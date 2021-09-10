Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CNB Council: Approval granted for the Management Board of Hrvatska poštanska banka

09/10/2021 | 10:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

At its session today, the CNB Council gave its approval to the Supervisory Board of Hrvatska poštanska banka for the appointment of Marko Badurina as President of the HPB Management Board, as well as for the appointment of Anto Mihaljević and Ivan Soldo as Members of the Management Board of Hrvatska poštanska banka.

Disclaimer

Croatian National Bank published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 14:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:13aCLASS ACTION ALERT : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Stable Road Acquisition Corp. Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
BU
11:12aMADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS : New York Rangers Announce General Public Tickets On-Sale for 2021-22 Season
PU
11:12aMITSIDES PUBLIC : Corporate Announcement
PU
11:12aCAESARS ENTERTAINMENT : Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Notes (Form 8-K)
PU
11:12aBUTLER NATIONAL : ANNOUNCES First QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL (Form 8-K)
PU
11:12aEL EN S P A : The Bod of El.En. SpA released the consolidated six months financial report 2021
PU
11:12aCanadian housing supply elasticities
PU
11:12aIMF Executive Board Concludes the 2021 Article IV Consultation with the Republic of Croatia
PU
11:12aVUZIX : September 10, 2021 Vuzix to Discuss the Augmented Reality Market and its Industry Leading Smart Glasses at the Citi 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference on September 15 Read More
PU
11:12aINVESTVIEW : Amended and Restated Securities Purchase Agreement between and among Investview MTS, LLC, Investview Financial Group Holdings, LLC, Investview, Inc., and MPower Trading Systems LLC dated as of September 3, 2021 (Form 8-K)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
21847 Goedeker : Issues Statement Regarding Director Candidate Nominatio..
3What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4Bank of England to raise rates in late 2022, possibly sooner - Reuters ..
5World shares bounce, dollar dips as Biden-Xi call helps mood

HOT NEWS