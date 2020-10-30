CMS Names ClosedLoop.ai a Finalist in $1.6 Million AI Health Challenge

7 finalists named “the finest the AI community has to offer”

ClosedLoop.ai, Healthcare’s Data Science Platform, has been selected as a top 7 finalist in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Health Outcomes Challenge. The $1.6 million dollar contest was launched in March 2019 by the CMS Innovation Center in collaboration with the American Academy of Family Physicians and the Laura and John Arnold Foundation with the aim of developing AI-driven predictions for healthcare providers and clinicians.

The Challenge was created as an opportunity for innovators to demonstrate how AI tools can be used to predict unplanned hospital and skilled nursing facility admissions and adverse events. The goal was to predict near-term unplanned hospital and SNF admissions and adverse events for Medicare beneficiaries. In addition, solutions were to include innovative approaches to explaining the predictions to clinicians and patients in ways that would aid in providing appropriate clinical resources and in generating feedback for quality improvement activities.

In a press release CMS Administrator Seema Verma said, “At CMS, we agree that AI is the future of health care, and a powerful resource helping providers make predictions and engage in more meaningful health conversations with patients. The participants in our AI Challenge demonstrate that such possibilities will soon be within reach. The seven finalists selected to Stage 2 represent the finest the AI community has to offer. We look forward to seeing what’s in store from this top notch group of innovators.”

More than 300 organizations submitted proposals for the challenge when it began in March of 2019. The seven finalists remaining in the contest include three academic medical centers, three consulting organizations and ClosedLoop, the only remaining commercial software vendor. Other notable software vendors including IBM did submit proposals but were not selected as finalists.

The CMS announcement is the most recent in a series of accomplishments by the company which clearly demonstrate their position as an industry leader in healthcare-focused AI. Earlier this week ClosedLoop was rated a top performer in the *KLAS Healthcare AI 2020 report. Andrew Eye, co-founder and CEO had this to say about being selected as a finalist, ”The CMS AI Challenge highlights what is possible when artificial intelligence is applied to some of our country’s most pressing health challenges. ClosedLoop is purpose-built exclusively for healthcare organizations and data scientists. We are delighted to have the opportunity to showcase how explainable AI can impact the healthcare field and are honored to have been selected among such a talented field.”

ClosedLoop is Healthcare's Data Science Platform. We make it easy and affordable for healthcare organizations to use data science to improve quality and reduce costs. The ClosedLoop platform is purpose-built to make healthcare-focused data scientists more effective at their jobs. By providing off-the-shelf models for common healthcare use cases and automating many of the manual processes involved in traditional data science tasks, ClosedLoop allows data scientists to focus on the impactful problems that drive real value for organizations. A finalist in the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services AI Health Outcomes Challenge, ClosedLoop is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

*To view the full report please visit https://klasresearch.com/report/healthcare-ai-2020/1443

