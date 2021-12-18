CNN closes U.S. offices to most workers as COVID-19 cases spike - memo

Dec 18 (Reuters) - CNN is closing its offices in the United
States to all nonessential employees as COVID-19 cases increase,
the network said on Saturday in an internal memo to staff seen
by Reuters.
CNN, part of AT&T Inc's WarnerMedia division, will
close its offices to all employees who do not have work in the
office, the memo said.
"We are doing this out of an abundance of caution," CNN
President Jeff Zucker said in the memo. "And it will also
protect those who will be in the office by minimizing the number
of people who are there."
Employees who need to come to the office will be required to
wear a mask at all times, CNN said.
The network will also make changes to its studios and
control rooms to minimize the number of people at offices,
according to the memo.
The news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.
The network had set a tentative return-to-office date in
January and it isn't known if that date will move, the Journal
reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.
CNN requires all employees to be vaccinated against the
COVID-19 to come to office or to work on field with other
employees.
In August, the company terminated three of its workers for
coming to the office unvaccinated.
(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath and Ann Maria Shibu in
Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler and William Mallard)