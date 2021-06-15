CNBC Announces Speaker Lineup for “Financial Advisor Summit: The Innovative Advisor” on June 29

Eventto Feature Industry Heavyweights to Discuss the State of the Markets to Help Advisors Learn New and Innovative Ways to Address the Needs of Their Clients

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. - June 15, 2021 - CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, today announced the speaker lineup for the Financial Advisor Summit: The Innovative Advisor taking place on Tuesday, June 29 at 11am ET.

The CNBC Financial Advisor Summit brings together forward-thinking advisors to hear from industry heavyweights about the state of the markets and to learn new and innovative ways to address the needs of their clients and their firm. During the conference, CNBC will feature discussions centered around market outlook, leveraging succession plans as a marketing strategy, bolstering cyber defenses, and recruiting and training the next class of great financial advisors.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to join in special interactive FA exchange conversations as part of the event. Attendees will be able to ask questions and share their thoughts on camera with some of the Financial Advisor Summit's featured speakers.

The CNBC Financial Advisor Summit speakers include:

· Lee Baker, Apex Financial Services Owner and President

· Rupal Bhansali, Ariel Investments Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager

· Leon Cooperman, Omega Advisors Chairman and CEO

· Brian Edelman, FCI CEO

· Timothy Gerend, Northwestern Mutual Chief Distribution Officer

· Carla Harris, Morgan Stanley Vice Chairman of Wealth Management and Senior Client Advisor

· Maria Ho, Professional Poker Player and Broadcaster

· Tim Kochis, DeVoe & Company Special Advisor

· Mark Pitre, California Financial Advisors Principal

· Josh Richards, Social Media Influencer, Serial Entrepreneur and Animal Capital Operating Partnera

· Samantha Russell, Twenty Over Ten Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer

· Tim Seymour, Seymour Asset Management Founder and CEO

· Winnie Sun, Sun Group Wealth Partners Co-founder and Managing Director

The CNBC Financial Advisor Summit is sponsored by Build America Mutual, Global X ETFs, Interactive Brokers and T. Rowe Price.

To learn more about the virtual event and register to attend, please visit: cnbcevents.com/fasummit.

For more information about CNBC Events, attending, speaking or sponsoring, go to: cnbcevents.com.

