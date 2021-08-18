CLA Announces Relationship With Leading UCaaS Provider OIT, LLC

Atlanta, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) today announced that it is providing its regulatory and tax compliance services to OIT, LLC (OIT), a leading UCaaS service provider that caters to managed service providers (MSPs) and traditional telecommunications service providers (TSPs). The CLA nationally recognized telecommunications industry practice will serve OIT as well as OITVOIP and its affiliated resellers and agents.

“It’s likely that thousands of new telecommunications service providers will emerge over the next five years in the United States and Canada, most of them also MSPs” said Matt LaHood, managing principal for the telecommunications industry at CLA. “OIT is well poised to provide the needed hosted platform for these new providers, and CLA is there to support both the providers and OIT. We are so happy that OIT chose CLA to support its next stage of growth.”

CLA’s telecommunications team has developed an uncommon practice for the back office of wholesale carriers as well as standalone carriers. CLA can provide all the necessary functions to address applicable tax and regulatory requirements, allowing the client to focus on growth.

“OIT is an award-winning, highly advanced organization that provides a telecommunications platform and pre-staged billing system for its resellers,” said Ray Orsini, CEO at OIT. “OIT specifically offers co-branded billing for agents and a wide range of services for the affiliates who choose to serve the market as a TSP carrier in their own right.”

CLA will provide a host of services to OIT including:

Advanced tax mapping for OIT and its TSPs

Exemption management for wholesale, which aims to reduce instances in which taxes are charged twice for transactions

Enhanced billing for greater profit to the TSPs

“With tax and regulatory matters served through CLA’s seamless spectrum of back-office accounting and finance capabilities, IOT’s customers can focus on growth and feel confident they are not creating future risk to the value of their company,” said LaHood. “CLA offers OIT’s resellers compliance packages suited to their size and needs. We believe OIT is positioned for strong growth, accompanied by efficient, leading tax strategies for its owners.”

