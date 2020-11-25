Log in
CLIA Cruise Line International Association : Cruise Industry Contribution to Canadian Economy Grew to $4.25 Billion in 2019, Generating More Than 29,000 Canadian Jobs

11/25/2020 | 11:35am EST
Pre-pandemic industry economic output grew 33% in 2019 since 2016, fueled by growing popularity of cruise vacations and more than 3 million passenger arrivals in Canadian ports

(Vancouver)-Cruise Lines International Association- North West & Canada (CLIA-NWC), the voice of the cruise industry in Canada, announced new economic impact data on the contributions of the cruise industry to Canada's economy. The newly released 2019 Economic Contribution of the International Cruise Industry in Canada report underscores the tremendous growth of the cruise industry, and the corresponding growth of the industry's contributions to the Canadian economy, prior to the global health emergency.

In 2019, the cruise industry generated a total of $4.25 billion in economic activity in Canada, a 33% increase from 2016. Moreover, growth in economic activity was accompanied by an increase in industry-supported jobs. According to the report, the cruise industry supported 29,000 Canadian jobs paying $1.43 billion in wages in 2019-a 26% increase in employment and 43% increase in wages since 2016.

The latest figures follow eight years of healthy growth in the cruise industry, fueled by the rising popularity of cruise vacations. Over three million passengers embarked, disembarked or visited Canadian ports on cruise ships in 2019, up 36% from 2016 and 46% from 2012.

'The pre-pandemic trends clearly demonstrate that cruising has emerged as one of the fastest growing sectors of travel and tourism,' said Kelly Craighead, President and CEO of CLIA. 'The cruise industry is proud to play an important role in creating jobs and economic opportunity in Canada and throughout North America. At the same time, we recognize the devastating impact that COVID-19 on our community. A careful, responsible resumption of cruising in 2021, with stringent measures in place and the support of health authorities, will be critical to putting people back to work and fueling a stronger economic recovery from the pandemic.'

The report highlights the cruise industry's economic contributions across multiple sectors, from transportation and aviation, to food and beverage, lodging, manufacturing, agriculture, travel agencies and a robust supply chain that stretches across the Canadian provinces.

The full report is available www.clia-nwc.com, along with regional infographics and fact sheets.

Disclaimer

CLIA - Cruise Line International Association published this content on 19 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2020 16:34:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
