CIPR Budget response: extended government support means now is the perfect time to invest in public relations and communications

The Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR) has welcomed the Chancellor's decision to extend the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) and the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS) and in particular the decision to widen the eligibility of this support announced in today's Budget (section 2.15, p.45).

Throughout the pandemic the CIPR has lobbied to extend the eligibility of the SEISS to include those who have become newly self-employed. The announced extension is estimated to support over 600,000 people.

However, the CIPR remains disappointed at the lack of financial support for those self-employed working as limited company directors. Coupled with the forthcoming roll-out of delayed off-payroll legislation - known as IR35 - many self-employed practitioners continue to face months of hardship.

IR35

From 6 April 2021 the off-payroll working rules are to be extended to medium and large

entities in the private sector. These include third sector organisations, such as

charities. This means the contractual arrangements of freelance practitioners - set up as Personal Service Companies - are changing and they may now be regarded as employees.

Last year, ahead of the proposed roll-out of IR35 reforms, the CIPR published a range of resources via this link for members:

Member guidance - 'Freelancer Members and IR35'

- Template contracts for personal service companies to offer to clients, in versions for England and Scotland.

The existing CIPR 'client consultancy contracts' were also updated.