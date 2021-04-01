Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CMTC Assistance Credited with Apparel Manufacturer's Survival Through Pandemic-Related Closures

04/01/2021 | 11:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

California Manufacturing Technology Consulting® (CMTC) engaged with Sewing Incubator to connect the apparel manufacturer with government PPE purchasers, create a formal accounting system, and identify opportunities for process improvement. Sewing Incubator credits its survival through the pandemic to CMTC, estimating CMTC’s assistance will result in $1,000,000 in sales revenue.

Located in Huntington Park, CA, Sewing Incubator provides wholesale specialty product design and manufacturing for direct to consumer brands, a digital learning platform for people interested in efficient techniques for garment design and manufacturing, and direct support for startup apparel brands and entrepreneurs seeking to launch their product lines.

Rocio Evenett, Chief Orchestrator of Sewing Incubator, launched the company in December 2019, just months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S. As Sewing Incubator experienced increasing product cancellations as a result of the pandemic, Evenett realized that the fledging company needed to diversify manufacturing strategies and establish sound financial reporting systems in order to survive. “We knew we had the ability to manufacture and provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to essential workers, but weren’t sure how to enter the market,” Evenett said.

CMTC was engaged to help Sewing Incubator register with the System for Award Management, obtain a CAGE Code, and connect with government PPE purchasers, allowing the company to generate $750,000 in sales during the pandemic and play a significant role in protecting front line essential workers. Sewing Incubator then retained CMTC to help the company select and set up QuickBooks Online, create charts of accounts, import existing accounting data into the program, train company leaders on usage, and recommend an accounting routine for reporting.

By implementing the strategies CMTC recommended, Sewing Incubator projects $50,000 in labor savings and expects to invest $100,000 in new products: $85,000 in equipment, $5,000 in software, and $10,000 in other areas. Additionally, the company’s increased visibility resulting from improved financial reporting is expected to lead to $50,000 in avoided investments.

“We owe our business survival through the closures to CMTC,” Evenett said.

For more information about CMTC’s business services, contact Rachel Miller at rmiller@cmtc.com or 310-984-0096.

About California Manufacturing Technology Consulting® (CMTC)

Established in 1992, California Manufacturing Technology Consulting® (CMTC) is a private non-profit organization that provides technical assistance, workforce development, and consulting services to small and medium-sized manufacturers throughout the state of California. CMTC operates as part of a National Network through a cooperative agreement between the Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) under the U.S. Department of Commerce for the State of California.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:12aVENTURE LIFE  : 2020 Full Year Results Presentation
PU
11:12aADVANCED MICRO DEVICES  : Thinking about buying stock in Future Fintech, Advanced Micro Devices, Uxin, Castor Maritime, or FuelCell Energy?
PR
11:12aPRYSMIAN S P A  : Compliance with market disclosure requirements
PU
11:10aDATALOGIC S P A  : 1 April 2021 - Submitted proposals of resolutions pursuant to article 126-bis of the...
PU
11:10aYES Communities Building Futures Scholarship Program Returns in 2021 to Award $25,000 to Ten Winners
GL
11:10aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty By Its Board of Directors
PR
11:10aPublication of the French Version of Tikehau Capital's 2020 Universal Registration Document
BU
11:10aBP  : Oil companies defeat New York City appeal over global warming
RE
11:09aQMX GOLD CORP  : oration Obtains Final Order Approving Arrangement With Eldorado Gold Corporation
AQ
11:08aHELLENIC FOR TELECOMMUNICATIONS AND TELEMATIC APPLICATIONS S A  : Invitation to the extraordinary general assembly of shareholders
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Volkswagen pulls name-change stunt after it backfires on social media
2EXPLAINER: Why is there a global chip shortage and why should you care?
3Exxon Mobil signals first profit in five quarters on price gains
4Archegos fallout wipes over $9 billion from market value of Credit Suisse, Nomura
5Tech lifts S&P 500, Nasdaq; indexes post gains for quarter

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ