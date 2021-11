California Manufacturing Technology Consulting® (CMTC) announced today the re-launch of their Supplier Sourcing Services, developed to help small and medium-sized manufacturers (SMMs) in California who need assistance sourcing key parts and critical components due to port and supply chain disruptions.

It's no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused significant disruptions to global supply chains. From toilet paper to construction materials to computer chips, product shortages are impacting companies across every industry. And, with ongoing logistics constraints, it's becoming more likely that these disruptions will continue into 2022 — and perhaps beyond.

For California SMMs struggling to meet production goals because of part shortages or missing critical components, CMTC's Supplier Sourcing Services can help with facilitating connections to new, domestic sources of supply in order to access the materials SMMs need to finish their products and ship their orders. CMTC has developed a user-friendly, online platform that connects SMMs to a network of manufacturers that spans across the state and throughout the nation. CMTC’s supply chain resources have a depth of experience and understand supply chain issues solving the most unique problems for manufacturers, so whatever the supply chain challenge is, CMTC is ready to help.

“The number of manufacturers missing key parts or materials necessary for production is unprecedented. Our goal is to provide service that simplifies SMM’s search for critical parts and components by accessing our statewide and national networks, allowing manufacturers to ship as many orders as possible on time, with the highest quality,” says Jim Watson, President & CEO of CMTC.

For more information about CMTC's Supplier Sourcing Services, contact Rachel Miller at rmiller@cmtc.com or 310-984-0096.

About California Manufacturing Technology Consulting® (CMTC)

Established in 1992, California Manufacturing Technology Consulting® (CMTC) is a private non-profit organization that provides technical assistance, workforce development, and consulting services to small and medium-sized manufacturers throughout the state of California. CMTC operates under a number of cooperative agreements with the Federal and State government, the largest of which is with the Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) under the Department of Commerce for the State of California.

