CMS extends deadlines for submitting HCAHPS, interoperability data

02/09/2021 | 05:43pm EST
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services yesterday extended from Feb. 8 to March 17 the deadline for inpatient prospective payment system hospitals and PPS-exempt cancer hospitals to submit third quarter 2020 Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems data. In addition, CMS extended from March 1 to April 1 the deadline for eligible hospitals to submit calendar year 2020 electronic clinical quality measures to the Hospital Inpatient Quality Reporting Program and Medicare Promoting Interoperability Program. The agency also is extending the deadline to attest to the other four objectives of the Promoting Interoperability Program - Health Information Exchange, Provider to Patient Exchange, Public Health and Clinical Data Exchange - from March 1 to April 1.


CMS said it will continue to monitor the situation for potential adjustments and update submission deadlines accordingly. Hospitals unable to submit the data due to an extraordinary circumstanceor hardshipmay request an exception to the requirement.


AHA had urgedCMS to extend the deadline for hospitals to submit 2020 data for the Medicare Promoting Interoperability Program, citing problems this year with the system used to submit the data.

