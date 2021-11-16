CITY Furniture Launches Exclusive Members-Only Trade Program

CITY Trade Program Offers Exclusive Savings, Trade Concierge Services, Private Events

CITY Furniture, South Florida’s premier furniture store, is proud to announce the launch of its new CITY Trade program, a members-only trade initiative empowering architectural, interior design and building industry professionals to deliver world-class results while accessing exclusive savings, end-to-end personalized trade concierge services, private events, specialized training, and other benefits.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211116006285/en/

In-stock inventory with a wide array of popular styles such as, modern, mid-century, coastal, traditional and more (Photo: Business Wire).

The CITY Trade program is designed for interior designers, stagers, builders, and developers in Florida. Program members will enjoy special, members-only trade pricing that beat membership discounts from competitors due to CITY Furniture’s everyday low prices earned through its strong negotiating power and supply chain efficiencies.

“We are thrilled to launch this exciting members-only program to trade professionals who have been clamoring for this type of exclusive opportunity for some time now,” said Andrew Koenig, President of CITY Furniture. “The CITY Trade program allows industry professionals to take advantage of some of our most exclusive inventory at discounted, members-only prices, while also bolstering their professional knowledge and giving them a mountain of resources to assist them in their work. It’s a valuable, turn-key program that saves time and money.”

Members will also have access to private sales on premium collections and tax-exempt purchasing. Dedicated trade concierge teams committed to providing trade professionals with the support they need to deliver world-class results from ideation to installation will also be available. The program also provides expert assistance with many details from dimensions, materials, finishes, and fabrics, to pricing and inventory. Design professionals will benefit greatly from having access to CITY Furniture’s vast assortment of premium furniture and mattress styles, in-stock inventory, and speedy delivery services.

“Our supply chain is global, but we aren’t codependent on sourcing all of our products,'' said Keith Koening, CEO of CITY Furniture. “A substantial part of our inventory is made in the U.S., so even when freight costs increase and international shipping is delayed, CITY Furniture can deliver to its customers on time. Nobody beats CITY Furniture’s huge variety of styles, either. Whether you're looking for modern, mid-century, coastal, or traditional styles, you'll find it.”

CEO Koening also added: “Designers want value and it's important to stay on budget, and I'm proud to say that nobody can compete with CITY Furniture's prices. Same-day delivery is also a real benefit for designers, especially when they’re working on a bedroom and need the best mattresses – Temper-Pedic, BeautyRest Black, and Purple. We’ve got them!”

Enrollees can benefit from the team’s project management support on floor plans, paint selects, mood boards, and placing, tracking, and managing orders. The concierge team is a single point-of-contact for all design, product, and project management needs and can also help with scheduling turnkey white-glove deliveries and installations.

Members will also enjoy an elevated experience with CITY’s signature VIP treatment, complete with complimentary in-store refreshments, access to exclusive events, seasonal previews, and opportunities for promotional exposure.

The CITY Trade program also provides access to special networking events and the use of reserved meeting spaces for client appointments, continuing education credits for design professionals and opportunities to be featured on the CITY Furniture website, catalogs, and social media channels.

Enrollment into the program is simple. Industry professionals are invited to visit CITY Trade program, supply your business details and qualifying documents for approval and acceptance into the program.

About CITY Furniture

CITY Furniture is South Florida’s premier furniture store committed to providing the highest quality home furnishings at unbeatable value in a friendly, fun, and exciting environment. It operates 20 showrooms from Miami through Vero Beach, and in Southwest and Central Florida, as well as 14 Ashley HomeStore showrooms as the brand’s Southeast and Southwest Florida licensee. For more information, please visit www.cityfurniture.com

About the CITY Trade Program

CITY Trade is a members-only trade program empowering architectural, interior design and building industry professionals to deliver world-class results while accessing exclusive savings, private events, specialized training, end-to-end personalized trade concierge services, and other benefits.

For more information, please visit www.cityfurniture.com/services/city-trade

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211116006285/en/