an unparalleled recognition awards program.



“When the world changed in March 2020, we were the first to pivot to a digital events model. We’ve since held nearly 200 digital and in-person events and have differentiated the event experience for the world’s leading technology executives,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO. “Our in-house team is truly amazing, and we are eternally grateful to the top-tier technology executives, speakers, advisory board members and partners who make our platform second to none. We wish everyone good health, safety and success as we all look ahead to a brighter 2021.”

Hunter Muller and the HMG Research Team are excited to be rolling out a set of peer-driven, future-focused executive advisory services that are aimed at helping CIOs, CTOs, CDOs, CISOs and other business technology leaders to lead successfully in the C-suite, in the boardroom and with line-of-business executives.

Unlike traditional analyst-led research which is typically developed by former executives who are out of touch with the macro-economic issues that are shaping the business landscape and the priorities of the C-suite, HMG’s Global Leadership Services Stack is a distinctive set of peer-focused advisory services that draw off the collective wisdom and real-world insights of actual practitioners – the top global CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CISOs and business technology executives who are spearheading business and cultural change across their organizations.

“CIOs, CISOs and other business technology executives in the HMG community are telling us that the analyst model is stale and isn’t responsive to the ever-changing business climate,” said HMG Strategy’s Muller. “As we’ve seen with our CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) program and other forums that we host, the best and most actionable insights come from current technology executives – and that’s what we’re delivering.”

HMG Strategy’s Global Leadership Services Stack includes the following new services and enhancements:

The HMG Global CXO Actionable Insights Service . This unique subscription-based offering provides corporate technology executives with timely and in-depth peer-driven research reports, executive profiles and roundtable discussions on the top macro-economic trends impacting enterprise businesses and C-suites today – and tomorrow.

. This unique subscription-based offering provides corporate technology executives with timely and in-depth peer-driven research reports, executive profiles and roundtable discussions on the top macro-economic trends impacting enterprise businesses and C-suites today – and tomorrow. The HMG CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) . Launched in 2010, HMG’s CELA Program is the industry’s leading peer-to-peer executive leadership community for technology executives to brainstorm together on critical business challenges and to accelerate their careers. Coming to the CELA program in 2022 – hands-on leadership enhancement workshops with Stephen M.R. Covey , bestselling New York Times and Wall St. Journal author and leader of the FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice.

. Launched in 2010, HMG’s CELA Program is the industry’s leading peer-to-peer executive leadership community for technology executives to brainstorm together on critical business challenges and to accelerate their careers. Coming to the CELA program in 2022 – hands-on leadership enhancement workshops with , bestselling New York Times and Wall St. Journal author and leader of the FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice. The HMG Leadership Development Academy. Designed for up-and-coming corporate technology executives, this five-month program offers practical advice and personal coaching on how to manage a P&L, sharpen boardroom communication skills, drive innovation across lines-of-business, effectively manage tech debt and other vital skills needed by tomorrow’s tech leaders.



To learn more about these and other upcoming HMG Advisory Services, click here.

HMG Strategy’s 2021 Global Leadership Institute Awards

Throughout 2021, HMG Strategy recognized more than 100 premier technology executives who have reimagined and reinvented themselves to place their organizations on the fast track to groundbreaking transformation in dynamic times.

HMG Strategy’s 2021Global Leadership Institute Awards have received high praise and generated accolades across the technology industry.

“There has never been a better time to be a technology leader, and our signature awards program highlights the unprecedented level of success achieved by technology leaders and executives,” Muller said.

Recipients of HMG Strategy’s 2021 Global Leadership Institute Awards included:

Rich Adduci, Founder & Principal Advisor, Esito LLC; Bashir Agboola, VP & Chief Technology Officer, Hospital for Special Surgery; Parag Agrawal, Chief Information Officer, Chobani; Roota Almeida, CISO, Delta Dental of NJ and CT Crump, Former CIO & Group Vice President, Rollins, Inc.; Doug Cyphers, Vice President, SIM San Diego, VP IT, WD-40 Company; Deal Daly, VP of IT, Toysmith; Kirsten Davies, CISO, Unilever; Arun DeSouza, Chief Information Security & Privacy Officer Nexteer Automotive Corporation; Jay Ferro, Global CIO, ERT; Jef Fisk, President, Brolly, Inc.; Chris Gates, Group CIO and SVP Hosting Services, Allstate; Raymond Gilbert, Managing Partner, Causal Effects, Inc.; Chandy Ghosh, COO & General Manager Inteliquent, Inc.; Gary Gooden, Chief Technology and Security Officer (CTSO), Seattle Children's; Jennifer Wesson Greenman, CIO, Cancer Treatment Centers of America Global; Kristie Grinnell, Global CIO & Chief Supply Chain Officer, VP General Dynamics IT; Vipin Gupta, CIO, Toyota Financial Services; Jon Harding, Global CIO, Conair LLC; Jennifer Hartsock, Vice President & CIO, Baker Hughes; Lakshmi Hanspal, Global Chief Information Security Officer, Devices & Services, Amazon; Anjana Harve, Senior Vice President & CIO, Fresenius Medical Care North America; Jamie Head, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Ocean Spray; Tony Healy, Group Chief Technology & Innovation Officer, Ticketer & Fara AS; Peter Hogan, CTO, Post Holdings; Richard Hook, EVP & CIO, Penske Automotive Group, Inc.; Art Hopkins, Executive Director, Russell Reynolds Associates; Shaun Hunt, CIO, McKenney's, Inc.; Bhushan Ivaturi, SVP & CIO, Enbridge; Chris Jacquet, Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer, Enterprise Security, Hitachi Vantara; Faisal Jameel, Chief Technology Officer, NJ TRANSIT; Jason “JJ” James, CIO, Net Health; Gene Janiszewski, Managing Partner Paradigm Group, Inc.; Tammylynne Jonas, Global CIO, Self Esteem Brands, LLC; Stuart Kippelman, CIO, Parsons Corporation; Prakash Kota, SVP, CIO, Autodesk; Dilip Krishna, Managing Director, Deloitte & Touché LLP; Ajoy Kumar, Executive Director Head of Technology IT Risk Assessments & Application Security, The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation; Naveen Kumar, SVP, Consulting Services, Info-Tech Research Group; Rashmi Kumar, SVP & CIO, Hewlett Packard Enterprise; Greg Kyrytschenko, Deputy CISO, Guardian Life; Ricardo Lafosse, CISO, The Kraft Heinz Company; Justin Lahullier, CIO, Delta Dental of New Jersey; Kin Lee-Yow, CIO, CAA Club Group of Companies; Lo Li, SVP, CIO of Global Consumer Solutions, Equifax; Ryan Loy, CIO, EBSCO Industries, Inc.; Antonio Marin, Vice President Information Technology, Star Furniture & Mattresses; Paul Martin, Former SVP & CIO (Retired) and Board of Directors, Unisys Corporation, Owens Corning and Ping Identity, Baxter International; Sam Masiello, Chief Security and Technology Officer, Beckage; Adhir Mattu, SVP & Chief Information Officer, Marvell Semiconductor; Quintin McGrath, Senior Managing Director, Technology Management & Enablement, Global Technology Services, Deloitte; Kevin McLaughlin, Vice President, Global Security, Risk & Compliance, Stryker; Steven McWilliams, VP, CIO, Georgia Hospital Association; Dara Meath, Divisional CIO, Conair LLC; Andre Mendes, CIO, U.S. Department of Commerce; Steven Michaels, VP and Chief Technology Officer, SCL Health; Manav Misra, Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Regions Financial Corporation; Matthew Modica, VP & CISO, BJC Healthcare; Barb Munro, Co-Founder and Membership Chair, SIM San Diego, Co-Founder, Partner, The Carrera Agency; Earl Newsome, CIO, Cummins Inc.; Nicola Palmer, Chief Product Development Officer, Verizon; Ashish Parmar, CIO, Tapestry; Pankaj Patra, SVP & CIO, Brinker International; Wendy M. Pfeiffer, CIO, Nutanix; John Phillips, President & CIO, Briggs Healthcare; Steve Phillpott, President, SIM San Diego, CIO/CDO, SK hynix; Michael Piacente, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Hitch Partners; Dr. Nalini Polavarapu, Head of Data Science - Customer Centricity Bayer; Jorge Populo, SVP and CIO, UnitedHealth Group; Ramesh Razdan, Global CIO, Bain & Company; John Repko, EVP & CIO, AIG; Mel Reyes, Global Head of IT and Security, Getaround; Dave Roberts, Supervisor, District 3, County of San Diego, CA; Matthew Rosenquist, CISO, Eclipz.io, Inc.; Dr. Kenneth Russell, Chief Innovation Officer, Curran Biotech; Bradley Schaufenbuel, Vice President & Chief Information Security Officer, Paychex; Marcus Session, President, SIM Tampa Bay, VP of IT Services, Tampa International Airport; Brian Shield, VP, IT, Boston Red Sox; Allan Sommer, Vice President, Capgemini; Howard Spira, CIO, Export-Import Bank of the United States; Sanjay Srivastava, Senior Vice President & Chief Digital Officer, Genpact; Kimberly Stevenson, SVP & GM Foundational Data Services, NetApp; Ron Strachan, SVP & CIO, McLaren Health Care; Scott Strickland, EVP & CIO, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts; Chip Suttles, VP Technology, Seattle Seahawks; Jim Swanson, EVP & CIO, Johnson & Johnson; Thomas Sweet, VP Cloud Services, GM Financial; Dee Thibodeau, CEO, Charter Solutions; Tarek Tomes, CIO, State of Minnesota; Mike Towers, CISO, Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; Kimberly Trapani, Chief Digital Security Officer, American Tire Distributors; Cara Turano, Chief Operating Officer, Technology Association of Oregon; Bates Turpen, Global CIO, Travelport; Angela Venuk, Former Chief Information Officer, Gamestop; Saby Waraich, CIO, Director of Marketing, Portland SIM; Clackamas Community College; Dan Webber, CIO, Security Officer, and Technology Officer, UST; Doug Wiescinski, Retired Partner, Plante Moran Program Director, BDMP Technologies; Gabrielle Wolfson, CIO & CDO, Quest Diagnostics; Jeff Wysocki, CIO, The Mosaic Company; Steve York, CIO, 1-800 Hansons, LLC; Tony Young, CIO, Sophos; Sigal Zarmi, Senior Advisor; Morgan Stanley.

Looking ahead to 2022, HMG Strategy is planning a gala event to recognize each of the recipients of its recognition programs over the past 13 years. Stay tuned to learn more!

Click here to learn more about HMG Strategy's recognition program and to submit an application for a deserving technology leader.

In addition to its extraordinarily successful lineup of events and experiences, HMG Strategy proudly hosts a venture capital component - HMG Ventures - designed to connect CIOs and technology executives with the most innovative enterprise technology companies from Silicon Valley to Tel Aviv.

An early venture investment for the company is in Moveworks—an AI, machine learning, enterprise natural language processing and chatbot platform that resolves IT service desk support issues instantly and automatically.

Moveworks has grown 10X in value since the inception of HMG Strategy’s venture capital unit.

Another core component to HMG Strategy’s unparalleled success was the CIO and CISO Executive Leaderhip Alliance (CELA) program—a unique peer-to-peer advisory service designed for top-tier technology leaders to explore common opportunities and top challenges they face in their roles with one another. The alliance experienced magnificent growth in 2021, enabling members to keep up with the most innovative and winning strategies in the world. This included hands-on leadership development workshops with Stephen M.R. Covey, bestselling New York Times and Wall St. Journal author and leader of The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice.

“I was delighted to have Stephen share the value of fostering trust and inspiring employees with our CELA members to help unleash greatness in others,” Muller said. “These types of insights demonstrate the incredible value that CELA members obtain from our forward-looking advisory service.”

Thanks to Our Network

HMG Strategy experienced another record-breaking year in the number of events it produced along with attendance and revenue. That success would not be possible without the committed network of executives who drive the company's Executive Leadership Summit Series, webinars, roundtables, and other digital events.

In 2021, hundreds of the world’s top technology leaders and global innovators took part in the series as speakers or advisory board members. These distinguished individuals are among those that set HMG Strategy apart this year:

Alissa Abdullah, Deputy CSO, SVP of Cybersecurity Technology, MasterCard; Abhishek Agarwal, CISO, Fresenius Medical Care North America; Bashir Agboola, CTO, Hospital for Special Surgery; Yuri Aguiar, Chief Innovation & Transformation Officer, The Ogilvy Group Antalan, MBA, CTO, Silver Reef Casino; Snehal Antani, Co-Founder & CEO, Horizon3.ai; Rohit Antao, Partner, PwC; Michael Antico, CISO, CLEAR; Judith Apshago, VP IT, Amtrak; Omkhar Arasaratnam, Executive Director, Head of Data Protection Technology, JPMorgan Chase & Co.; Richard Arenaro, CISO, Horizon Media; Wes Arens, Managing Partner, Wes Arens and Advisors, LLC; Michael Antico, CISO, CLEAR; Bhupesh Arora, VP & CIO, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.; Renee Arrington, President and COO, Pearson Partners International, Inc.; Judy Arteche-Carr, CEO & Managing Director, Arteche Global Group; Jeff Artis, CEO, Genesys Works; Charles Aunger, Managing Director Technology and Advisory Board Member, Health2047; Bryce Austin, CEO, TCE Strategy; Elizabeth Austin, Former CIO, Curvature; Robin Austin, CTO/CISO, Colliers Group; Koby Avital, EVP Technology Platforms, Walmart; Saqib Awan, Vice President, Lightspeed Venture Partners; Saad Ayub, CDO, Zones, Inc.; Marianne Bachynski, CIO, Investments, AIG; Charlotte Baldwin, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, Ashwin Ballal, Ph.D., EVP & CIO, Medallia; Lekha Banerjee, SVP Data, Engineering Technology Executive, Truist; Shawn Banerji, Managing Director, Technology, Digital and Data Leaders Practice, Caldwell Partners; Christy Barker, CIO, Olin Corporation; Todd Barnum, CISO, GoPro Inc.; Rob Barocas, Senior Director & Head of Cloud ERP Engineering, GE; Joshua Barons, Head of Information Security, San Diego Zoo Global; Gene Barskiy, Head of IT and Security, Fisk Alloy; Wolfgang Bauriedel, Practice Lead, Technology Sector, Russell Reynolds Associates; Jason Beard, Senior Director, Data Strategy & Governance, Informatica; Karen Beebe, CIO and SVP, Operations, vineyard vines; James Beeson, VP & CISO, Cigna; Teddy Bekele, SVP & CYO, Land O’Lakes; Ken Bell, Deputy CISO, Forcepoint; Christopher Bernard, VP & CIO, Gama Aviation; Colleen Berube, Chief Information Officer and SVP, Operations, Zendesk; David Bessen, Director and CIO, Arapahoe County Government; Gerald Beuchelt, CISO, LogMeIn; Vic Bhagat, President, Matrix CvC; Shoukat Al Bhamani, CIO, CPO & VP Digitalization, Schaeffler Group Americas; Lawrence Bilker, CIO, Pyramid Healthcare; Chris Bitner, Global CISO, Bloomin' Brands, Inc.; David Blumberg, Founder and Managing Partner, Blumberg Capital; Nick Booth, Owner, Seventhwave; Steve Booth, VP, Product Management, Detection and Response, Salesforce; Dora Boussias, Transformational IT Leader, Stryker; Gary Brantley, CTO, Beazer Homes; Shaun Braun, SVP of Digital Transformation, 3M; Dr. David Bray, Inaugural Director, Global GeoTech Center & Commission, Atlantic Council; Rafi Brenner, VP, Information Security, Fortinet; Mark Brooks, EVP, CIO, Centene; Bill Brown, CIO & CISO, Abacus Insights; Jeffrey W. Brown, CISO, State of Connecticut; Lori Brown, L Brown – CX Consulting; Robin Brown, CIO, Protein Group, Cargill; Howard Bruck, Adjunct Professor, Fordham University; Bob Bruns, CIO & CISO, Avanade; Nellson Burns, VP IT & CIO, Daltile-Mohawk Industries; Ben Cabrera, Principal, Freeman Clarke; Scott Cadwalader, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Diligent Partners, LLC; Paul Calatayud, CSO, Palo Alto Networks; Monica Caldas, SVP & CIO, Global Retail Markets, Liberty Mutual Insurance; Alizabeth Calder, SVP, HomEquity Bank; Christopher Callahan, CISO, The Weichert Companies; Richard Cammish, Group CIO, Essentra PLC; Andrew Campbell, Global CIO, Terex; Timothy Campos, CEO, Woven; Jesse Carrillo, SVP & CIO, Hines; Elisabeth Case, Managing Director, Marsh; Stefanie Causey, Associate Partner, Salesforce Consulting Services – Financial Services Sector, IBM Global Business Services; Bertina Ceccarelli, CEO, NPower; Susan Certoma, Executive, Point2Point; Nicolas M. Chaillan, Chief Software Officer, U.S. Air Force; Mamatha Chamarthi, Head of Software Business and Product Management P&L, Stellantis; Max Chan, CIO, Avnet; Asheem Chandna, Partner, Greylock Partners; Sujatha Chandrasekaran, Senior Executive Vice President, CIO and Chief Digital Officer, Dignity Health, Tim Chang, VP, Global Sales Engineering, Imperva; Paul Chapman SVP & Global CIO, Box; Gerald Chertavian, Founder and CEO, Year Up; Jack Clare, CIO, UNFi; Anil Cheriyan, Director & Deputy Commissioner, Technology Transformation Services, US Federal Government; Kevin Christ, Partner, Concentre; Adrian Cockcroft, VP Sustainability Architecture, Amazon; Michael Coden, Platinion Managing Director, Boston Consulting Group; Donald Codling, CISO & CPO Advisor, REGO Payment Architectures; Brook Colangelo, CIO, Waters Corporation; Ted Colbert, President and Chief Executive Officer, Boeing Global Services; Nicholas Colisto, VP and CIO, Avery Dennison; Chris Colla, VP IT & CIO, B&G Foods; Gavin Colman, Partner, Global Technology & Services Practice, Heidrick & Struggles; Matt Comyns, Managing Partner, Caldwell Partners; Mike Coogan, Senior Director, Cybersecurity, Waste Management; Chris Cook, President & CEO, Delphix; Barbara Cooper, Former CIO – Retired, Toyota North America; Beatriz Copelli, Group Functional CIO, British American Tobacco; Tony Costa, SVP & CIO, Bumble Bee Foods; Mignona Cote, CSO, NetApp; Tim Crawford, CIO Strategic Advisor, AVOA; Lee W. Crump, Retired CIO & Group Vice President, Rollins, Inc.; Tom Cullen, CIO, Corsair; Julie Cullivan, Board Member; Jamey Cummings, Partner, Cybersecurity and Technology, JM Search; Craig Cuyar, SVP, Global CIO, Omnicom; Doug Cyphers, VP, SIM San Diego, VP IT, WD-40 Company; Glenn Dally, CISO, Molson Coors Brewing Company; Deal Daly, VP IT, Toysmith; Dale Danilewitz, Advisor and Board Member; Firas Daoud, Security and Cloud Network Automation Specialist, Infoblox; Chiranjoy Das, CIO, Randall-Reilly; David Davies, CEO, Navos Technologies; Kirsten Davies, CISO, Unilever; Matt Davies, Deputy CTO, Shared Services Canada; Myra Davis, Chief Information Innovation Officer, Texas Children’s; Twila Day, VP CIO, Huntsman Corp.; Dana Deasy, CIO, U.S. Department of Defense; David Decker, Director IT, American Axle & Manufacturing; Anthony DeCristofaro, President and CEO, Qnext Corp.; Jason DeHaan, CIO, Gildan; Todd Dekkinga, CISO, Airgap Networks; Esteban Deleon-Perla, CEO, Renegade Strategies; Daryl Dellinger, Regional CIO IT North America, Continental Automotive Systems; Michael Del Priore, CIO, Diversey; Dustin Demetriou, Senior Technical Staff Member, Advanced Thermal Energy Efficiency Lab, IBM; Gary Desai, CIO, Discount Tire; Christopher Desautel, SVP & Chief Digital Officer, Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies; Archana Deskus, SVP & CIO, Intel Corporation; Beth Devin, Strategic Advisor, HearstLab; Gaurav Dhillon, Chairman and CEO, Snaplogic; Colonel Pete Dillon, Principal Cyber Security Consultant, Redhorse Corporation; Jim DiMarzio, CIO, Toyo Tires Holdings of Americas; Daniel Dines, CEO & Founder, UiPath; Amy Doherty, EVP & COO, First Command Financial Services, Inc.; Ann Dozier, SVP CIO, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits; Joanna Drake, CIO, The Hut Group; Johnny Dranchak, Design Forward Fractional CDO/CPO/CTO; Mark DuBrock, Senior Manager, Bridgewater Associates; Sastry Durvasula, Global Chief Technology and Digital Officer, Partner, McKinsey & Company; Nicole Eagan, Chief Strategy & AI Officer, Darktrace; Anil Earla, Chief Information and Digital/Data Officer, CyberNetix.ai; Joseph Eckroth, CIO, Hertz Corp.; Mark Egan, Partner, StrataFusion; David J. Elges, CIO, The City of Boston; Saeed Elnaj, CTO, HealthKey Technologies; John Engates, Mentor/Investor, Techstars; Richard Entrup, Strategic Advisor, House of First; Greg Ericson, CIO North America, EssilorLuxottica; Lakshmi Eleswarpu, VP & CIO, Boeing Supply Chain & Corporate Functions; Lookman Fazal, Chief Information & Digital Officer, NJ Transit; Thomas Farrington, EVP & CIO, Perrigo Company; Greg Fell, CEO, JETNET; Cole Fenger, Enterprise Events Manager, Zoom; Boulton Fernando, CISO, Toyota Financial Services; Jay Ferro, Global CIO, ERT; Victor Fetter, CIO, Fortiv; Cindy Finkelman, Former CIO, FactSet Research Systems; Paul Fipps, SVP, Customer and Partner Excellence, ServiceNow; Jef Fisk, President, Brolly, Inc.; Norm Fjeldheim, Member, Board of Advisors, RSTOR; Jerry Flasz, EVP, Technology and Global Services and CIO, Becton, Dickinson and Company; Nancy Flores, EVP, Chief Information and Technology Officer, McKesson Corporation, Ursuline Foley, Board Member & Strategic Advisor, Provident Bank; Patrick Ford, CISO – Americas, Schneider Electric; Marcus Fowler, Director of Strategic Threat, Darktrace; Michael Frankel, SVP and Managing Director, Deloitte New-Venture Accelerator, Deloitte Investments LLC; Renee Frey, Founder and President, TalentQ, Inc.; Todd Friedman, CISO, ResMed; Hugo Fueglein, Managing Director, Diversified Search; Kay Fuhrman, Partner, Heidrick & Struggles; Tsvi Gal, Head of Enterprise Technology Services (Infrastructure), Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; Robert Galvin, CTO, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey; Joseph Galuszska, Strategic Advisor, ArmorCode; Michelle Garvey, CIO, J. Crew; Chris Gates, Group CIO and SVP Hosting Services, Allstate; Jim Gearhart, Vice President, Head of Technology - US, Sequoia Capital; Kostas Georgakopoulas, Global CTO & CISO, Mondelez International; Sven Gerjets, EVP, CTO, Mattel, Inc.; Rahoul Ghose, CIO, ECMC Group; Gary Gibbs, VP of Sales, Coforge; Angelic Gibson, CIO, AvidXchange; Ben Gibson, CMO, Nutanix; Karen Gibson, SVP, Digital Health, Quidel; Raymond Gilbert, Managing Partner, Causal Effects, Inc.; Mark Gingrich, CIO, Surescripts; Mike Giresi, CDO, Molex; Bernadette Gleason, VP, Business Information Security Officer, Citi; Stephen Gold, CTO & Chief Process Improvement Officer Officer, Hudson’s Bay Company; Michael Golz, CIO, Americas, SAP; Lev Gonick, CIO, Arizona State University; Jay Gonzalez, CSO Samsung Semiconductor, Samsung; Gary Gooden, Chief Technology and Security Officer, Seattle Children's; Dustin Goodwin, Interim CIO, Viskase Companies, Inc.; Ken Grady, CVP & CIO, IDEXX Laboratories; Sally Kenyon Grant, VP, Federal, Darktrace; Chuck Gray, Consultant, Egon Zehnder; Jameeka Green Aaron, CISO, Auth0; Jennifer Wesson Greenman, CIO, Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Rocco Grillo, Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal; Frank Grimmelmann, Founder, President & CEO/Intelligence Liaison Officer, Arizona Cyber Threat Response Alliance; Kristie Grinnell, Global CIO and Chief Supply Chain Officer, General Dynamics Information Technology; Mike Gross, Executive Director, Genesys Works; Ron Guerrier, Global CIO, HP Inc.; Nikhil Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO, ArmorCode, Inc.; Rajiv Gupta, SVP, Cloud, McAfee; Sanjay Gupta, CTO, U.S. Small Business Administration; Vipin Gupta, CIO, Toyota Financial Services; Elizabeth Hackenson, SVP & CIO, Schneider Electric; Graeme Hackland, CIO, Williams F1 Team; Ben Haines, CIO Advisor, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts; Marc Hamer, EVP, CIO & CTO, Orgill, Inc.; Mike Hamilton, VP-Head of IT, Databricks; Lakshmi Hanspal, Global CISO, Devices & Services, Amazo; Gary Harbison, VP, Global CISO, Bayer Crop Science; Jon Harding, Global CIO, Conair Corporation; Meredith Harper, VP & CISO, Eli Lilly and Company; Vicki Harper, Director of Information Technology and Digital Transformation, Pratt & Miller Engineering; Cindy Harro, SVP, Cloud Risk, Security and Regulatory Governance, Bank of America; Jennifer Hartsock, VP & CIO, Baker Hughes, Anjana Harve, SVP & CIO, Fresenius Medical Care North America; Kevin Haskew, Founder, Haskew & Associates; Jim Haskin, Member, Arizona Tech Investors Patty Hatter, SVP Global Customer Services, Palo Alto Networks; Erica Hausheer, SVP, CIO, Teradata; Gary Hayslip, CISO, SoftBank Investment Advisors; Linglong He, President and COO, Rock Central; Jamie Head, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Ocean Spray Mary Heger SVP Customer Experience, Ameren Illinois Company; Douglas Hegley, Chief Digital Officer, Metropolitan Museum of Art; Mark Hellbusch, Principal Security Advisor, Nuspire Networks; Dave Henderson, Secretary, SIM San Diego, CIO, Millenium Health; Donagh Herlihy, Chief Digital and Information Officer, Subway; Karl Hightower, CDO, Novant Health; Jean Hill, Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal; Mike Hillhouse, CIO/CISO, Cadrillion Capital; Congressman Jim Hines (D-CT) Chair of the National Security, International Development and Monetary Policy Subcommittee of the House Financial Services Committee; Bruce Hoffmeister, Global CIO, Marriott International; Richard Hook, EVP & CIO, Penske Automotive Group, Inc.; Kevin Hooper, President and General Manager, North America, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Lenovo; Relle Howard, CAO, Trinity Industries; Brad Horst, VP, CIO Advisory Services, Microdesk; Jacob Hsu, CEO, Catalyte; Shaun Hunt, CIO, McKenney’s; Naveed Husain, VP, Vertical Sales Programs, RingCentral; E. Jeffrey Hutchinson, Global CIO, Bombadier; John Iannarelli, Former FBI Special Agent and Senior Executive Advisor on cyber matters; Gerard Insall, CIO, Avis Budget Group; Bhushan Ivaturi, SVP & CIO, Enbridge; Andrew Jackson, President IT Staff Augmentation, BravoTech; Chris Jacquet, VP CISO, Hitachi Vantara; Charu Jain, SVP, Merchandising & Innovation, Alaska Airlines; Rohit Jain, Senior Director, Finance Systems, Upwork; Abhay Jajoo, Principal Shareholder, Solugenix; Dawn James, U.S. Director, Sustainability and Environmental Science, Microsoft; Jason "JJ" James, CIO, Net Health; Gene Janiszewski, Managing Partner, Paradigm Group, Inc.; Arif Janmohamed, Partner, Lightspeed Venture Partners; Bipin Jayaraj, CIO, Make-a-Wish; Steven John, CIO, Ameripride Services; Alissa Johnson, VP, Chief Information Security Officer, Xerox; Ben Johnson, CTO & Co-Founder, Obsidian Security; Brandon Johnson, SVP & CIO, Korn Ferry; Clay Johnson, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Yum! Brands; Pat Johnson, Partner, GreatBear Associates, Inc.; Daphne Jones, Board of Directors, AMN Health, Barnes Group, Inc., Dave Jones, Director, Digital WoW Ltd.; Wanda Jones-Heath, Chief Information Security Officer, United States Air Force; Sheila Jordan, Chief Digital Technology Officer, Honeywell; Sajit Joseph, Chief Innovation Officer, American Red Cross; Arik Kalininsky, CEO, Dalikoo; Dutt Kalluri, SVP, Global Digital & Technology Transformation, Broadridge; Rhona Kannon, Principal Director, CyberCoders; Shadaab Kanwal, Executive Leader, Digital Data and Analytics Services, Charles Schwab; Steve Kaplan, VP of Customer Success Finance, Nutanix; Somya Kapoor, Former Head of Product, AISERA; Khalid Kark, Managing Director, Deloitte CIO Program; Sandeep Katarnavre, Managing Partner and Digital Executive, AAKROD; Stephen Katsirubas, CIO, Hunter Douglas; Michael Katz, Principal Security Specialist, Infoblox; Steve Katz, Executive Advisor Security & Privacy, Deloitte; Emmet Keefe III, Founder, Insight Ignite Venture Partner, Insight Venture Partners; Tom Keiser, CEO, Hootsuite; Steve Kendrick, President, KER Partners; Rusty Kennington, CIO, Henry Company; Yousuf Khan, Partner, Ridge Ventures; Stuart Kippelman, CIO, Parsons Corporation; Tony Kirk, VP East Region, Rimini Street; Monti Knode, Director of Customer Success and Partner, Horizon3.ai; Josh Knopp, VP, Global Information Security, Enterprise Holdings, Inc.; Harold Knutson, Board President, SIM Minneapolis; Thomas Koulopoulos, Chairman and Founder, Delphi Group; Prakash Kota, CIO, Autodesk; Douglas Krieger, Director, Global Indirect Center of Excellence, Herbalife; Paul Krueger, VP & CIO, JB Poindexter; Jeff Kubacki, Founder & CEO, CIO Consulting Services, LLC; Warren Kudman, VP & CIO, Turner Construction Company; Emmeline Kuhn, Consultant, Leathwaite; Ajoy Kumar, Head of IT Risk Assessments & Application Security, The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation; Rashmi Kumar, SVP & CIO, Hewlett Packard Enterprise; Min Kyriannis, CEO, Amyna Systems; Matthew Lagana, Managing Director, CTO & CISO, MBIA; Justin Lahullier, CIO, Delta Dental of New Jersey and Connecticut; Laura Laltrello, VP & GM, Data Center Services, Lenovo; Jeff Lamoreaux, CIO, Global Partners LP; Jonathan Landon, President & Founder, Connectiv Innovation Corporation; Stephen Landry, CIO, Seton Hall University; Kate Lanners, Business IT Leader, Healthcare, Life Sciences and Corporate Functions, Ecolab; Mike Larson, SVP, CIO, Agiliti; Shauna Latshaw, CIO, Compass Group North America; Maria Latushkin, CTO, Omada Health; Michael LaVallee, Managing Partner, Jobplex; Martin Leach, Founder & CEO, My Career Compass LLC; Adam Lee, VP & CSO, Dominion Energy; Kin Lee-Yow, CIO, CAA Club Group of Companies; Tony Leng, Managing Director, Practice Lead and OMP, Diversified Search; Sean Lennon, CIO, Medtronic; Vinny Licht, CIO Advisor and Board Member; Brian Lillie, Chief Product and Technology Officer and Acting CIO, Zayo; Eric Lindgren, SVP & CIO, Bright Horizons; Ralph Loura, SVP CIO, Lumentum; Jim Love, CIO and Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada; Ryan Loy, CIO, EBSCO Industries; Caterina Luppi, CIO, DC Bar; Jeff Lutes, SVP Technology, Orlando Magic; Robert Lux, EVP & COO, Cenlar FSB; Kelly Lyman, CIO-PECO VP IT Real-Time Strategy, Exelon; Lesley Ma, Chief Information and Continuous Improvement Officer, NSF International; Andrew Macaulay, CTO, Topgolf; Michael Macrie, Board Member; George Maddaloni, EVP, CTO, Operations, Mastercard; Matias Madou, CTO & Co-Founder, Secure Code Warrior; David Mahon, Global CISO, Deloitte; Hari Makkala, Co-Founder, CEO & CTO, myElth Inc.; Tomas Maldonado, CISO, National Football League; Joe Malfesi, VP Infrastructure Services, Transaction Network Services, Inc.; Susan Malisch, VP & CIO, Loyola University Chicago; Christopher Mandelaris, Cyber Risk Program Manager, NVIDIA; Joel Manfredo, CIO, Motion Picture Industry Pension & Health Plans; Brian Marr, Vice President, Global Infrastructure, Perrigo; Ben Martin, Executive Director & General Manager, Lenovo; Paul Martin, Former SVP & CIO (Retired), Baxter International; Gerri Martin-Flickinger, EVP, CTO (Retired), Starbucks; Israel Martinez, Chairman & CEO, Axon Global; Soham Mazumdar, Co-Founder, Rubrik; John McCaffrey, CIO, H2M Architects; Sean McCourt, Founder & Managing Director, Longford & Company; Mike McCranie, SVP& CIO, Interstate Batteries; Tom McCurley, CIO, The Chefs Warehouse.; Quintin McGrath, Senior Managing Director, Technology Management & Enablement, Deloitte; James McJunkin, VP, Chicago Cubs; Jeff McKibben, CIO, Ultra Clean Technology; Mike McNamara, EVP, Chief Information & Digital Officer, Target; Michael McNeil, CISO, McKesson Corp.; John Mealia, Senior Client Partner, Korn Ferry; Brian Mecca, President, SIM New Jersey; Russ Medina, Board Member, Alorie Consulting Group; Tommy Meek, CIO, Aaron’s, Inc.; Raman Mehta, VP & CIO, Visteon Corporation; Chris Meyerpeter, CIO, Ardent Mills; Teresa Miquelarena, VP, Global Information and Digital Technology, Kimberly-Clark Corporation; Michael Miller, CIO, Ziff Brothers Investments; Susan Miller, Chief Revenue Officer, Brightfield; Willliam Miller, Jr., SVP & CIO, NetApp; Sherif Mityas, President, BRIX Holdings; Shamim Mohammad, EVP & Chief Information & Technology Officer, CARMAX; Jason Molfetas, Chief Digital, Information and Security Officer, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta; Jana Monroe, VP of Global Security and Enterprise Risk Management, Herbalife; Michael Montoya, SVP & CISO, Equinix; David Morris, Founder, Chairman & CEO, HiPER Solutions Group The HSG; Harry Moseley, Global CIO, Zoom; Barb Munro, Co-Founder and Partner, The Carrera Agency; David Munroe, Director, Information Security, National Hockey League; John Murdock, Senior Partner, Executive Search Partners LLC; Deb Muro, CIO, RN, CHCIO, El Camino Health; Raja Musunuru, CTO, Amicus.io; Sathish Muthukrishnan, Chief Information, Data and Digital Officer, Ally Financial; Lou Nadzin, Senior Director, Vertical Marketing, Equinix; Vipul Nagrath, SVP, Product Development, ADP, LLC; Shamla Naidoo, Head of Cloud Strategy & Innovation, Netskope; Sridhar Nallani, CTO, Old Navy; Onyeka Nchege, SVP & CIO, Novant Health; Lety Nettles, EVP & CIO of Innovation and Business Products, LPL Financial; Earl Newsome, CIO, Cummins; Lisa Nichols, CEO, Technology Partners; Adam Noble, SVP & Chief Technology & Innovation Officer, American Water; Jim Noga, VP & CIO, Mass General Brigham; Brandon Nott, SVP of Product, UiPath; Khuloud Odeh, CIO & VP, Technology and Data Science, The Urban Institute; Jo-Ann Olsovsky, EVP & CIO, Salesforce; Gautham Pallapa, Executive Advisor, VMware; Michael Palmer, CISO, Hearst; Amit Pandey, CEO, Avi Networks; Jim Panos, CIO, Central National Gottesman Inc.; Georgia Papathomas, Board Member; Mike Parisi, CIO, Illinois Tool Works; Nicholas Parrotta, Chief Digital & Information Officer, HARMAN International; Rusty Patel, SVP & CIO, Tenneco; Bobby Patrick, CMO, UiPath; Edwina Payne, SVP, Chief Enterprise Architect, McKesson; Tom Peck, EVP, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Sysco; Vanessa Pegueros, Chief Trust & Security Officer, OneLogin; Michael Pellegrino, CIO, Colony Hardware; Richard Peters, CISO, Operational Technology NA, Fortinet; Wendy M. Pfeiffer, CIO, Nutanix; Thomas Phelps, VP of Corporate Strategy and CIO, Laserfiche; Steve Phillips, Fractional CIO, TAG CXO; Steve Phillpott, CIO, Illumina Michael Piacente, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Hitch Partners; Todd Pierce, President, Good Group; Dave Pitera, Enterprise Account Manager, Amazon Web Services; Anne Plese, Senior Director, Product Marketing, Rimini Street; David Pogue, Technology Columnist, CBS News Correspondent, Author; Mark Polansky, Senior Partner, CIO/IT Officers Practice, Korn Ferry; David Politis, Founder and CEO, BetterCloud; Lisa Porlier, Managing Director, Technology Sector Leader, Russell Reynolds Associates; Matt Posard, Board Chair – DermTech, Nautilus Biotech; Frank Price, SVP & Chief Information Risk Officer, Hudson’s Bay Company; Ryan Pugatch, VP Strategic Technology, Hachette Book Group; Joseph Puglisi, Former VP, Business Technology, Nice-Pak Products, Inc.; General Bradley Pyburn, Deputy Commander, Sixteenth Air Force, (AFCYBER); Tianbing (TQ) Qian, CIO, Genesee & Wyoming; Christina Quaine, CISO, SVP Technology Operations, AvidXchange; Freddie Quek, CTO, Times Higher Education; Larry Quinlan, Board Director, Former Global CIO, Deloitte; Mike Raeder, Deputy CISO, Northrop Grumman; Shobie Ramakrishnan, SVP, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Pharma Commercial, GSK; Anna Ransley, CIO, Godiva; Rashmi Rao, Group CIO, IQ-EQ; Carrie Rasmussen, SVP & CIO, Ceridian; Ramesh Razdan, Global CIO, Bain & Company; Morgan Reed, Executive Government Advisor, AWS; Jonathan Reichental, Founder, Human Future; David Reilly, CIO, Global Banking and Markets, Bank of America; Paul Renko, Global Delivery Lead, Foundational Products and Services, Ford Motor Company; John Repko, EVP & CIO, AIG; Mel Reyes, Global Head of IT and Security, Getaround; Darrell Riekena, CIO & EVP, Republic National Distributing Company; James Rinaldi, CIO, Jet Propulsion Laboratories; Sanjay Rishi, Americas CEO, Corporate Solutions, JLL; Jaimee Robles, SVP, Centene Corp.; Dave Roberts, Global IT Director, Stantec; Tom Rodden, SVP & CIO, Varian Medical Systems; AJ Rodrigues, General Manager, IT Transformation, Delta Air Lines; Tim Rohrbaugh, CISO, JetBlue Airways; Jon Roller, CIO, Horsley Bridge Partners; Dan Roselli, Co-Founder of RevTechLabs and CFV Ventures; Scott D. Rosenberg, President, CEO, Miro Consulting; Matthew Rosenquist, CISO, Eclipz.io; Stephan Rossbauer, VP, Solution Engineering, Celonis; John Rossman, Managing Partner, Rossman Associates; Bernadette Rotolo, SVP, Head of Global Systems, Warner Music Group; Jim Routh, Board Member; Dr. Kenneth Russell, Chief Innovation Officer, Curran Biotech; Larkin Ryder, Director, Product Security, Slack; Sherry Ryan, Partner, Fortium Partners; Raj Sabhlok, Executive in Residence, Bessemer Venture Partners; Serena Sacks, General Manager – Customer Success, US Education, Microsoft; Tania Salarvand, Managing Director, Globant; Michael Salas, Chief Information & Digital Officer, SUEZ in North America; Tania Salarvand, Managing Director, Globant; Mark Sander, Managing Partner, MFS Solutions, LLC; Vijay Sankaran, CTO, Johnson Controls; Andrew Santacroce, Vice President & CIO, TMNA Services, LLC; Anahi Santiago, CISO, Christiana Care Health System; Teresa Sanzottera, VP & CIO, Specialty Generics, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals; Pete Sattler, SVP & CIO, CIRCOR International; Melissa Sawyer, Chief Engagement Executive, Hylaine; Bradley Schaufenbuel, VP & CISO, Paychex; Greg Scher, VP, Technology and Operations, Fiserv; Bill Schlough, SVP & CIO, San Francisco Giants; Bob Schukai, EVP, Technology Development, Fintech & New Infrastructure, Mastercard; Trevor Schulze, SVP & CIO, Alteryx; S. Yvonne Scott, CEO, CIO Concierge; Candida Seasock, Founder and President, CTS Associates, LLC; Rama Sekhar, Partner, Norwest Venture Partners; Marcus Session, President, SIM Tampa Bay, VP of IT Services, Tampa International Airport; Neelu Sethi, SVP & CIO, Reddy Ice; Bhavin Shah, CEO & Founder, Moveworks; Hari Shah, CISO, Tapestry; Naresh Shanker, Chief Technology Officer, Xerox; Ram Shanmugam, Co-Founder and CEO, AutonomIQ (acquired by Sauce Labs); Daniel Sheehan, CIO, Puritan Medical Products; David Sheidlower, VP, Chief Information Security & Privacy Officer, Turner Construction Company; Chad Sheridan, Chief Innovation Officer, NetImpact Strategies; Janet Sherlock, CIO, Ralph Lauren; George Sheth, MBA, Managing Partner, Diligent Partners; Parthiv Sheth, VP, CRM & Marketing Operations, Humana; Nick Shevelyov, Chief Information Risk Officer, Silicon Valley Bank; Brian Shield, VP, IT, Boston Red Sox; Carolann Shields, CISSP, CISO, Baker Hughes; Caren Shiozaki, EVP& CIO, Thornburg Mortgage; James Shira, Global and U.S. Chief Information, & Technology Officer, PwC; Chris Shull, CISO, Washington University St. Louis; Alex Shulman-Peleg, Managing Director, Cloud Security Practice Leader, Americas, EY; John Silvia, CEO and Founder, Dynamic Economic Strategy; Manjit Singh, Board Member; Kris Singleton, CIO, Enseo; Bipul Sinha, Co-Founder, Chair and CEO, Rubrik; Pranab Sinha, SVP & CIO, Genesys; Colonel John Smail, Senior Cyber Officer, United States Space Force; Andrew Small, Group Superintendent, 67th Cyber Operations Group, U.S. Air Force; Marty Smith, Head of Risk Science, GreenSky; David Smoley, Vice President, Apple; Michelle Soares, VP of Technology, Portland Trail Blazers; Ed Solomon, Senior Advisor-Corporate Development, Genesys Works; Allan Sommer, VP, Capgemini; Ed Soo Hoo, Innovation & Transformation Executive, Lenovo; Gary Sorrentino, Global Deputy CIO, Zoom Video Communications; Diego Souza, Global CISO, Cummins; Stephen Spagnuolo, NA Digital Security & Risk, Stanton Chase; Michael Spandau, SVP Global IT & CIO, Fender Musical Instruments; Howard Spira, CIO, Export-Import Bank of the United States; Graham Spivey, Chief Communications Officer, UK IT Leaders; Scott Spradley, EVP & CTO, Tyson Foods, Inc.; Karthik Sridharan, EVP & CIO, OceanFirst Bank N.A.; Sanjay Srivastava, Chief Digital Officer, Genpact; Erin Stamm, COO, Esse Health; Tim Stanley, CEO, Founder, Investor, Carepoynt; Patrick Steele, Chair, CIO Advisory Board, Blumberg Capital; Kimberly Stevenson, SVP & GM, Foundational Data Services, NetApp; Vaughn Stewart, VP Technology Alliance Partners, Pure Storage; Cynthia Stoddard, SVP & CIO, Adobe; Christa Stout, SVP, Innovation and Technology, Portland Trail Blazers; Jeff Stovall, Director, Strategy and Development, North America Government CX Applications, Oracle; Scott Strickland, EVP & CIO, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts; Brad Strock, Former Global CIO, PayPal; Vimal Subramanian, Head of Information Security and Privacy, Cue Health; Muddu Sudhakar, CEO, Aisera; George Surdu, Chief Strategy Officer, HTC Global Services; Chip Suttles, VP Technology, Seattle Seahawks; Jim Swanson, EVP & Group CIO, Johnson & Johnson; Thomas Sweet, VP Cloud Services, GM Financial; Dave Taddei, Founder & CEO, Integress; Bob Tapscott, Management Consultant, The Tapscott Group; Bruce Taragin, Managing Director, Blumberg Capital; Colleen Tartow, Director of Engineering, Starburst; Mallik Tatipamula, CTO, Group Function Technologies, & Architectures, Ericcson; Mark Taylor, CEO, SIM International; Chris Terhune, SVP, Technology Business Management, LPL Financial; Dee Thibodeau, CEO, Charter Solutions; Matthew Thomas, Managing Director, Accenture; Stephanie Franklin-Thomas, VP & CISO, ABM Industries; Patrick Thompson, CIO, Albemarle Corp.; Bill Titler, Director of Sales, Magenic; Sathish TK, Architect Principal – AI & Application Modernization; Erik Tomasi, Managing Director, Symosis Security; Mark Tonnesen, CIO, Freedom Financial Network; Milos Topic, VP of IT and Chief Digital Officer, Grand Valley State University; Joe Topinka, Founder and CEO, CIO Mentor; Millie Torres, GTO, Global Head of Risk, Control, Regulatory and Reviews, Broadridge; Jason Torrez, Senior Director, Software Engineering & Site Leader, GE Detroit Technology Center GE Aviation; Mike Towers, CISO, Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; Marshall Tracy, CISO and Chief Security Evangelist, IDEXX Laboratories; Kimberly Trapani, Chief Digital Security Officer, American Tire Distributors; Steve Trautman, Principal and Founder, The Steve Trautman Co.; Lori Tremonti, VP, Professional Services and Implementations, Fiserv; Blanca Trevino, President and CEO, Softtek; Clif Triplett, Executive Director, KEARNEY; Todd Tucker, General Manager, Technology Business Management Council, Apptio; Angie Tuglus, Executive Advisor, Tuglus; James Turgal, Vice President, Optiv; Bates Turpen, Global CIO, Travelport; Ninish Ukkan, CTO, Neilson Financial Services; Vijayanand Vadrevu, Global Head, Core Products & Platform Delivery, Novartis; William VanCuren, EVP & CIO, NCR Corporation; Christine Vanderpool, CISO, Florida Crystals; Kevin Vasconi, EVP & CIO, The Wendy's Company; Sangy Vatsa, EVP, Global Chief Technology & Digital Officer, FIS; Sylvie Veilleux, Board Director, Advisory Board Member; Vinay Venkataraghavan, Cloud CTO, Prisma Cloud, Palo Alto Networks; Radhika Venkatraman, Chief Technology and Data Officer, Global Investment Bank/Group Risk & Compliance, Credit Suisse; Ken Venner, President and Chief Product Officer, e-Share; Angela Venuk, Former CIO, GameStop; Rhonda Vetere, EVP & CIO, Herbalife; Melissa S. Vice, Interim Director, Vulnerability Disclosure Program, DoD Cyber Crime Center; Anthony Vigilante, Managing Director, Chief Security Officer, Mackay Shields; Swamy Viswanathan, Investor/Advisor/Consultant; Paul von Autenried, EVP & CIO, Bristol-Myers Squibb; Gary VonderHaar, EVP, Operations & Technology – Processing, MasterCard; Gautam Vyas, EVP & Division Executive, Banking Solutions, FIS; William Waas, Executive Director, Programs/Marketing Chair, SIM Tampa Bay; Ajay Waghray, SVP & CIO, PG&E; Milind Wagle, EVP & CIO, Equinix; Brett Wahlin, SVP & CISO, Activision Blizzard; Jon Walden, CTO-Americas, Blue Prism; Gerald Waldherr, VP IT, Mondi; Craig Walker, SVP, Strategic Officer in the Office of the CEO, Salesforce; James Walsh, COO, Degree One; David Walter, Director, EO&T Transformation, Citi; Ken Washington, CIO & VP, Tampa Port Authority; Thomas Watson, CISO, isolved; Dan Webber, Chief Information, Innovation and Security Officer, UST Global; Peter Weis, Principal, WeisAdvisors; Marcus Weldon, Former Corporate CTO and President, Nokia Bell Labs; Marykay Wells, CIO, Pearson; David Whitaker, SVP & CIO for Security and Business Systems, Sierra Space; Brad Whitehall, Senior Vice President, Information Technology, CIO, UniFirst Corporation; John Whiting, Global Chief Information Security Officer, DDB Worldwide; Laura Whitt-Winyard, Global CISO, DLL Group; Natalie Whittlesey, Area Leader, EMEA Technology Officers Practices, Korn Ferry; Chuck Williams, SVP IT, Penske Corp.; Mike Williams, CEO and Founder, Software Design Partners; Paul Wilner, VP IT, CIO, Pall Corp.; Eric F.G. Wilson, EVP & CIO, Cyber Security and Facilities, SAFE Credit Union; Michael Wilson, SVP & Chief Security Officer, Molina Healthcare; Jon Winkel, CEO, The Stamford Partnership; Steve Winterfeld, Advisory CISO, Akamai; Deanna Wise, SVP & CIO, Banner Health; Stephanie Woerner, Research Scientist, MIT Center for Information Systems Research (CISR); Kirsten Wolberg, Board Member; Gabrielle Wolfson, CIO & CDO, Quest Diagnostics, Jon Wrennall, Group CTO, Advanced; Morgan Wright, Chief Security Advisor, SentinelOne; Allen Wuescher, Executive Architect, Oracle; Jeff Wysocki, CIO, The Mosaic Company; Aleksandr Yampolskiy, CEO and Co-Founder, SecurityScorecard; Frank Yanan, SVP, GIS Business Information Security Officer, Bank of America; Steve York, CIO, 1-800-HANSONS; Angela Yochem, EVP Chief Transformation & Digital Officer, Novant Health; Lina Young, SVP & CIO, Peabody Energy; Ross Young, CISO, Caterpillar Financial; Tony Young, CIO, Sophos; Eric S. Yuan, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Zoom; Jedidiah Yueh, Founder and CEO, Delphix; Dr. Robert Zandoli, Global CISO and CTO, BUNGE LTD.; Michael Zanga, Managing Director, Global Head of Technology Risk, Barclays; Sigal Zarmi, Senior Advisor, Morgan Stanley; John Zavada, Chief Administrative Officer, Petco and Naveen Zutshi, CIO, Palo Alto Networks.

Thanks to Our Partners

HMG Strategy celebrates its success in large part thanks to the generosity of and commitment of sponsorship at all levels. In the past year, these are some of the distinguished companies that proudly partnered with the company to make HMG Strategy events and experiences possible:

Distinguished partners include Abnormal Security; Accenture; Actminds; Adobe; ADP; AIG; Airgap Networks; AISERA; Akamai Technologies

"Our success enables us to re-invest in our core offerings and expand into new markets where we will bring our unique model of independent peer-to-peer research and unparalleled career acceleration opportunities to a larger audience of executives and leaders," said Muller. "We are the world’s strongest executive leadership network because we understand the highly specialized demands of our executive-level audience and we know how to deliver the experiences and services that generate exceptional loyalty from our base."

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 400,000 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, senior business technology executives, search industry executives, venture capitalists, industry experts and world-class thought leaders. HMG Strategy’s global media model generates more than 1 million impressions per week, providing vast opportunities for business technology leaders and sponsor partners to promote themselves and their brands.

HMG Strategy was founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a leadership expert who has worked side-by-side with Fortune 2000 executives with strategic planning and career ascent for the past 30+ years. HMG Strategy’s regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven guidance from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent. HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-led research services such as its CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) program which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.

HMG Strategy’s Global Peer Actionable Insights Services Stack is a unique set of research services that are designed to keep business technology executives up to speed on the latest and global geo-economic trends that are impacting businesses and industries.

HMG Ventures is a venture capital unit that’s designed to connect CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and other technology executives with innovative early-stage technology companies from Silicon Valley to Tel Aviv. HMG Ventures provides technology executives with a window into hot emerging technology companies that can help move the needle for their businesses while also offering these executives unparalleled personal investment opportunities. One early-stage investment in an enterprise-level AI-powered service management provider has generated a 100X return.

HMG Strategy also produces the HMG Security Innovation Accelerator Panel, a new webinar series that’s designed to connect enterprise technology and security leaders with the most innovative technology and cybersecurity companies from across the world.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here.

