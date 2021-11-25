Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CIRA launches its 2021 .CA Gift guide to help Canadians “sleigh” their online shopping

11/25/2021 | 10:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A curated list of .CA brands to support small, local, Canadian businesses and give one-of-a-kind gifts

OTTAWA, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As consumers are getting ready to take advantage of the busiest shopping day of the holiday season for Canadian retailers, CIRA is releasing a .CA Gift Guide ahead of Black Friday. According to a survey by Statista, 43% of consumers are planning to shop on Black Friday and CIRA encourages them to keep supporting fantastic Canadian online businesses who have a .CA domain.

From all over the country, including Oakville, Edmonton, Kelowna, Ottawa, Brownlee, Halifax, Toronto, and Montreal, these online stores will ensure that no matter where you are, you will find a special option close to home.

For the past few weeks, CIRA has gathered Canadian brands that offer unique, creative, stylish product, here are the main categories:

  • Foodies
  • Pet Lovers
  • Parents and Kids
  • Home and Living
  • Books, music and games
  • Wellness
  • Clothing and accessories

Words from a small business owner

"What shocked us was that not only do Canadians want to support Canadian-made, but organizations do as well; they wanted to source locally, and create garments that people were proud to wear and that they look good in. We have the ability to make it here, we just need people to support us." -- Connor Curran, Founder and Chief Laundry Folder at Local Laundry

This list will be updated throughout the year to provide ideas for every occasion.

About CIRA 
CIRA (The Canadian Internet Registration Authority) manages the .CA top-level domain on behalf of all Canadians. CIRA also develops technologies and services—such as CIRA DNS Firewall and CIRA Canadian Shield—that help support its goal of building a trusted internet for Canadians. CIRA team operates one of the fastest-growing country code top-level domains (ccTLD), a high-performance global DNS network, and one of the world's most advanced back-end registry solutions. 

Contact Information:
Delphine Avomo Evouna, CIRA
Delphine.avomoevouna@cira.ca
(613) 315-1458

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/76ac0ea4-9e07-49e8-ae81-8292591ad075


Latest news "Companies"
10:49aPR Newswire - Service Test Notice
PR
10:48aBEST TEMPUR-PEDIC BLACK FRIDAY DEALS (2021) : Bedding Set, Mattress Set & More Deals Reported by Deal Tomato
BU
10:48aENGAGEMENT RING BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY DEALS (2021) : Top Engagement & Promising Ring Sales Compared by Consumer Walk
BU
10:46aUpdate on regulatory approvals relating to the voluntary tender offer for Sbanken ASA - Further extension of the Drop Dead Date
AQ
10:46aUpdate on regulatory approvals relating to the voluntary tender offer for Sbanken ASA – Further extension of the Drop Dead Date
AQ
10:37aBEST BLACK FRIDAY GAMING LAPTOP DEALS 2021 : Dell, Alienware & ASUS Sales Tracked by Retail Egg
BU
10:36aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Tencent, Vivo Energy, AT&T, Verizon, Petrobras...
10:36aBLACK FRIDAY SAMSONITE DEALS 2021 : Top Samsonite Carry On, Luggage, Luggage Sets & More Deals Revealed by Consumer Walk
BU
10:35aShiryo INU - Fastest Growing Coin with Play to Earn Gaming System
NE
10:34aDRAEGERWERK : NorldLB remains its Buy rating
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1More Fed officials open to speeding up bond-buying taper, rates liftoff
2EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Rise on Wall Street Gains
3China criticizes U.S. for putting Chinese firms on trade blacklist
4Kuwait reaffirms support for OPEC+ agreement -state news agency
5ENEL : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS