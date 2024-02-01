CITY OF WHITING SAYS IT WAS NOTIFIED OF POWER OUTAGE AT BP WHITING REFINERY PROPERTY, WHICH HAS AFFECTED POWER TO REFINERY
Stock market news
IMF's Georgieva backs Fed's stance, sees risks in waiting too long to ease rates
Wall St rebounds from Fed-driven selloff; Big Tech earnings in view
Productivity bump another step for Fed toward inflation "confidence"
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : AMD, Alphabet, Qualcomm, Mastercard, BP...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
US worker productivity strong in fourth quarter; weekly jobless claims rise