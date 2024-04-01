CMC MARKETS PLC: RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 240P FROM 190P
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|217.5 GBX
|-0.91%
|+17.31%
|767M
|39,950 VND
|-1.24%
|-0.12%
|306M
Dollar steady as inflation data boosts June rate cut bets; yen in focus
ADNOC cuts Upper Zakum oil exports sharply after diverting supply to refinery
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Monday at 1 AM ET
China shares jump, Japan tumbles with yen pinned near intervention zone
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares hit record high on boost from China, US data
China's SAIC aims to slash jobs at GM, VW ventures and EV unit, sources say
China's new home prices rise at fastest pace in over 2-1/2 years, survey shows