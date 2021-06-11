CIO Leadership: The CIO's Role in Creating Agility and Speed Across the Business Will Drive the Discussion at the 2021 HMG Live! U.K. CIO Executive Leadership Summit on June 16

WESTPORT, Conn., June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! U.K. CIO Executive Leadership Summit on June 16 in association with the U.K. IT Leaders Association. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive digital events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative business technology leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that technology executives face today – and into the future.



The 2021 HMG Live! U.K. CIO Executive Leadership Summit will focus on successful approaches CIOs and technology executives can take to enable organizational agility and help line-of-business leaders respond to the changing business landscape quickly and effectively.

“In today’s fast-changing business environment, companies need agility and speed. In order to succeed, businesses can’t be bound by rigid legacy infrastructures or slow decision-making. They need to act quickly to customer demands, market shifts and competitive threats,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy.

HMG Strategy is also excited to have special guest speaker and bestselling author Stephen M.R. Covey share his insights on why a high-trust culture can operate with greater efficiency and at less cost along with recommendations for CIOs and technology executives to cultivate trust with the CEO, the Board and across the organization.

World-class business technology executives speaking at the 2021 HMG Live! U.K. CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Donya Amer , CEO, Bosch Climate Solutions

, CEO, Bosch Climate Solutions Danny Attias , Chief Digital & Information Officer, Anthony Nolan

, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Anthony Nolan Frank Bignone , Global Director of Digital Transformation (DX) Division, FPT Corporation

, Global Director of Digital Transformation (DX) Division, FPT Corporation Avril Chester , Chief Technology Officer, Founder & CEO, Cancer Central, Royal Institute of British Architects

, Chief Technology Officer, Founder & CEO, Cancer Central, Royal Institute of British Architects Joanna Drake , CIO, The Hut Group

, CIO, The Hut Group Graeme Hackland, CIO, Williams F1 Team

CIO, Williams F1 Team Tony Healy , Group Chief Technology & Innovation Officer, Ticketer & Fara AS

, Group Chief Technology & Innovation Officer, Ticketer & Fara AS Clare Hickie , Regional CIO, EMEA & APJ, Workday, Inc.

, Regional CIO, EMEA & APJ, Workday, Inc. Vicky Higgin , CIO, Highways England

, CIO, Highways England Jayne Hill , Engineering Officer & Mental Health First-Aider, Blue Prism

, Engineering Officer & Mental Health First-Aider, Blue Prism Tim Oldman , Founder and CEO, Leesman

, Founder and CEO, Leesman Dave Roberts , Global IT Director, Stantec

, Global IT Director, Stantec Atul Sahai, SVP, Strategy and Operations, Ally.io

SVP, Strategy and Operations, Ally.io Graham Spivey , Chief Communications Officer, UK IT Leaders

, Chief Communications Officer, UK IT Leaders Natalie Whittlesey, Area Leader, EMEA Technology Officers Practice, Korn Ferry



Valued Partners for the 2021 HMG Live! 2nd U.K. CIO Executive Leadership Summit on June 16 include Akamai, Ally.io, Auth0, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, FPT Corporation, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Illumio, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, Skybox Security, UK Innovative Tech Leaders, Workday, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2021 HMG Live! 2nd U.K. CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy’s 2021 HMG Live! Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit will be held on June 17. Timely topics to be explored include recommendations for CIOs and business technology leaders to build trust at the executive level; opportunities for business technology executives to accelerate their career ascent while acting as a talent magnet; and an inside look at hot enterprise technologies that can help move the needle for the business.

Top-tier business technology executives and industry experts speaking at the 2021 HMG Live! Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Ritesh Agrawal, CEO/Founder, Airgap Networks

CEO/Founder, Airgap Networks Renee Arrington , President, COO & Director, Pearson Partners International, Inc.

, President, COO & Director, Pearson Partners International, Inc. Edwin Doyle , Cyber Security Strategist, Check Point Software Technologies

, Cyber Security Strategist, Check Point Software Technologies Dax Grant , CIO, Global Operations, HSBC

, CIO, Global Operations, HSBC Ron Guerrier , Global Chief Information Officer, HP Inc.

, Global Chief Information Officer, HP Inc. Art Hopkins , Executive Director, Russell Reynolds Associates

, Executive Director, Russell Reynolds Associates Rohit Jain , Senior Director, Finance Systems, Upwork

, Senior Director, Finance Systems, Upwork Anupam Khare , SVP & CIO, Oshkosh Corp.

, SVP & CIO, Oshkosh Corp. Ricardo Lafosse , CISO, The Kraft Heinz Company

, CISO, The Kraft Heinz Company Talvis Love , SVP & CIO, Baxter International

, SVP & CIO, Baxter International Rick Merrick , CIO, TCS Education System; President, SIM Chicago Chapter

, CIO, TCS Education System; President, SIM Chicago Chapter Ken Pickering , VP of Engineering, Starburst

, VP of Engineering, Starburst David Politis , Founder and CEO, BetterCloud

, Founder and CEO, BetterCloud Trevor Schulze , SVP & CIO, RingCentral

, SVP & CIO, RingCentral Thierry Van Landegem , Executive Director, IIoT Cohort, mHUB Accelerator Program, mHUB

, Executive Director, IIoT Cohort, mHUB Accelerator Program, mHUB Jon Walden, CTO – Americas, Blue Prism

Valued Partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Chicago CIO Summit include Akamai, Auth0, BetterCloud, Blue Prism, Check Point Software Technologies, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Gigamon, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Illumio, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Chicago, Skybox Security, Starburst, Upwork and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2021 HMG Live! Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Toronto CIO Executive Leadership Summit on June 21. Chief topics that will be explored at this event include recommendations for cultivating a connected culture into the future – including one that embraces diversity, equity and inclusion. Speakers at this event will also share recommendations for working with the CEO and the Board on looming cyber threats, including how best to communicate these risks and articulate where funding is needed most.

Prominent technology executives speaking at this event will include:

Ron Bennett , Global VP of IT, Linamar Corporation

, Global VP of IT, Linamar Corporation Roman Coba , VP Technology and CIO, Federated Co-operatives Limited

, VP Technology and CIO, Federated Co-operatives Limited Ed Corno , Chief Technology Leader, IBM Corporation

, Chief Technology Leader, IBM Corporation Stephen M.R. Covey, Global Authority on Trust, Leadership and Culture

The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice

Global Authority on Trust, Leadership and Culture The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice Firas Daoud , Security and Cloud Network Automation Specialist, Infoblox

, Security and Cloud Network Automation Specialist, Infoblox Martin Davis , CIO & Strategic Advisor, DUNELM Associates Ltd

, CIO & Strategic Advisor, DUNELM Associates Ltd Robert Falzon , Head of Engineering, Office of the CTO, Check Point Software Technologies Inc.

, Head of Engineering, Office of the CTO, Check Point Software Technologies Inc. Raymond Gilbert , Managing Partner, Causal Effects, Inc.

, Managing Partner, Causal Effects, Inc. Jameeka Green Aaron , CISO, Auth0

, CISO, Auth0 Meredith Harper , VP, CISO, Eli Lilly and Company

, VP, CISO, Eli Lilly and Company Kyoko Kobayashi , Managing Partner, CIOs Beyond Borders Group

, Managing Partner, CIOs Beyond Borders Group Michael LaVallee, Managing Partner, Jobplex

Managing Partner, Jobplex Kin Lee-Yow, CIO, CAA Club Group of Companies

CIO, CAA Club Group of Companies Samantha Liscio , Chief Technology Information Officer, Canada’s CIO of the Year 2020, Public Sector, NIHR Clinical Research Network

, Chief Technology Information Officer, Canada’s CIO of the Year 2020, Public Sector, NIHR Clinical Research Network Gina Loften , Chief Technology Officer, Microsoft U.S.

, Chief Technology Officer, Microsoft U.S. Laura Money , EVP & CIO, Sun Life Financial

, EVP & CIO, Sun Life Financial Kelly Shen , Senior Managing Director, Chief Technology & Data Officer, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

, Senior Managing Director, Chief Technology & Data Officer, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Andrew Vezina, VP & CISO, Equitable Bank

Valued Partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Toronto CIO Executive Leadership Summit include Auth0, Blue Prism, Check Point Software Technologies, The CIO Association of Canada, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Infoblox, Illumio, RingCentral, Rubrik, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Toronto, Skybox Security, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2021 HMG Live! Toronto CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

To learn about HMG Strategy’s upcoming CIO and CISO Summits, click here.

HMG STRATEGY’S 2021 GLOBAL LEADERSHIP INSTITUTE AWARDS

The HMG Strategy 2021 Global Leadership Institute Awards honor exemplary technology leaders and leadership teams who are delivering exceptional value to their organizations. This award recognizes those who have reimagined and reinvented themselves to place their organizations on the fast track to groundbreaking transformation in dynamic times. Technology executives and their teams who receive these awards are being recognized for accomplishments in the following areas: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Leading into the C-suite; Creating New Go-to-Market Business Models; Modernizing Enterprise Architecture; and Building a Culture of Trust.

World-class technology executives who were recognized for their contributions to their companies and to the industry at the 2021 HMG Live! Southern California CIO Executive Leadership Summit on June 8 include:

Carmella Cassetta , VP & Chief Information Officer, Hoag Hospital

, VP & Chief Information Officer, Hoag Hospital Todd Dekkinga, CISO, Airgap Networks

Top-tier technology executives who were recognized for their outstanding achievements for their companies and to the industry at the 2021 HMG Live! Greenwich CIO Executive Leadership Summit on June 9 include:

Jim Swanson, EVP & Enterprise CIO, Johnson & Johnson



To hear from Jim Swanson about the value he derives from his engagement with the HMG Community, click here.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s 2021 Global Leadership Institute Awards and to nominate a deserving executive, click here.

HMG STRATEGY’S CUSTOM WEBINARS AND DIGITAL ROUNDTABLES

On June 22, HMG Strategy will be hosting the HMG Security Innovation Webinar. Research conducted by HMG Strategy reveals that one of the top focus areas for CISOs and security leaders is working with the CEO and the executive team to enable innovation and grow the business. In this exclusive webinar, HMG Strategy President and CEO Hunter Muller asks the CEOs and leaders of innovative cybersecurity technology companies about the challenges they solve for clients, the innovation they deliver to companies, and how their solutions are differentiated in the market.

Speakers for this highly interactive event include Ritesh Agrawal, CEO, Airgap Networks Inc.

To learn more about this event and to register for the webinar, click here.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. Our regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven research from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent. HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-driven research services such as its CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) program which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.

HMG Strategy also produces the HMG Security Innovation Accelerator Panel, a new webinar series that’s designed to connect enterprise CISOs and security leaders with the most innovative cybersecurity companies from across the world.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here.

Contact: Tom Hoffman, Senior Research Director, HMG Strategy: tomhoffman@hmgstrategy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/95f27178-73b3-4e0a-be26-9612d34e0e65