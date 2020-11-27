CITIGROUP INVESTIGATION UPDATE BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Citigroup Inc. - C
11/27/2020 | 10:50pm EST
NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF continues its investigation into Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C).
On August 12, 2020, it was revealed that the Company had inadvertently wired $900 million of its own money to various lenders of Revlon Inc., seemingly intended as an interest payment from Revlon on a loan for which Citibank acts as an administrative agent, which it later referred to as “an operational mistake.” Then, on October 7, 2020, U.S. banking regulators announced a $400 million fine and other consent orders entered against the Company for “longstanding” risk management, data governance and internal controls deficiencies. Then, on October 13, 2020, the Company reported a 5% increase in expenses during the third quarter, to a total of $11 billion, due in part to additional costs related to regulatory fines, investments in infrastructure, and other remediation costs related to control deficiencies.
KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Citigroup’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Citigroup’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.
If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Citigroup shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-c/ to learn more.
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.