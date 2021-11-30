Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

CLARIDA SAYS WAGE GAINS ARE HEALTHY BUT NOT OUT OF LINE WITH PRODUCTIVITY

11/30/2021 | 01:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CLARIDA SAYS WAGE GAINS ARE HEALTHY BUT NOT OUT OF LINE WITH PRODUCTIVITY


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:00pHuman Rights Day 2021 and the Role of Education in Achieving Rights for All
SE
01:59pClarida says it will be important for the fed to execute on its new framework over the next several years
RE
01:57pNational security review stalls sale of Shell U.S. refinery to Mexican state oil firm
RE
01:55pClarida says getting actual inflation down close to 2% will be important part of keeping inflation expectations anchored
RE
01:55pRising inflation, relentless pandemic dampen U.S. consumer confidence
RE
01:53pAnalysis-KKR's Telecom Italia approach may call time on Italy discount
RE
01:53pClarida says fed needs to watch inflation metrics closely
RE
01:52pClarida says the fact that inflation expectations moved up from low levels seen last year is not a concern
RE
01:49pClarida says wage gains are healthy but not out of line with productivity
RE
01:48pClarida says labor market is a lot tighter than it was during the last two recessions
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Powell puts faster bond-buying taper on Fed's Christmas table
2Cyber Monday spending expected to slow as shoppers see fewer deals
3Analyst recommendations: Best Buy, Beyond Meat, Booking, Merck, Pfizer...
4Robinhood, others win dismissal of meme stock 'short squeeze' lawsuit
5EMEA Morning Briefing : UPDATE: Stocks to Fall, Moderna CEO Says Existi..

HOT NEWS