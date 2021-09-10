CNB Council: Approval granted for the Management Board of Hrvatska poštanska banka

At its session today, the CNB Council gave its approval to the Supervisory Board of Hrvatska poštanska banka for the appointment of Marko Badurina as President of the HPB Management Board, as well as for the appointment of Anto Mihaljević and Ivan Soldo as Members of the Management Board of Hrvatska poštanska banka.

