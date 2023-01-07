CNH Industrial union workers at two U.S. plants reject proposed contract

RACINE, Wis., Jan 7 (Reuters) - Members of two local
unions that have been on strike since May at CNH Industrial
factories in Wisconsin and Iowa on Saturday voted down
a tentative labor contract, the United Auto Workers union said.
The union did not disclose how many workers at the two
plants rejected the multi-year deal, which union members said
failed to provide enough of a raise, additional vacation days or
better healthcare coverage.
The UAW represents about 1,000 workers at the plants, and
union officials had warned a rejection of the latest offer was
likely.
"We going to notify the company and see if they are willing
to come back to the table," said Yasin Madhi, the UAW local
president in Racine, Wisconsin, where the company employs about
700 people. "I hope the next time they come with a real, bona
fide offer."
CNH officials could not be reached for comment. The UAW says
the company has called this offer its "last, best and final"
one.
Workers in May had rejected an offer by the maker of
agriculture and construction equipment that included an 18.5%
wage increase over three years.
The Italian-American company brought in replacement workers
to keep the factories operating once the strike began, union
officials said. The plant in Racine, 60 miles (100 km) north of
Chicago, makes tractors and combines, while the Burlington,
Iowa, facility builds tractor loaders, backhoes and forklifts.
The strike has stretched well beyond the two-month average
in the United States, said Robert Bruno, a labor professor at
the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. With a tightening
labor market, union workers in the industrial sector for
companies such as Boeing and Deere & Co have gone
on strike in recent years.
In 2021, more than 10,000 Deere workers in three Midwest
states rejected two contract offers before a deal was reached to
end a five-week strike.
For CNH workers, who last struck the company in 2004, some
have taken second jobs to augment strike pay they receive from
the UAW. They note the company has been reporting strong
profits, including $670 million on an adjusted basis in the most
recent quarter.
At an elementary school in Wisconsin where the ballots were
cast, workers voiced frustration and determination.
"This is a multibillion dollar company, they can afford to
give us everything we're asking for. We're not asking for too
much," said 61-year-old Alric Davis.
Kelly Peters, a sub-assembly worker at the Racine plant, was
not ready to vote yes.
"They’re just giving increments, like dangling a bone to see
if we’re going to bite. I’m not biting," she said.
(Reporting by Bianca Flowers in Racine, Wisconsin; Editing by
Leslie Adler, Ben Klayman and William Mallard)