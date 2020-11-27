Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CITIGROUP INVESTIGATION UPDATE BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Citigroup Inc. - C

11/27/2020 | 10:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF continues its investigation into Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C).

On August 12, 2020, it was revealed that the Company had inadvertently wired $900 million of its own money to various lenders of Revlon Inc., seemingly intended as an interest payment from Revlon on a loan for which Citibank acts as an administrative agent, which it later referred to as “an operational mistake.”   Then, on October 7, 2020, U.S. banking regulators announced a $400 million fine and other consent orders entered against the Company for “longstanding” risk management, data governance and internal controls deficiencies. Then, on October 13, 2020, the Company reported a 5% increase in expenses during the third quarter, to a total of $11 billion, due in part to additional costs related to regulatory fines, investments in infrastructure, and other remediation costs related to control deficiencies.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Citigroup’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Citigroup’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Citigroup shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-c/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
02:06aBLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY AWAY LUGGAGE DEALS (2020) : Top Away Travel, Suitcase & Carry-On Sales Reported by Save Bubble
BU
02:01aFood Premix Market Procurement Report | Roadmap to Recovery for Businesses From the Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic | SpendEdge
BU
02:01aBEST VACUUM CLEANER BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY DEALS (2020) : Best Cordless, Upright & Robot Vacuum Cleaner Sales Reported by Consumer Articles
BU
01:51aLUGGAGE BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY DEALS 2020 : Luggage Sets, Carry-On, Samsonite, Tumio & More Deals Found by Save Bubble
BU
01:46aSamsung Galaxy Watch 3 & 2 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals (2020) Shared by Deal Stripe
BU
01:41aBLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY GARMIN DEALS (2020) : vivoactive 4, Instinct Solar, Fenix 6X & More Savings Shared by Consumer Walk
BU
01:36aBLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY IROBOT ROOMBA DEALS (2020) : Top Roomba 980, 960, 675 & i7 Vacuum Deals Ranked by Consumer Articles
BU
01:31aGOPRO BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY DEALS (2020) : Best GoPro HERO 9 & MAX & Accessories Deals Published by Consumer Articles
BU
01:26aBLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY DJI DEALS (2020) : Best DJI Spark, Mavic 2 Pro & More Drone Savings Compared by Deal Tomato
BU
01:21aGAMING LAPTOP BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY DEALS (2020) : MSI, Acer, ASUS & More Laptop Sales Ranked by Retail Egg
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : U.S. agency opens probe into 115,000 Tesla vehicles over suspension issue
2AIR ASIA COMPANY LIMITED : Airbus re-sells six unwanted jets built for AirAsia
3SONY CORPORATION : SONY : Pandemic fears, online deals thin U.S. Black Friday crowds
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : EXCLUSIVE: VW CEO pushes for contract extension in vote of confidence move - sources
5BIOGEN INC. : BIOGEN : bets on depression drug in $1.5 billion deal with Sage Therapeutics

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ