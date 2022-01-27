Log in
CMTC Welcomes Erin Dyer as New Board Chair

01/27/2022 | 11:04am EST
California Manufacturing Technology Consulting® (CMTC) has announced the appointment of Accurate Dial & Nameplate, Inc. Vice President Erin Dyer as its new Board Chair.

With more than 25 years of experience working for a nameplate and graphic product identification manufacturer serving the Aerospace and Defense industry, Erin Dyer is no stranger to the world of manufacturing nor to CMTC. Ms. Dyer’s relationship with CMTC began in 2009 as a CMTC client. After a series of successful consulting engagements over the next few years, Ms. Dyer developed a strong understanding of CMTC’s range of services and its value to manufacturers. As a result, Ms. Dyer was asked to join the CMTC Board of Directors and has served as a Board Member since 2016.

During Ms. Dyer’s time on the board, she has served on the Strategic Planning Committee and the Outreach Committee, and has been a strong advocate for manufacturing to all levels of government. She has been especially supportive of the Aerospace and Defense industry sector.

“Erin has been an exceptional Board Member and an ardent champion of California manufacturing. She brings incredible enthusiasm and a deep knowledge of manufacturing to her role – CMTC is thrilled to have her as our new Board Chair,” says CMTC President & CEO Jim Watson.

In her new role, Erin’s primary responsibility is to ensure that CMTC’s operations stay aligned with the organization’s mission, vision, and core values. Erin is also responsible for providing leadership to the board, facilitating board meetings, and practicing effective governance.

“I look forward to helping CMTC keep a strategic focus on the future so that we can stay ahead of the needs of California’s manufacturers and maintain a broad array of innovative services,” says CMTC Board Chair Erin Dyer.

For more information about CMTC’s Board of Directors, contact Rachel Miller at rmiller@cmtc.com or 310-984-0096.

About California Manufacturing Technology Consulting® (CMTC)

Established in 1992, California Manufacturing Technology Consulting® (CMTC) is a private non-profit organization that provides technical assistance, workforce development, and consulting services to small and medium-sized manufacturers throughout the state of California. CMTC operates under a number of cooperative agreements with the Federal and State government, the largest of which is with the Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) under the Department of Commerce for the State of California.


© Business Wire 2022
