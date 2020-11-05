CNB keeps interest rates unchanged

Share

At its meeting today, the CNB Bank Board kept interest rates unchanged. The two-week repo rate (2W repo rate) thus remains at 0.25%, the discount rate at 0.05% and the Lombard rate at 1%.

