CMTC Helps Duct Cleaning Company Grow Their Business With HR, Sales, & Marketing Training

California Manufacturing Technology Consulting® (CMTC) engaged with Action Duct two years ago to help them develop a formal sales training program. Since then, continuous strategic discussions and collaborative efforts between CMTC and Action Duct have led to a series of human resources, sales, business strategy, and digital marketing engagements, resulting in substantial business growth for Action Duct.

Action Duct was founded in 1978 with the purpose of providing duct cleaning and kitchen exhaust cleaning services to restaurants and other businesses. Now, Action Duct’s services have expanded from duct cleaning to a full spectrum of offerings, including COVID-19 cleaning and disinfecting, silo cleaning, industrial oven cleaning, Aeroseal duct sealing, pressure and power washing services, and more.

When Action Duct’s sales efforts failed to produce the desired revenue and turnover on the sales team began to increase, Action Duct turned to CMTC to help them develop a structured, strategic process and tools to power new-hire and selling success. The approach included recruitment consulting, assessment and selection of a psychometric/personality testing tool to help screen potential employees, and harassment avoidance training for all Action Duct employees. This project led to the hiring of a Service Manager, stronger hiring practices, and a stronger company culture. Once the hiring practices were formalized and new employees started coming onboard, CMTC and Action Duct developed templates and tools for both employee onboarding and sales training which are still used by the company today for new-hires and ongoing instruction.

Action Duct then re-engaged CMTC to help them increase inbound leads to their website. CMTC conducted a digital marketing audit and identified key opportunities to help Action Duct by using a phased approach to increase SEO and Google rankings for Action Duct’s site and ultimately optimize their digital marketing efforts. From there, another opportunity was quickly recognized – create new content to promote specific services and reformat the website to further increase targeted website traffic and customer acquisition for all Action Duct locations.

Action Duct’s Director of Sales & Marketing, Jessica Rivas, recalls when the impact of CMTC’s marketing assistance dramatically took flight: “From Sunday night to Monday morning, we received 92 leads from our website. We thought it was a mistake, but it wasn’t!”

As a result of CMTC’s assistance, Action Duct estimates a 65% increase in high-quality internet leads. The comprehensive nature of the work CMTC has done with Action Duct has also resulted in an estimated $500,000 increase in sales and $500,000 in retained sales. Action Duct attributes some of their job retention to CMTC’s marketing, training, and human resources consulting services, and forecasts job increases over the next several months. Finally, Action Duct estimates cost avoidance and cost savings of $250,000 based on CMTC’s contributions.

For more information about CMTC’s business services, contact Rachel Miller at rmiller@cmtc.com or 310-984-0096.

About California Manufacturing Technology Consulting® (CMTC)

Established in 1992, California Manufacturing Technology Consulting® (CMTC) is a private non-profit organization that provides technical assistance, workforce development, and consulting services to small and medium-sized manufacturers throughout the state of California. CMTC operates as part of a National Network through a cooperative agreement between the Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) under the U.S. Department of Commerce for the State of California.

