Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

CNN closes U.S. offices to most workers as COVID-19 cases spike - memo

12/18/2021 | 08:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dec 18 (Reuters) - CNN is closing its offices in the United States to all nonessential employees as COVID-19 cases increase, the network said on Saturday in an internal memo to staff seen by Reuters.

CNN, part of AT&T Inc's WarnerMedia division, will close its offices to all employees who do not have work in the office, the memo said.

"We are doing this out of an abundance of caution," CNN President Jeff Zucker said in the memo. "And it will also protect those who will be in the office by minimizing the number of people who are there."

Employees who need to come to the office will be required to wear a mask at all times, CNN said.

The network will also make changes to its studios and control rooms to minimize the number of people at offices, according to the memo.

The news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The network had set a tentative return-to-office date in January and it isn't known if that date will move, the Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

CNN requires all employees to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 to come to office or to work on field with other employees.

In August, the company terminated three of its workers for coming to the office unvaccinated. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath and Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler and William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:09aIslamic countries seek response to Afghanistan emergency
RE
02:50aFour dead in plane crash off Australia's east coast
RE
02:49aMore than 21,000 people displaced by floods in Malaysia - state media
RE
02:49aVehicles left stranded in Malaysia floodwaters
RE
02:47aDakar Fashion Week returns to baobab forest to promote 'inclusive' fashion
RE
02:39aAdele, Ed Sheeran lead BRIT nominations
RE
02:32aHong Kong votes in overhauled "patriots"-only election
RE
12:50aSixth child dies from Australian jumping castle tragedy
RE
12:27aHong Kong's Lam votes in 'patriots-only' election
RE
12:07aJapan investigators believe only escape route blocked in fatal clinic fire
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China to tighten antitrust legal enforcement - new antitrust bureau hea..
2China's property distress sours steel sector in warning sign for econom..
3Regional Express : Rex Brisbane-Melbourne Flights Take-off
4Telecom Egypt : Release from Telecom Egypt (ETEL.CA) Concerning Amendme..
5PT AKR Corporindo Tbk : Code of Conduct of EGMS - 20 December 2021

HOT NEWS