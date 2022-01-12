CLARA Analytics Enlists Tyler Jones as Chief Customer and Marketing Officer

CLARA Analytics (“CLARA”), the leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology in the commercial insurance industry, today announced that it has hired Tyler Jones to be its Chief Customer and Marketing Officer. Jones will be responsible for directing the company’s complete relationship with its customers and driving efforts to assess and elevate experiences at each touchpoint across the customer journey, ensuring that commercial insurers are achieving optimal value from CLARA’s AI platform.

Reporting to CLARA CEO Heather H. Wilson, Jones will apply his unique blend of customer-focused innovation, technology and insurance industry expertise to CLARA’s ongoing pursuit of superior customer value, continuous improvement, and exceptional service to its clients.

Tyler Jones is a seasoned executive with nearly two decades of experience in the insurance and banking industries. During his tenure at Kaiser Permanente, he was accountable for technology strategies to support the company’s revenue management operations. In that position, he led a $250 million multiyear transformation of Kaiser’s revenue cycle and consumer medical billing experience. Jones oversaw the deployment of software, analytics and process automation that revealed inefficiencies, improved outcomes, and provided other top leaders in the company with insights to inform strategic and tactical decisions.

Jones’ experience as an innovator and strategist includes product management roles in which he successfully transformed customer experiences and enterprise operations by harnessing the power of data alongside digital apps, social platforms, and advanced analytics. Prior to his most recent position, Jones was the Global Head of Data Strategy for AIG and Director of Information Technology Strategy at Kaiser Permanente.

“Tyler Jones has earned a reputation as a strategic thinker in this industry,” said Wilson. “Throughout his career, he’s been leading initiatives that deliver measurable benefits through innovative uses of technology — and by leveraging data-driven insights in particular. He understands how to match technology capabilities to insurers’ needs in ways that result in meaningful value. That’s a perfect fit for CLARA’s goal of delivering compelling ROI to our customers within just six months of implementation.”

“CLARA Analytics is always pushing harder to deliver compelling value to its customers in the commercial insurance space,” said Jones. “This company has an impressive track record of delivering rapid ROI for their customers because they understand the needs of commercial insurance companies so well. That level of customer intimacy, combined with CLARA’s leading technology position, has resulted in a platform that delivers real-world benefits using AI. A lot of AI companies are making promises; CLARA is delivering. I’m very excited that I’ll be part of that.”

Jones has an undergraduate degree from the University of Utah in marketing and an MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Management.

About CLARA Analytics

CLARA Analytics improves claims outcomes in commercial insurance with easy-to-use AI-based products. The company’s product suite applies image recognition, natural language processing, and other AI-based techniques to unlock insights from medical notes, bills and other documents surrounding a claim. CLARA’s predictive insight gives adjusters “AI superpowers” that help them reduce claim costs and optimize outcomes for the carrier, customer and claimant. CLARA’s customers include companies from the top 25 global insurance carriers to large third-party administrators and self-insured organizations. Founded in 2016, CLARA Analytics is headquartered in California’s Silicon Valley. For more information, visit www.claraanalytics.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

