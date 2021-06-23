Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CMMC Needs Fixes if Small- and Medium-Sized Businesses Are to Remain in Defense Industrial Base, Say U.S. Electronics Manufacturers

06/23/2021 | 12:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., USA, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, John Mitchell, president and CEO of IPC, a global electronics manufacturing association, released the following statement in advance of the U.S. House Small Business Subcommittee on Oversight, Investigations, and Regulations hearing on the Department of Defense's (DOD) Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC):

         "Cybersecurity is a must for U.S. national security, but the CMMC is an insurmountable hurdle for many small and medium-sized electronics manufacturers that do business with the Department of Defense. A recent IPC survey found CMMC may weaken the U.S. defense electronics industrial base even as it seeks to bolster the security of those that remain in it. The high costs and compliance burdens will push many companies out of the defense market unless DoD takes steps to support the industry's assessment and compliance. Even more worrisome, the risk to industrial base resiliency may be greater than currently realized as most companies are not fully aware of the heavy costs associated with CMMC compliance.

         "IPC thanks Chairman Dean Phillips and Ranking Member Beth Van Duyne for carefully evaluating the impacts of CMMC on the small business community. We urge the DoD to continue its ongoing efforts to provide the DoD supply chain greater clarity, support, and opportunity to leverage existing standards to help reduce the costs and burdens of CMMC compliance."

         On June 8, IPC released an industry survey and report, which found that one-quarter (24 percent) of electronic manufacturers say the costs and burdens of compliance with CMMC may force them out of the DoD supply chain. The survey also found that 33 percent of respondents said the CMMC would weaken the U.S. defense electronics industrial base, while 18 percent were unsure, highlighting the uncertainties involved. And 41 percent believe applying the CMMC clause to their suppliers will create other problems in the supply chain.

         Most suppliers expect and are willing to spend upwards of $50,000 on CMMC readiness, and nearly one-third (32 percent) report that it will take them one to two years to prepare to undergo CMMC assessment. However, more than half of the suppliers say implementation costs of more than $100,000 would make CMMC readiness too expensive. DoD's own cost analysis estimated the cost of a CMMC Maturity Level 3 (ML3) certification to be more than $118,000 in the first year. This means DoD's own estimate of CMMC compliance costs is too high for 77 percent of the IPC survey respondents.

# # #

About IPC
IPC (www.IPC.org) is a global industry association based in Bannockburn, Ill., dedicated to the competitive excellence and financial success of its nearly 3,000 member companies which represent all facets of the electronics industry, including design, printed board manufacturing, electronics assembly, and testing. As a member-driven organization and leading source for industry standards, training, market research and public policy advocacy, IPC supports programs to meet the needs of an estimated $2 trillion global electronics industry.

 


Sandy Gentry, Communications Director
IPC -- Association Connecting Electronics Industries
847-597-2871
SandyGentry@ipc.org

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:02pUNITEDHEALTH  : New Optum Mobile Clinic Brings Health Care to Utahns Where They Live and Work
BU
01:02p12 Japanese Healthcare Corporations to Showcase to Potential Startup Partners at Online Healthcare Convention
BU
01:02pProlongation de la durée du programme de rachat d'actions du 22 Janvier 2021
DJ
01:02pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ  : Continues Investigation of Athira Pharma, Inc. (ATHA) on Behalf of Investors
BU
01:02pREALITES  : CleanTech : REALITES engage la révolution des process de construction sur 900 logements
DJ
01:01pERG S P A  : Eighth edition of 'Vai col Vento!' (Go with the wind!) successfully concluded More than 3,800 students from all over Italy took part in the environmental education project promoted by ERG on renewable energy and sustainability
PU
01:01pHIGHMARK HEALTH  : Announces John Orner As Chief Investment Officer; Dennis Cronin To Retire By End Of Year
PR
01:01pMargaret Sohagi Among the Los Angeles' Top Women Leaders
PR
01:01pFIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES  : Bank, N.A. Receives Certification From Cities For Financial Empowerment Fund And Joins Bank-On
PR
01:01pESTABLISHMENT LABS  : Breaks Ground on Third Facility, Preparing to Expand Capabilities in Manufacturing, R&D, and Medical Education
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : EXPLAINER: What's happening with Tesla's $7 billion German 'gigafactory'?
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3TECO 2030 ASA : TECO 2030 : raises NOK 20 million through a private placement
4MANUFACTURERS HAVE AN ANSWER TO HIGHER COSTS: Pass them on
5ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Bank of America, Burberry, Glencore, Microsoft, SharpSpring...

HOT NEWS