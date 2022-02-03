Log in
CNB increases interest rates

02/03/2022 | 08:41am EST
3. 2. 2022
  • Monetary policy
CNB increases interest rates
At its meeting today, the CNB Bank Board increased the two-week repo rate (2W repo rate) by 0.75 percentage point to 4.50%. At the same time, it increased the discount rate by the same amount to 3.50% and the Lombard rate to 5.50%. The new interest rate levels come into effect on 4 February 2022.

A press conference for accredited journalists attended by Governor Jiří Rusnok will be held at 3.45 p.m. in the Small Hall of the CNB Congress Centre (entrance from Senovážné náměstí).

Accredited journalists must confirm their attendance at the press conference by e-mail (media@cnb.cz) or telephone (+420 224 412 013) by 3 p.m. today.

Given the preventive measures to counter the spread of COVID-19, attending journalists must present a COVID-19 vaccination record or documentation of recovery (positive test result dated no more than 180 days ago).

All persons present in the CNB premises must wear a respirator.

Markéta Fišerová
 Director of the Communications Division and CNB Spokesperson

Disclaimer

Ceska Narodni Banka published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 13:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
