CMG Adds Former Zelle and Bank of America Leadership as CTO and Chief of Staff

CMG builds out its leadership team with extensive fintech and equity capital markets experience

Capital Markets Gateway (CMG), a financial technology firm modernizing the equity capital markets (ECM), today announced the hires of two leadership positions: Aaron Bartrim as CTO and Mercy Wakweika as Chief of Staff. Bartrim joins CMG from Early Warning, where as CTO he led the build out of the Zelle® payments network. Wakweika joins from the Global Principal Investments team at Bank of America where she executed and managed investments in B2B fintech companies.

Bartrim brings extensive technical expertise in financial services product development, having previously built out consumer- and business-facing products at a wide variety of companies including early-stage internet startups, industry-leading public companies, and innovative fintech firms. At Early Warning, his technological leadership built Zelle® into the banking industry’s first real-time payments network, which is currently in use by more than 1,000 financial institutions. With his background in highly regulated environments, Bartrim is overseeing the growth of the CMG platform and tech team.

“I love technology, but I don’t love it for its own sake — it needs to solve a real-world problem,” said Bartrim. “In the short time I’ve been with CMG, I can see the difference our platform makes in the capital markets landscape, and I know this is the right team to further that change.”

Wakweika brings experience from across the fintech investment space, having led and managed investments in several notable capital markets technology companies. Additionally, she has experience supporting growth and capital raising strategies for finance and technology companies in her previous roles in strategy consulting and investment banking. Her close understanding of how to leverage technology to efficiently connect capital markets participants and create value-add networks for these participants enables her to support and execute on CMG’s strategy.

“My exposure to the IPO process over the last few years as an investor led me to ask: are there ways to improve the coordination of this process between multiple IPO participants?” Wakweika said. “I knew there was a need to modernize and automate the ECM space, but I also knew from my background that it takes the right management team. From attracting top talent to courting the best customers in the field, CMG is well positioned to lead that transformation.”

“Mercy and Aaron bring distinct and significant skill sets to our growing team,” said Greg Ingram, CEO of CMG. “Their proven background in the fintech space as technology developers and investors adds a deep knowledge base for our team to leverage as we prepare to launch the first ECM platform in the U.S. digitally connecting the buy- and sell-side.”

These additions come during a period of sustained growth for CMG. Beyond achieving record revenue milestones, through May the firm increased its buy-side client base by over 40% and its sell-side bank clients by over 20%.

About Capital Markets Gateway Inc.

Capital Markets Gateway (CMG) is a financial technology firm modernizing the equity capital markets (ECM). CMG connects investors and underwriters via a neutral platform that delivers integrated ECM data and analytics, unrivaled transparency, and workflow efficiencies. Providing a digital system of record for firm-wide deal activity, CMG helps clients make more timely, better-informed decisions. Launched in 2017 by a team of experienced ECM practitioners, the CMG platform is currently relied upon by nearly 100 buy side firms representing $12 trillion in AUM and 15 investment banks. For more information visit www.cmgx.io.

