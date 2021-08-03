CLO-CLO™ Vegan Foods Debuts New Plant-Based Shrimp Entrée Bowls

CLO-CLO™ Vegan Foods introduces new, plant-based shrimp entrée bowls and a mac & cheeze bowl as consumer demand for plant-based frozen entrée meals catapults.

CLO-CLO™ Vegan Foods sophisticated innovation has created revolutionary plant-based shrimp entrée bowls. The plant-based shrimp is based off the konjac root, which gives the shrimp the texture, look and taste of traditional shrimp. CLO-CLO™ Vegan Foods Chef Robert Velarde, an award-winning chef with 40 years of experience, created three delicious vegan inspired shrimp bowls and a mac & cheeze bowl. The vegan bowls run the global spectrum of wonderful tastes that will appeal to the most discerning vegan enthusiast.

“More than ever, today’s consumers are looking for plant-based seafood solutions that are packed with flavor and convenient; while being more conscious about the food they eat and products they buy,” said Vice President of CLO-CLO™ Vegan Foods, Wendy Hinnenkamp. “CLO-CLO™ is meeting this demand by offering new plant-based entrees that appeal to vegans by satisfying cravings of traditional seafood & texture, but also provides plant-based nutrition and goodness in an easy, ready-to-heat format.”

All four bowls are made without the top 8 allergens (dairy, egg, soy, shellfish, fish, peanuts, gluten & tree nuts) with zero cholesterol per serving.

The four new entrée bowls are available now in the frozen aisles at Sprouts Farmers Market Stores:

Hawaiian Inspired Shrimp Bowl

PLANT-BASED SHRIMP WITH RED AND GREEN PEPPER OVER BASMATI RICE IN A TERIYAKI PINEAPPLE SAUCE

Red Curry Shrimp Bowl

PLANT-BASED SHRIMP AND ZUCCHINI WITH BASMATI RICE IN A ZESTY INDIAN STYLE RED CURRY SAUCE

Shrimp Alfredo Bowl

PLANT-BASED SHRIMP WITH BROCCOLI AND GLUTEN FREE PASTA IN A RICH ALFREDO STYLE SAUCE

Mac and Cheeze Bowl

RED LENTIL SHELL PASTA WITH A CREAMY “CHEDDAR” CHEEZE SAUCE

About CLO-CLO™ Vegan Foods

Based in Edina, Minnesota, CLO-CLO™ Vegan Foods is a fast-growing vegan food innovator and the new benchmark in the Better for You & Environment Movement. We at CLO-CLO™ are advancing our MISSION to create awareness and build a disruptive brand to help address the dietary needs and health of all people with sustainably minded products. The Company spreads across three core platforms: pizza’s, entrées and patent-pending vegan cheese. Learn more at www.clocloveganfoods.com.

