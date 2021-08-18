CME SHARES PARE LOSSES, LAST DOWN 2.4%; DAILY VOLUME HIGHEST SINCE AT LEAST MARCH 19

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Place your bets
Europe's family businesses
Lets all cycle!
Fintechs
The SPAC
Luxury
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Place your bets
Europe's family businesses
Lets all cycle!
Fintechs
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
CME SHARES PARE LOSSES, LAST DOWN 2.4%; DAILY VOLUME HIGHEST SINCE AT LEAST MARCH 19
08/18/2021 | 02:37pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
CME SHARES PARE LOSSES, LAST DOWN 2.4%; DAILY VOLUME HIGHEST SINCE AT LEAST MARCH 19
© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:14p
Maersk signs first green methanol deal in step towards dropping fossil fuels
RE
02:55p
WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE
: S&P 500 slips after Fed minutes show split over jobs, taper
RE
02:52p
Stocks wobble on Fed minutes, dollar drops
RE
02:52p
Stocks wobble on Fed minutes, dollar drops
RE
02:50p
S&P 500 slips after Fed minutes show split over jobs, taper
RE
02:41p
Cboe sharply pares gains, last up 1.7% after cme denies takeover bid
RE
02:37p
Cme shares pare losses, last down 2.4%; daily volume highest since at least march 19
RE
02:35p
Biden and Israeli PM set to discuss Iran strategy at meeting next week
RE
02:33p
Cme group shares down 4.2% after bid for cboe; cboe shares up 8.5%
RE
02:25p
Brazil's debt to stabilize as economy grows -Treasury official
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
: Factbox-From e-commerce to education, China's season of regulatory crackdown
2
Tencent says more regulations set to come as quarterly profit jumps
3
China rebukes 43 apps including Tencent's WeChat for breaking data transfer rules
4
VARTA AG
: VARTA : Berenberg reaffirms its Neutral rating
5
MEGHMANI ORGANICS LIMITED
: OTHER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT::Composite Scheme of Arrangement - Receipt of Listing ..
More news
HOT NEWS
VIRPAX PHARMACEUTICA.
+66.05%
Certain Common Stock of Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 18-AUG-2021.
LOWE'S COMPANIES, IN.
+10.97%
Lowe's Logs 2Q Profit Growth; Sales Growth Flattens
TARGET CORPORATION
-1.82%
Target Board Approves New $15 Billion Share-Repurchase Program
ALCON INC.
+13.51%
Alcon AG Up Over 11%, on Pace for Record High Close -- Data Talk
PRO MEDICUS LIMITED
+15.66%
Pro Medicus Limited Announces an Fully Franked Ordinary Dividend for the Period of Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2021, Payable on October 1, 2021
MA FINANCIAL GROUP L.
+12.66%
MA Financial Group Limited Announces Dividend for A Period of Six Months Ended June 30, 2021, Payable on September 22, 2021
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave