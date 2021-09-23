CIO Leadership: Mapping Leadership Competencies to Win the Global War for Talent Will Drive the Discussion at the In-Person 2021 HMG Live! Dallas CIO Summit on October 7
09/23/2021 | 05:28pm BST
WESTPORT, Conn., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit on October 7. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative security and business technology leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that they face today – and into the future.
The 2021 HMG Live! Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit will focus on the global war for technology talent along with steps that CIOs, CISOs and other business technology executives can take to sharpen their personal brands to attract, retain and grow their teams.
“The global war for talent is just that – it’s a battle among companies across industries to attract and retain the best people and next-generation skillsets that are needed to provide their companies with a competitive edge,” said Hunter Muller President and CEO at HMG Strategy. “Savvy CIOs and business technology executives know how to continually leverage and strengthen their personal brands to draw the technology professionals they need to help the business meet its strategic goals.”
Mike Anderson, Chief Digital and Information Officer, Netskope
Renee Arrington, President, COO & Director, Pearson Partners International, Inc.
Nellson Burns, VP IT & CIO, Daltile-Mohawk Industries
Kevin Christ, Partner, Concentre
Mignona Cote, Head of Security AWS Global and Strategic Accounts, Amazon Web Services
Jamey Cummings, Partner - Cybersecurity and Technology, JM Search
Chris Gates, Group CIO and SVP Hosting Services, Allstate
Vipin Gupta, CIO, Toyota Financial Services
Chris Jacquet, Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer, Enterprise Security, Hitachi Vantara
Michael McNeil, Chief Information Security Officer, McKesson Corporation
Lety Nettles, EVP and CIO of Innovation and Business Products, LPL Financial
Ed Robben, Interim CIO, Orthofix
Tania Salarvand, Managing Director, Globant
Neelu Sethi, SVP & CIO, Reddy Ice
Valued Partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit include Akamai, Auth0, BetterCloud, Citrix, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, NPower, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Productiv, RingCentral, Rubrik, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Dallas/Fort Worth, Skybox Security, Zoom and Zscaler.
To learn more about the 2021 HMG Live! Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.
HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 30. Timely topics to be explored in this highly interactive digital event include how CIOs and business technology executives can help drive innovation, grow the business and identify and execute on new business models and go-to-market strategies. Business technology executives will also share best practices for leading and building a high-performance culture.
World-class CIOs and industry executives speaking at the 2021 HMG Live! New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 30 will include:
Roota Almeida, CISO, Delta Dental of NJ and CT
Judith Apshago, Vice President, Information Technology, Amtrak
Christopher Callahan, CISO, The Weichert Companies
William Compton, SVP & CIO, Integra Life Sciences
Jerry Flasz, EVP, Technology and Global Services and Chief Information Officer, Becton, Dickinson and Company
Patrick Ford, CISO, Americas Region, Schneider Electric
Robert Galvin, CTO, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey
Rocco Grillo, Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal
Jon Harding, Global CIO, Conair LLC
Dutt Kalluri, SVP, Global Digital & Technology Transformation, Broadridge
Wafaa Mimilli, EVP, Chief Information & Digital Officer, Zoetis
Anne Plese, Senior Director, Product Marketing, Rimini Street
Joseph Puglisi, Former VP IT, Nice-Pak Products, Inc.
Scott Strickland, EVP & CIO, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts
Muddu Sudhakar, CEO, Aisera
Gabrielle Wolfson, CIO & CDO, Quest Diagnostics
Valued Partners for the 2021 HMG Live! New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit include Aisera, Akamai, Auth0, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, ManageEngine, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Rimini Street, Inc., RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM New Jersey, Skybox Security, Zoom and Zscaler.
To learn more about the 2021 HMG Live! New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.
HMG Strategy will be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit on Sept. 28. Timely topics to be discussed at this event will include insights on what's needed for CIOs, CISOs and business technology executives to become boardroom-ready, along with the impacts that diversity, equity and inclusion criteria are having on board searches.
Top-tier CIOs and business technology executives speaking at the 2021 HMG Live! Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:
To learn more about the 2021 HMG Live! Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.
To learn about all of HMG Strategy’s Upcoming CIO & CISO Summits, click here.
