CMTC Releases Season 3 of Modern Manufacturing Podcast “Shifting Gears”

California Manufacturing Technology Consulting® (CMTC) announced today the release of Shifting Gears Season Three. CMTC originally launched the Shifting Gears podcast in February to help small and medium-sized manufacturers (SMMs) keep up with emerging technologies, regulations, and industry news. CMTC’s commitment to serving California’s SMMs includes providing relevant, actionable information about key developments and trends in the industry—and, Shifting Gears offers another platform for CMTC to help ensure that SMMs are well-informed so that they can be resilient and competitive in today’s economy.

Last season, Shifting Gears explored the value of apprenticeship programs, inbound marketing, the economic outlook in the wake of the pandemic, smart manufacturing, eCommerce, and women in manufacturing. This season deep-dives into advanced manufacturing technologies: automation, robotics, and additive. The season concludes with a special episode in celebration of Manufacturing Day 2021. Shifting Gears’ host, CMTC Director of Advanced Manufacturing Technologies Gregg Profozich, is joined by subject matter experts to explore each of these four topics. Season Three’s guest list includes a USC professor, NIST scientist, national laboratory engineer, EDC president, advising and education director, LA Mayor’s Office economic policy manager, and several manufacturing executives whose embrace of technology has led to the success of their organizations.

Host Gregg Profozich comments, “CMTC is excited to present Season Three’s lineup of technology-focused episodes. This season, our guests share their expertise, challenges, and successes in breaking down barriers to technology adoption. We hope you enjoy and learn something new from the insights offered.”

Each season of Shifting Gears will highlight a variety of manufacturers, consultants, and industry experts and cover a broad range of topics addressing critical opportunities and challenges facing SMMs. All episodes of Shifting Gears can be found on CMTC’s website as well as across all major listening directories like Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts.

If you’d like to provide feedback or suggest a topic for an episode, please contact Rachel Miller at rmiller@cmtc.com or 310-984-0096.

About California Manufacturing Technology Consulting® (CMTC)

Established in 1992, California Manufacturing Technology Consulting® (CMTC) is a private non-profit organization that provides technical assistance, workforce development, and consulting services to small and medium-sized manufacturers throughout the state of California. CMTC operates under a number of cooperative agreements with the Federal and State government, the largest of which is with the Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) under the Department of Commerce for the State of California.

