CITI CFO SAYS EXPENSE GUIDANCE INCLUDES $700 MILLION-$1 BILLION IN REORGANIZATION, SEVERANCE
Stock market news
US Supreme Court wrestles with bid to challenge debit card 'swipe fee' rule
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Tuesday at 1 PM ET
Nymex Overview : Oil, Refined Product Prices Weaker Midday -- OPIS
FTSE 100 Ends Tuesday Down on U.S. Weakness, Interest Rate Uncertainty
'We don't anoint kings': Nikki Haley pledges to continue campaign, defying Trump
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Airbnb, Nvidia, Msci, Domino's Pizza, Coinbase...
US asset managers ready for turn in China sentiment with products stacked up
WTO panel issues ruling on US compliance with Spanish olive duties ruling
Exxon warns EU that red tape might push it to invest elsewhere, FT reports