CLERHP Estructuras : Signs a 10,000,000 Euros Equity Commitment With LDA CAPITAL

03/08/2021 | 05:23am EST
  • CLERHP Estructuras is an Engineering and Construction company listed on the BME GROWTH market (Spanish Stock Exchange Market) since 2016.
  • Additionally, LDA has the option to invest one million euros in CLERHP at three euros per share via a call option contract.

CLERHP Estructuras, an Engineering and Construction company based in Murcia (Spain) and listed on the BME GROWTH, has signed a 10 million euros equity commitment with the global alternative investment firm LDA Capital.

The Company, with subsidiary companies in Bolivia, Paraguay, and Uruguay, is developing a new software for the AECO sector. CLERHP provides solutions for the optimization of building structures and new applications in the Virtual and Augmented Reality (AR) space for on-site productivity solutions.

Juan Andrés Romero, president and CEO of the group stated: “The support of LDA Capital with the 10 million euros equity commitment guarantees our strong growth and will accelerate our digital projects”.

Warren Baker, Managing Partner of LDA Capital, commented, “The time has come for the architecture, engineering, construction and owner (AECO) industry to adopt new technologies. As the industry looks to leverage new technology infrastructure to vastly improve the efficiency of projects and to streamline processes LDA believes CLERHP’s innovative AI software solutions provide substantial growth opportunities in the near term -- we are pleased to be part of this exciting growth story”.

About CLERHP Estructuras

CLERHP Estructuras is the parent company of an engineering and construction group whose strategic vision consists in applying the best engineering practices to obtain benefit in the construction of structures. CLERHP is developing new software solutions for the optimization of concrete structures applying Artificial Intelligence and Finite Elements Multiphysics analysis (AI + FEM) and offering new business models to the AECO market.

About LDA CAPITAL

LDA Capital is a global investment group with expertise in complex, cross border transactions worldwide. Our team has dedicated their careers to international & cross border opportunities having collectively executed over 200 transactions in both the public and private markets across 43 countries with aggregate transaction values of over US$10 billion. For more information, please visit: www.ldacap.com; For inquires please email: info@ldacap.com.

www.clerhp.com


© Business Wire 2021
