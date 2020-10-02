CIO Leadership: World-Class Technology Leaders to Discuss Fostering the Data-Driven Organization to Propel the Business Forward at HMG Strategy's Upcoming 2020 HMG Live! Washington, D.C. CIO Executive Leadership Summit
10/02/2020 | 05:27pm EDT
WESTPORT, Conn., Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the world's #1 digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is bringing its unique peer-driven content and powerful research agenda to its upcoming 2020 HMG Live! Washington, D.C. CIO Executive Leadership Summit on October 6. HMG Strategy’s digital CIO and CISO summits explore the most critical leadership, strategic, and career ascent challenges and opportunities faced by technology executives today.
“With incredible opportunities in front of them to help reimagine and reinvent the business with the CEO and the executive team, there’s never been a better time to be a technology leader,” says Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “Now more than ever, CIOs and tech executives are being called upon to help the CEO and line-of-business leaders to identify and execute on opportunities to create new business models and disrupt the business in a time of radical change.”
Keith Bluestein, CIO, U.S. Small Business Administration
David Bray, Inaugural Director, Global GeoTech Center & Commission, Atlantic Council
Hari Candadai, GVP, Global Thought Leadership and Research, Rimini Street
Susan Certoma, Board Director/Executive Leader/Strategic Advisor, Point2Point
Jamie Holcombe, CIO, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office
Mike Huthwaite, Founder, CIO at Large, Huthwaite & Associates
Georgette Kiser, Operating Executive, The Carlyle Group
James Parks, Director, Product Strategy & Transformation, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA)
Kshemendra Paul, Executive Director, Data Governance and Analytics, Chief Data Officer, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
Phil Richards, CSO, Ivanti
Carlos Rivero, Chief Data Officer, Commonwealth of Virginia
Denise Russell Fleming, VP IT, BDS, The Boeing Company
Serena Sacks, General Manager Customer Success, US Education, Microsoft
Prabhash Shrestha, Group Executive Vice President, Chief Digital Strategy Officer, ICBA
Dee Waddell, Managing Director, Travel and Transportation Industries, IBM Corporation
Partners for the 2020 HMG Live! Washington, D.C. CIO Executive Leadership Summit include Ivanti, Rimini Street, and SIM Capital Area.
HMG Strategy will also be recognizing high-profile CIOs and technology executives for their achievements in demonstrating courageous leadership in areas such as innovation, business transformation, talent development and digital disruption at the 2020 HMG Live! Washington, D.C. CIO Executive Leadership Summit. Finalists for the HMG Strategy 2020 Global Technology Executives Who Matter Awards include:
To learn more about the 2020 HMG Live! Washington, D.C. CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.
Monti Knode, Director of Customer Success, Horizon3.ai
Jordan LaFramboise, Director, Innovation & Wizardry, Rock Central
Lesley Ma, CIO, Chief Continuous Improvement Officer, NSF International
Craig Mackereth, GVP Global Support, Rimini Street
Ellen Sundra, VP, Global Systems Engineering, Forescout
J.R. Tietsort, CISO, Darktrace
Lori Tirpak, Interim CIO, Oakland University
Jason Torrez, Sr. Director, Software Engineering & Site Leader, GE Detroit Technology Center, GE Aviation
Diana Verdun, SPHR, Director of Human Resources, Plante Moran
Partners for the 2020 HMG Live! Detroit CIO Executive Leadership Summit include Darktrace, Ivanti, NPower, Rimini Street, SIM Detroit, and Zerto.
HMG Strategy will also be recognizing high-profile CIOs and technology executives for their achievements in demonstrating courageous leadership in areas such as innovation, business transformation, talent development and digital disruption at the 2020 HMG Live! Detroit CIO Executive Leadership Summit. Finalists for the HMG Strategy 2020 Global Technology Executives Who Matter Awards include:
Rich Armor, CISO, General Motors
Tim Bengson, VP, Global CISO, Kellogg Company
Lesley Ma, VP, Chief Information and Continuous Improvement Officer, NSF International
Vijay Sankaran, CIO, TD Ameritrade
Kevin Vasconi, EVP & CIO, Domino’s Pizza
To learn more about the 2020 HMG Live! Detroit CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.
Michael Piacente, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Hitch Partners
David Politis, Founder and CEO, BetterCloud
John Rossman, Managing Partner, Rossman Partners
Swamy Sriperumbudur, CIO/COO, Infomerica Inc.
Patrick Thompson, CIO, Albemarle Corporation
Strategic Partners for the 2020 HMG Live! Charlotte CIO Executive Leadership Summit include BetterCloud, RingCentral, the SIM Charlotte Region Chapter, the Charlotte Area Technology Cooperative, and the North Carolina Technology Association.
To learn more about the 2020 HMG Live! Charlotte CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.
HMG Strategy has also received exceptional interest in its webinars through the strength of the 400,000+ technology executives in its community and the quality of the content it delivers. HMG Strategy has scheduled multiple 30-to-60-minute webinars over the next two months with an arsenal of innovative technology companies such as Citrix, Darktrace, HCL Technologies, Ivanti, Moveworks, Okta, OutSystems, PagerDuty, RangeForce, RingCentral, UiPath, Zoom and Zscaler.
HMG Strategy will be hosting its next webinar with Okta on October 13 at 1 p.m. ET, entitled ‘Modern Identity: Unifying Identity to Improve the User Experience Across Your Ecosystem.’ This event, which will feature Jake Randall, VP CIAM and Workflows at Okta, Jonathan Edwards, Vice President of Business Strategy & Consulting at SecureITsource and Kyle Weckman, VP, Security Services, Security Operations Programs at Options Clearing Corporation, will focus on how the lines between customers and workers are blurring and reveal how modern organizations are consolidating and simplifying identity structures to provide all users the information they need, where and when they need it. In this event, learn how to better identify each customer - and their history with the company - while providing employees with the access rights needed to deliver a fluid customer experience.
Connecting Enterprise Technology Buyers with the Right Vendors
In the absence of large, national conferences or trade shows, CIOs and technology executives are seeking new ways to connect with their peers and find new business partners to help them drive innovation that can enable their companies to survive and grow.
Meanwhile, sales and marketing professionals at enterprise technology companies are looking for successful ways to engage with senior technology leaders and target accounts. HMG Strategy has harmonized these interests by creating the HMG Marketplace.
HMG Strategy’s high-powered Marketplace transforms the time-consuming request-for-information (RFI) process for CIOs and other technology buyers. Now, technology buyers can indicate the types of technologies and services they’re currently interested in and be matched with a prospective provider to make the connection.
“The HMG Marketplace essentially serves as a reference center to connect the right technology buyers with the right technology providers at the right time,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “By filling out a short needs assessment survey, CIO, CTOs and other technology executives are connected with executive leaders and subject matter experts from technology companies to have focused, relevant discussions.”
Charter members that are actively participating in the HMG Marketplace include Appian, Aryaka, Awake Security, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, Sonatype, Tanium and Tessian.
“It’s challenging for all of us that we can’t all be together at these events,” says Nicole Eagan, Chief Strategy & AI Officer at Darktrace. “But the next best thing is being able to connect through the Marketplace. We’re committed that you won’t be meeting with a salesperson – you’ll be meeting with myself and the Darktrace executive team. You’ve got CIOs and CISOs who will attend these meetings and we would love the opportunity to catch up and strategize together.”
How it Works
After attending an HMG Strategy Executive Leadership Summit, an attendee is redirected to the HMG Marketplace where they are prompted to fill out a short needs analysis survey to indicate their current technology needs. From there, an HMG Strategy customer relationship specialist evaluates the survey information and schedules a meeting between the technology buyer and the most suitable technology partner in the Marketplace based on the buyer’s interests.
While in the Marketplace, the technology buyer is presented with a menu of options to choose from, including an option to view customer testimonials for that vendor and the business problem that was addressed. Sponsor partners receive highly qualified leads because of the strength of relationships inherent in the HMG network combined with the specific technology or service interest indicated by the buyer.
The HMG Marketplace offers multiple benefits to both technology buyers and vendors:
Precision matching of buyer needs with vendor capabilities
Accelerates the sales process for both buyers and sellers - Buyers and sellers quickly identify one another through the needs analysis process and associated reference materials
Ensures Quality Discussions – CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and other technology buyers are qualified based on their true interest and by a set of characteristics (size, industry, types of technology/service interests, spend parameters, etc.). Buyers are paired with technology suppliers based on their domains and areas of expertise to avoid wasting time
Drives Higher Conversion and Close Rates for Providers –The HMG Marketplace accelerates high-quality deal flow in challenging times and enables technology providers to lower their customer acquisition costs
About HMG Strategy
HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. Our regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books, and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven research from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation, and career ascent.
The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.
To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here. HMG Strategy: Your #1 Trusted Digital Platform Connecting Technology Executives to Reimagine the Enterprise and Reshape the Business World.
Join the top CIOs and technology executives from the Washington, D.C. area and across the U.S. as they explore opportunities to work with the CEO and the executive team to reimagine the business and create new business models to enable their companies to survive and thrive.