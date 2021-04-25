Log in
CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Canoo Inc.

04/25/2021 | 05:03pm EDT
RADNOR, Pa., April 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California against Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV; GOEVW) (“Canoo”) f/k/a Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ: HCAC; HCACW; HCACU) (“Hennessy Capital”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Canoo securities between August 18, 2020 and March 29, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 1, 2021
   
Canoo Holdings Ltd. (“Canoo Holdings”) was an electric vehicle company that touted a “unique business model that defies traditional ownership to put customers first.” On or about December 21, 2020, Canoo Holdings became a public entity via merger with Hennessy Capital, with the surviving entity named Canoo.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Canoo had decreased its focus on its plan to sell vehicles to consumers through a subscription model; (2) Canoo would deemphasize its engineering services business; (3) contrary to prior statements, Canoo did not have partnerships with original equipment manufacturers and no longer engaged in the previously announced partnership with Hyundai; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants’ positive statements about Canoo’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Canoo investors may, no later than June 1, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation.  In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class.  Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world.  The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars).  The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

