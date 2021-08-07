Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds DiDi Global Inc. Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

08/07/2021 | 07:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have been filed in both the United States District Courts for the Southern District of New York and the Central District of California against DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) (“DiDi”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired DiDi: (a) American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with DiDi’s June 2021 initial public offering (“IPO”); and/or (b) securities between June 30, 2021 and July 21, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired DiDi ADSs pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement issued in connection with the IPO and/or DiDi securities during the Class Period may, no later than September 7, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or click https://www.ktmc.com/didi-global-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=didi

DiDi is a mobility technology platform, providing ride hailing and other services in the People’s Republic of China (“PRC”), Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. DiDi is often called “the Uber of China.”

On July 2, 2021, the Cyberspace Administration of China (“CAC”) stated that it had launched an investigation into DiDi to protect national security and the public interest. Following this news, DiDi’s share price fell $0.87, or approximately 5.3%, to close at $15.53 per share on July 2, 2021.

Then, on July 22, 2021, before market hours, Bloomberg published an article entitled “China Weighs Unprecedented Penalty for Didi After U.S. IPO” which reported, in part, that “Chinese regulators are considering serious, perhaps unprecedented, penalties for Didi Global Inc. after its controversial initial public offering last month.” Following this news, DiDi’s share price fell $3.44 per share, nearly 30%, over the next two trading days to close at $8.06 per share on July 23, 2021.

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state that: (1) DiDi’s apps did not comply with applicable laws and regulations governing privacy protection and the collection of personal information; (2) as a result, DiDi was reasonably likely to incur scrutiny from the CAC; (3) the CAC had warned DiDi to delay its IPO to conduct a self-examination of its network security; (4) as a result of the foregoing, DiDi would face “serious, perhaps unprecedented, penalties” from relevant authorities; (5) as a result of the foregoing, DiDi’s apps were reasonably likely to be taken down from app stores in the PRC, which would have an adverse effect on its financial results and operations; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants’ positive statements about DiDi’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DiDi investors may, no later than September 7, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation.  In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class.  Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world.  The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars).  The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:03aChina'S Bytedance Aims For Hong Kong IPO Despite Tech Crackdown - FT
RE
12:03aChina’s bytedance aims for hong kong ipo despite tech crackdown - ft
RE
08/07Hedge fund Odey sells stake in Ryanair, IAG -Mail on Sunday
RE
08/07WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : MEDIA-Morrisons suitor CD&R weighs counterbid - Sunday Times
RE
08/07EQUIFAX : Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Health e(fx)
PR
08/07CORE ONE LABS : to Move Its Psychedelic Formulations for the Treatment of Stroke and Depression Toward Clinical Development
AQ
08/07INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES S A : MEDIA-Odey Asset Management sells stakes in Ryanair and British Airways owner IAG - Mail on Sunday
RE
08/07CLASS ACTION ALERT : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds DiDi Global Inc. Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
GL
08/07JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S P A : Britain plans to change laws to protect football authorities from breakaway leagues -The Telegraph
RE
08/07IAC statement Aug 6th press conference Alex Saab's case had violations of international norms, errors, and challenges to legal rationality
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES S A : MEDIA-Odey Asset Management s..
2WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC : WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : MEDIA-Morrisons suitor CD&R weighs counterbid - Sund..
3FRASERS GROUP PLC : Hedge fund Odey sells stake in Ryanair, IAG -Mail on Sunday
4EQUIFAX INC. : EQUIFAX : Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Health e(fx)
5CORE ONE LABS INC. : CORE ONE LABS : to Move Its Psychedelic Formulations for the Treatment of Stroke and Depr..

HOT NEWS