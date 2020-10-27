CNM LLP : Named One of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Orange County Second Consecutive Year

CNM LLP, a leading technical advisory firm headquartered in Southern California, announced today that it was named one of the “2020 Best Places to Work in Orange County” for the second consecutive year.

The Best Places to Work in Orange County is part of a county-wide survey and awards program, created by the Orange County Business Journal to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in Orange County, California, benefiting the county's economy, its workforce and businesses.

“This recognition really reflects our commitment to a healthy work environment and vibrant, inclusive company culture,” says Nathan Matthews, founder and managing partner of CNM LLP. “Our dedicated team makes CNM the company it is today and is the reason for our 17 years of success. We are honored to be on a list with such successful companies and congratulate everyone at CNM who made this possible.”

CNM LLP helps businesses ranging from start-ups and mid-market companies to professional services firms and multi-national Fortune 500 companies identify and address critical issues in an effective and proactive way. CNM LLP has offices in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, and New York, and is best known for its areas of service in accounting and transaction advisory, internal audit, cyber advisory and privacy, Sarbanes Oxley advisory, and IT advisory. The award-winning firm has also earned recognition for “Best Places to Work” by the Los Angeles Business Journal in 2019 and was designated as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company in 2020.

Organizations from across the county entered the two-part process to determine the Best Places to Work in Orange County. The first part consisted of evaluating each employer's workplace policies, practices, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top organizations and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Orange County and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final ranking.

The ranking of the winning organizations was released via a special section of the Orange County Business Journal’s October 26th issue. More information about the Best Places to Work in Orange County is available at https://www.bestplacestoworkoc.com.

About CNM LLP

Founded in 2003, CNM LLP is recognized as the premier technical advisory firm. CNM’s vision is to become the most trusted professional services firm. CNM offers concentrated areas of service in Accounting and Transaction Advisory, Internal Audit, Cyber Advisory and Privacy, Sarbanes-Oxley Advisory, and IT Advisory.

CNM cares deeply about building relationships and empowering people to be their best. To do that, we create an environment where people can show up as their authentic selves—celebrating the diverse backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives we each offer. Above all, at CNM we help, care about, and show appreciation for each other. We share a commitment to communicating broadly, proactively, and with transparency. Doing so demonstrates our respect for each other, builds trust, ensures alignment, and empowers us as individuals, as teams, and as an organization, to do our best work. https://cnmllp.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201027005400/en/