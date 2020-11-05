Log in
CNB keeps interest rates unchanged

11/05/2020 | 08:47am EST
5. 11. 2020
  • Monetary policy
CNB keeps interest rates unchanged
At its meeting today, the CNB Bank Board kept interest rates unchanged. The two-week repo rate (2W repo rate) thus remains at 0.25%, the discount rate at 0.05% and the Lombard rate at 1%.

A press conference for accredited journalists attended by Governor Jiří Rusnok will be held at 3.45 p.m. in the Small Hall of the CNB Congress Centre (entrance from Senovážné náměstí).

Accredited journalists must confirm their attendance at the press conference by e-mail (media@cnb.cz) or telephone (+420 224 412 013) by 3 p.m. today.

Given the preventive measures to counter the spread of COVID-19, all persons present in the CNB premises must have their mouth and nose covered, for example using a face mask or respirator.

Markéta Fišerová
Director of the Communications Division and CNB Spokesperson

Disclaimer

Ceska Narodni Banka published this content on 05 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2020 13:46:01 UTC

