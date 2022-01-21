CMTC Helps Pet Product Manufacturer Rebuild Revenue to Pre-Pandemic Levels with Business Improvement Services

California Manufacturing Technology Consulting® (CMTC) recently provided business improvement services to help Jax & Bones build strategies for meaningful growth and create a roadmap for the company’s future.

Jax & Bones creates American-made, luxury pet products using sustainable materials and high-end design. The eco-friendly company specializes in luxury dog bedding and durable dog toys and accessories. All Jax & Bones bedding and fabric accessories are handmade at the company’s production facility in Los Angeles.

Jax & Bones had experienced a growth trajectory since the company was founded in 2004, but the COVID-19 pandemic created significant challenges that resulted in revenue losses for the company. The owner reached out to CMTC for help with refocusing the company’s goals and streamlining processes in order to regain market share and rebuild revenue to pre-pandemic levels.

CMTC provided business improvement services that included a goal-planning session with the entire Jax & Bones team, weekly leadership coaching with the company’s owner, and an evaluation of operations to support business expansion and partnerships. CMTC worked with the Jax & Bones team to create a five-year growth plan that included identifying employees for cross-training and designing employee career paths. CMTC also helped company leadership recruit and hire a sales director, rework costing sheets, and increase the minimum wage.

As a result of the continuous support, troubleshooting, and team development provided by CMTC, Jax & Bones projects a 200% growth in sales as well as $200,000 in retained sales and projected investments of $15,000 in information systems and workforce practices. Jax & Bones also projects the company will have capacity to create 7-10 new jobs in the next year.

For more information about CMTC’s business improvement services, contact Rachel Miller at rmiller@cmtc.com or 310-984-0096.

About California Manufacturing Technology Consulting® (CMTC)

Established in 1992, California Manufacturing Technology Consulting® (CMTC) is a private nonprofit organization that provides technical assistance, workforce development, and consulting services to small and medium-sized manufacturers throughout the state of California. CMTC operates under a number of cooperative agreements with the Federal and State government, the largest of which is with the Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) under the Department of Commerce for the State of California.

