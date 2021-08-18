Log in
CLA Announces Relationship With Leading UCaaS Provider OIT, LLC

08/18/2021 | 10:01am EDT
Atlanta, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) today announced that it is providing its regulatory and tax compliance services to OIT, LLC (OIT), a leading UCaaS service provider that caters to managed service providers (MSPs) and traditional telecommunications service providers (TSPs). The CLA nationally recognized telecommunications industry practice will serve OIT as well as OITVOIP and its affiliated resellers and agents.

“It’s likely that thousands of new telecommunications service providers will emerge over the next five years in the United States and Canada, most of them also MSPs” said Matt LaHood, managing principal for the telecommunications industry at CLA. “OIT is well poised to provide the needed hosted platform for these new providers, and CLA is there to support both the providers and OIT. We are so happy that OIT chose CLA to support its next stage of growth.”

CLA’s telecommunications team has developed an uncommon practice for the back office of wholesale carriers as well as standalone carriers. CLA can provide all the necessary functions to address applicable tax and regulatory requirements, allowing the client to focus on growth.

“OIT is an award-winning, highly advanced organization that provides a telecommunications platform and pre-staged billing system for its resellers,” said Ray Orsini, CEO at OIT. “OIT specifically offers co-branded billing for agents and a wide range of services for the affiliates who choose to serve the market as a TSP carrier in their own right.”

CLA will provide a host of services to OIT including:

  • Advanced tax mapping for OIT and its TSPs
  • Exemption management for wholesale, which aims to reduce instances in which taxes are charged twice for transactions
  • Enhanced billing for greater profit to the TSPs

“With tax and regulatory matters served through CLA’s seamless spectrum of back-office accounting and finance capabilities, IOT’s customers can focus on growth and feel confident they are not creating future risk to the value of their company,” said LaHood. “CLA offers OIT’s resellers compliance packages suited to their size and needs. We believe OIT is positioned for strong growth, accompanied by efficient, leading tax strategies for its owners.”

About OIT

OIT, LLC is a service-first organization that specializes in telecommunications and distributed networking. Having started as a Managed Service Provider working with many clients from industries such as health care, manufacturing, retail, and many more, we understand the unique needs of businesses and the IT firms that serve them. OITVOIP has strong channel and white label programs to build success and promote effective Unified Communications strategies. Offering leading features, phenomenal responsiveness, and a team that stands ready to help you succeed. Whether you’re a business in need of VoIP or an IT provider looking for the right telecom advisor, OIT is here for you!

About CLA

CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, outsourcing, audit, tax, and consulting services. With 7,400 people, more than 120 U.S. locations, and a global affiliation, we promise to know you and help you. For more information, visit CLAconnect.com. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.

###

Jackie Kruger
CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP)
612-376-4623
jackie.kruger@CLAconnect.com

