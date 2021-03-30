Log in
CIOs, Entrepreneurs, Technologists, and Visionaries Illuminate New Net Effects Podcast

03/30/2021
Nevada, Las Vegas, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortune 200 CIO and technology visionary Les Ottolenghi and Successive Technologies Founder and Managing Partner Mark Bavisotto are bringing their business acumen, experience, and vision together to launch a new podcast “Net Effects Podcast.” 

The podcast is a weekly conversation about the future as it’s happening now and what is top-of-mind for leaders and visionaries at the forefront of technology trends, including:

  • Post-COVID 19 business strategies
  • Diversity and inclusion in the workplace
  • The challenges of remote working
  • Leadership advice for startup entrepreneurs and enterprise executives alike. 

“The Networked Digital Age is upon us, and there are many leaders and change-makers that were instrumental in guiding us to this moment,” said Ottolenghi. “We want to share inspiring stories of pivotal successes and failures, grit, determination, and resilience in a time of monumental change.”

The podcast dives into topics surrounding digital, social, and personal transformation. 

Published episodes include industry heavy-hitters such as:

“The mission of NetEffects is to provide a platform for top tech leaders to get their message out which in-turn will help educate our audience on ways to transform both their professional and personal lives,” said Bavisotto. “We actively educate, inspire and connect thousands of tech leaders from around the world, providing them with a utility to create meaningful and lasting connections.” 

New episodes will be released each week, with a plan to start live streaming a daily show in the near future. The podcast has already gained so much momentum and interest that the guest log is currently booked out through late summer 2021.

The Net Effects podcast hosts are proud to bring these insights to listeners at a time of unprecedented digital acceleration.

The podcast is available for listening on Apple iTunesSpotifyAnchor Fm, and its website.


About Net Effects Podcast

Les Ottolenghi and Mark Bavisotto have come together to create a new kind of podcast for technology professionals: Net Effects Podcast. The podcast focuses on the CIO as the Digital Executive leader for 21st-Century enterprises. Topics include the CIOs’ unique perspective on Covid and post-Covid priorities affecting today’s business landscape. Listen to their upbeat discussion with startup founders and various leaders as they help others navigate this new decade of change. Net Effects is all about network effects join us as we talk about digital transformation, social transformation, and personal transformation. 

© GlobeNewswire 2021
